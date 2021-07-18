-
New Hampshire residents can continue to safely snap photos inside the voting booth, after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up the state’s request…
-
A New Hampshire law banning photographs of marked ballots has been struck down by the first circuit court of appeals.The ruling marks the second time a…
-
Concerned over election fraud, the New Hampshire Secretary of State's office wants to keep on the books a state law that bans posting ballot photos to…
-
New Hampshire was the first state to expressly prohibit ballot selfies.The logic was that allowing people to prove how they voted could lead to vote…