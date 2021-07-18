Best from the Trail

-
The morning after Primary Day, I stopped by Ben Carson’s campaign headquarters in Manchester to see if anything was going on.There wasn’t. The lights were…
-
For months after announcing his White House bid, Bernie Sanders didn’t run a single campaign commercial on television. But he was everywhere online:…
-
If you want to know whether Hillary Clinton will stay close to Bernie Sanders Tuesday, or are looking for an early hint of how the Republican race will…
-
During primaries, candidates usually try to appeal to their party’s hardliners. In New Hampshire, John Kasich has been doing the opposite: pitching…
-
Around 6 am last Friday, the Mt. Pisgah Diner in Winchester was packed with regulars: people who come to share good food at a small counter. The diner's…
-
Primary elections have a tendency to push candidates to the political extreme—fire up the base and draw bright lines around the issues. But during the New…
-
Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign has a challenge ahead of it before Primary Day.The Vermont senator gets some of his strongest support in New…
-
Every four years in New Hampshire, the presidential primary season is heralded by the flowering of lawn signs. And while yard signs are hardly the most…
-
In the 2016 presidential campaign, few issues have been as fiercely debated as immigration. Here in New Hampshire, the US Southern border thousands of…
-
There is a certain mystique to the New Hampshire presidential primary: flinty New Englanders trudging to the polls through snow and cold to be the first…