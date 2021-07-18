-
The Challenger disaster occurred 35 years ago, and while we mourn the entire crew, in New Hampshire the anniversary is especially poignant as we mourn the…
-
President Donald Trump has signed into law a bill that will create a commemorative coin to honor Christa McAuliffe, the Concord High School teacher who…
-
New Hampshire's Democratic congressional delegation is welcoming Senate passage of a bill creating a commemorative coin to honor Christa McAuliffe, the…
-
N.H. Delegation Proposes Coin to Honor Christa McAuliffeNew Hampshire's congressional delegation is proposing the creation of a commemorative coin to honor Christa McAuliffe, the Concord High School teacher who…
-
NHPR's president Betsy Gardella announces her retirement at the end of the year following an investigation into management issues; we talk with NHPR…
-
The first of Christa McAuliffe's lost lessons finally have been released from space.McAuliffe, a high school teacher from Concord, New Hampshire, never…
-
Christa McAuliffe's lost lessons are finally getting taught in space.Thirty-two years after the space shuttle Challenger disaster, a pair of teachers…
-
New Hampshire's U.S. senators have introduced a bill for the creation of a coin in recognition of the 30th anniversary of the space shuttle Challenger…
-
It's our Sky Guys: the hunt for 'planet nine' continues, with evidence of a huge, but unseen mass beyond Pluto. The mars rover Opportunity celebrates its…
-
Thursday marks 30 years since the break-up of the space shuttle Challenger, which claimed the life of Concord High School teacher Christa McAuliffe.She…