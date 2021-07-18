-
There were two big winners last night in the New Hampshire primary- and a handful of losers. NPHR's Sean Hurley spent some time at the Primary parties of…
-
New Hampshire Senator Kelly Ayotte is calling for ABC News to include Carly Fiorina in the last GOP Presidential debate before the New Hampshire Primary.…
-
Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina criticized big government during a meet-and-greet Friday at Hollis Pharmacy.Calling out both parties,…
-
The stage has been set for the next Republican presidential debate, slated for Thursday night in South Carolina.Looking in from the outside will be two…
-
This isn't the first time Carly Fiorina's had to deliver an "elevator pitch" — though, as far as she can recall, this was the first time she's had to give…
-
In a conversation with NHPR’s The Exchange, Republican presidential candidate and former technology executive Carly Fiorina called for a more aggressive…
-
Republican presidential candidate and former technology executive sits down with Exchange host Laura Knoy and Senior Political Reporter Josh Rogers for an…
-
New Hampshire’s heroin and opioid epidemic has become a front-and-center issue on the campaign trail – prompting presidential candidates from both parties…
-
Republican candidate Carly Fiorina has been crossing New Hampshire this week. As terror attacks in Paris and in California make headlines, Fiorina has…
-
Even in Era Of Big Money & Rallies, the Humble N.H. House Party EnduresHuge rallies with thousands of supporters. Ad buys that try to reach millions of voters. Those are the hallmarks of modern presidential campaigns.But…