Ask Civics 101

This week, a listener asked: Why do District of Columbia laws need congressional approval?
This week, a listener asks: what is the role of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff?
This week, one of our listeners asks: What were Jim Crow laws? How and when were they enacted?Do you have a question for the Civics 101 team? Submit it…
Our question this week comes from a listener who asks: Under Article V of the U.S. Constitution, do the states need Congress’s permission to hold a…
Here's our listener question of the week: Can an individual run and win as a stand-alone candidate for vice president of the United States? Do you have a…
Our listener question this week is timely: Why is the holiday called Juneteenth, and what is the significance?Do you have a question for the Civics 101…
Today we're answering a question from a listener who asks: Why do we have a “no-talk filibuster" rule [virtual filibuster], and what does it take to get…
Today's Civics 101 question: Who are the United States Capitol Police?Listen to this short episode, or read on for the answer. Do you have a question for…
Today's Civics 101 question: What's moving day like at the White House?Do you have a question for the Civics 101 team? Submit it here.When a new first…
Today we're answering a question about violence in the U.S. Capitol building: Has the U.S. Capitol been ambushed before?Listen to this short episode, or…