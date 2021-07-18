-
We focus on pregnancy and giving birth during the coronavirus pandemic. Over the past year, some doctor's appointments have shifted to telehealth, loved…
Rifles or ruffles? Guns or glitter? Today, themed gender reveal parties are a growing trend among expectant parents...how does all the fanfare over…
Last month China ended its controversial one-child policy – but is the change as radical as it’s been made out to be by officials and news outlets? Today,…
Looking to deepen your relationships, professional satisfaction, and personal innovation? Then it’s time to get vulnerable. We speak with TED Talk…
Police shootings and deaths of African-Americans in police custody have prompted calls for a national conversation about race. So, what do well-meaning…
The Barbie doll has been targeted for her unrealistic proportions and for setting up an unattainable ideal for girls. Well, meet the new model - equipped…
As of July 1, all babies born in New Hampshire will be screened for a rare genetic disorder.Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Disorder, or SCID, is often…
What do you really know about placentas? If you’re like the majority of people, the "tree of life" is probably pretty mysterious. Despite being vital to…
For years, the fact that classical music helps little brains grow and develop has been common knowledge. It appears in books about raising kids, comes…