A New Hampshire ‘Spy Academy’ turns aspiring spies into undercover agents

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published April 29, 2025 at 6:11 PM EDT
Emma Colburn, 8, of Bow, navigates a laser maze at Spy Academy, hosted by the town's parks and recreation department.
Annmarie Timmins
/
NHPR
Emma Colburn, 8, of Bow, navigates a laser maze at Spy Academy, hosted by the town's parks and recreation department.

Emma Colburn flattened herself to the gym floor and shimmied her way under a web of red strings. What looked like a game was actually Spy Academy — and Colburn, already a seasoned intelligence agent at 8, was learning how to navigate laser beams.

Colburn, of Bow, says she’s also an expert at operating spy glasses. “My spy name is Mia, and so far, being a spy has been really fun,” said Colburn, who works undercover with her brother, Parker. “We were being fake spies then, but now we're going to be real spies.”

It’s April vacation for New Hampshire’s students this week. While some traveled to see family or spent time with friends, Colburn and about a dozen other kids spent Tuesday at Bow Park and Recreation's Spy Academy. Lesson one was choosing a code name. Eleanor Fecteau, 5, went with Pearl, after a gecko. Evan Hall, 12, chose LeBron, a nod to the basketball great. Iyobosa Osazuwa, one of the instructors, opted for something simple: John.

Nearly every agent-in-training had some spy experience and a real commitment to the profession.

“I love tigers. And tigers are kind of like cat spies,” said 8-year-old Reagan Edson. “So then I kind of wanted to be like a tiger… and I started stalking my mom and dad. And then I said, ‘Oh, look, there's a spy academy. And then I really wanted to go.”
Tags
NH News bow
Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
See stories by Annmarie Timmins
