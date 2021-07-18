Challenges of Autism

-
All of the pleasure, none of the guilt. Our Saturday show gets you caught up, in a convenient snack pack size. This week….A video game attempts to…
-
There's growing evidence that the difference involves the fibers that carry information from one part of the brain to another. Brain scans of people with autism show a lack of synchrony between different areas of the brain.
-
NHPR correspondent Sheryl Rich-Kern is completing a weeklong series on autism. We'll look at what we've learned about autism and what it means for…
-
Mackenzie is a young adult with autism. She is finishing her senior year at Pelham High School and plans to attend college next year. She is also an…
-
Under federal law, students with disabilities are entitled to a free and appropriate education. That means they can receive the supports they need up…
-
Mackenzie is a young adult with autism. She is finishing her senior year at Pelham High School and plans to attend college next year. She is also an…
-
This week, NHPR correspondent Sheryl Rich Kern has been looking into the challenges schools face when teaching children with autism.The parents obviously…
-
Kirsten Murphy is the administrative director of the New Hampshire Council on Autism Spectrum Disorders. She was a key advocate behind the passage of…
-
These days it’s not rare to find a child with severe autism actively participating in a public school. A generation ago, parents would have sent those…
-
If it seems like you’re hearing a lot about autism these days, it’s likely because more kids are being diagnosed with it.Nationally the rate of children…