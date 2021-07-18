-
It’s a Saturday night in at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. Hundreds of people are here to experience some vintage Christmas charm at the annual…
-
A nonprofit group has received a $300,000 grant from the New Hampshire Department of Education to expand technology and teacher training for visually…
-
People who live with blindness are used to finding creative ways to do things most of us take for granted. But recently a group of people with vision loss…
-
Empathy, the ability to share in the emotions of another, has been on the decline since the 1980’s, with the steepest drop occurring in the past ten…
-
-
When you sit down to eat, you probably don’t think much about hand-eye coordination. Try eating without being able to see, though, and that changes. I…