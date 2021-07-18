Blog: Politics & Policy

-
Where are all of these presidential candidates coming from? If you've lived through a presidential primary in New Hampshire, you've probably wondered this…
-
We’re still more than a year away from the official start of the 2020 presidential race, barring any schedule changes from the powers that set the date of…
-
(Are you looking for information on voting in the fall 2020 elections? A lot has changed since 2018! Click here to get the latest on New Hampshire's…
-
A hearing that could decide the fate of the voter registration law known as Senate Bill 3 began Aug. 27 in Manchester and continued for nearly two full…
-
With six weeks to go until the primary, Congresswoman Annie Kuster’s campaign account is six times the size of the three Republicans who’ve lining up to…
-
The fundraising narrative in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District has been consistent from the start of the race: There’s Democrat Maura Sullivan…
-
This week’s Supreme Court ruling limiting the ability of public sector unions to collect "agency fees" from non-members has landed along predictably…
-
You’ll hear a lot this campaign season about who’s raising the most money — but the most telling parts of a candidate’s fundraising report aren't the…
-
Given the deep field of candidates and its reputation as "the swingiest congressional district in the nation," New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District…
-
Democrat Maura Sullivan continues to blitz past all other candidates running in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional district when it comes to fundraising —…