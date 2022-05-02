Bow police seek public’s help to identify woman found in Merrimack River

The Bow Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a dead woman found in the Merrimack River in Bow last week.

The body of the woman, who police say is between 30 and 40 years old, was spotted by two anglers on April 28. Bow Police, Bow Fire and Hooksett Fire pulled the woman’s body from the Merrimack River near 588 River Road. An initial investigation was conducted with help from members of the New Hampshire State Police’s Marine Patrol.

The woman was white, 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighed 200 pounds, according to a description from Bow Police Chief Ken Miller. An autopsy was conducted but investigators are awaiting results from further tests.

“Results are not expected to be released until studies are complete, the deceased is identified, and the next of kin can be notified,” Miller wrote in a press release. “Currently there are no indications that there is a danger to the public.”

Police are asking any members of the public with information about a woman matching the description to call Bow Detective Tyler Coady at (603) 223-2950.