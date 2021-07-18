-
Republican Bruce Crochetiere suddenly dropped out Wednesday of New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District race, citing “recent developments with his…
-
The field of candidates trying to replace retiring Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter is crowded, to say the least. There are over a dozen people running for…
-
Allegations that New Hampshire Republican state Senator Andy Sanborn made inappropriate comments at the State House are following him on the campaign…
-
In this Race for the 1st conversation, The Exchange talks with Bruce Crochetiere, a Republican running in the closely watched race for New Hampshire's 1st…
-
Another Republican is joining the crowded race for New Hampshire’s First Congressional District seat.Hampton Falls businessman Bruce Crochetiere is…