-
During last week’s primary Coos County Commissioner Bing Judd lost his bid for re-election by five votes.Today (Monday) there was a recount in…
-
Bing Judd, who has been a Coos County Commissioner since 1997, has lost his seat by five votes.Judd had 592 votes compared to 597 for challenger Rick…
-
An unusual and important race in the North County will be decided on Tuesday.It’s the political future of Bing Judd, a longtime Coos County Commissioner…
-
Here’s how this year’s election in the North Country – including the September 11th primary - is shaping up, according to filings with the New Hampshire…