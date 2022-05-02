© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the news you rely on from NHPR and NPR with a gift today!
NH News

Bow police seek public’s help to identify woman found in Merrimack River

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Cassidy Jensen - Concord Monitor
Published May 2, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT
A sketch of a person with short hair and big eyes' face.
Courtesy
/
Bow Police Department
Forensic artist's sketch of a woman found in the Merrimack River in Bow on April 28, 2022.

The Bow Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a dead woman found in the Merrimack River in Bow last week.

The body of the woman, who police say is between 30 and 40 years old, was spotted by two anglers on April 28. Bow Police, Bow Fire and Hooksett Fire pulled the woman’s body from the Merrimack River near 588 River Road. An initial investigation was conducted with help from members of the New Hampshire State Police’s Marine Patrol.

The woman was white, 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighed 200 pounds, according to a description from Bow Police Chief Ken Miller. An autopsy was conducted but investigators are awaiting results from further tests.

“Results are not expected to be released until studies are complete, the deceased is identified, and the next of kin can be notified,” Miller wrote in a press release. “Currently there are no indications that there is a danger to the public.”

Police are asking any members of the public with information about a woman matching the description to call Bow Detective Tyler Coady at (603) 223-2950.

These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

NH News Merrimack Riverbow
Cassidy Jensen - Concord Monitor
See stories by Cassidy Jensen - Concord Monitor

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.