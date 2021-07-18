-
The Air Force says it will study whether people stationed at Pease Air Base in recent decades got cancer at unusually high rates.Former service members…
-
Firefighters are asking the federal government for more attention on how their exposures to PFAS chemicals may be harming their health.Diane Cotter of…
-
The budget bill passed in the U.S. Senate Wednesday could advance childhood cancer research in New Hampshire.A recent federal study says the Granite State…
-
A recent federal study found the Northeast, and most of all New Hampshire, had the highest rate of childhood cancers in the country between 2003 and…
-
New Englanders had a chance to speak out this week about what they want to see in new Environmental Protection Agency rules for industrial chemicals in…
-
Governor Chris Sununu wants the former Pease Air Force base included in a first-ever national study on the health effects of toxic chemicals called…
-
Cancer has traditionally been treated with some combination of radiation and chemotherapy. But these treatments, which often cause pain and take a great…
-
New England is not known for its sunny skies, but it is known for high rates of skin cancer. Why are Granite Staters highly vulnerable to this disease,…
-
Merle Schotanus of Grantham has had cancer twice, prostate cancer in 2006 and lung cancer in 2014. With the second diagnosis, his doctors removed 20…
-
The Governor’s task force on the Seacoast cancer cluster investigation continues to look for what might have caused a string of rare cancer cases in…