The New Hampshire Legislature has banned capital punishment, overturning the veto of Republican Gov. Chris Sununu. The outcome was narrow but anticipated.…
N.H. House Votes to Override Sununu Veto of Death Penalty RepealThe New Hampshire House took a major step toward repealing the state's death penalty Thursday morning. On a 247-123 vote, the House cleared the two-thirds…
The state Senate has voted to repeal New Hampshire's death penalty – though Gov. Chris Sununu says he'll veto the measure if it reaches his desk.The 14 to…
N.H.'s Death Penalty Faces a Last Repeal Attempt for the YearAlthough the matter seemed settled for the year after the State Senate tabled a repeal bill,…
The legislature is again considering a repeal of the state’s capital punishment statute. While supporters say that their cause has gained momentum over…
The New Hampshire Supreme Court has issued its ruling in the case of the only man on death row in the state - Michael Addison, who was convicted in 2008…
In light of today's State Supreme Court ruling on the Addison case, here is an abbreviated timeline of the history of New Hampshire's death penalty.
In a highly-watched decision yesterday, the justices upheld Addison’s conviction of “capital murder” for killing a police officer. But the court said at a…
Court proceedings wrapped up recently in the state’s only Capital Punishment case, meanwhile a new Governor and Legislature could re-examine our death…
On Wednesday, the New Hampshire Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the case of Michael Addison. Four years ago, a jury found Addison guilty of…