From WBEZ Chicago, Making Obama tells the story of Barack Obama’s climb from the South Side of Chicago. It is a non-partisan journey through Obama’s life…
A New Hampshire woman was among 78 people pardoned by President Barack Obama this week.Amanda Kucharski DeBlauw, of Newmarket, was pardoned on…
While overseas before heading back to the U.S., the president warned that the GOP nominee, whom he derided as "uninformed" and having "wacky ideas," is being "normalized."
How has life changed over the past eight years under President Obama? NPR hits the road to ask Americans about Obama's White House years on everything from jobs and energy to race and immigration.
One of the five insurance companies on the federal health exchange in New Hampshire is unexpectedly backing out early this year. The CEO of Maine-based…
We're checking in with Political Junkie Ken Rudin about the top political headlines of the month.GUESTSKen Rudin – host of The Political Junkie, a weekly…
Speaking with NPR's Steve Inskeep, the president addressed critics of the Iran nuclear deal and whether he feels more free to address racial issues now.
New Hampshire's U.S. senators are supportive of President Barack Obama's decision to pursue a congressionally approved authorization for the use of…
When he served in the U.S. Senate, Scott Brown often voted with President Obama.In 2011, Congressional Quarterly found Brown voted in support of the…
Here is a roundup of reactions to President Barack Obama’s State of the Union speech from the New Hampshire Congressional delegation and political…