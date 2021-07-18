-
As fall comes to a close, winter imminent, there is a quiet that sweeps across New Hampshire. We celebrate the changing of the leaves but once they’ve…
-
Following the San Bernadino shooting, the FBI has scrambled to learn as much about the crime as possible. But Apple's refusal to help the bureau unlock…
-
Fans of Apple products will soon line up to buy the latest versions of the iPhone 6, which are available starting Friday. But if you haven’t already…
-
“Apple Pay” came out of the gate with great fanfare and claims that the mobile-payment system will make purchasing easier and more secure. On today’s…
-
Apple Pay: Yea Or Nay?For those who have wallets bursting at the seams with payment and loyalty cards, this scenario may sound familiar: You’re out shopping, you bring your…
-
Two weeks ago Apple Pay was unveiled with great fanfare and claims that the mobile-payment system will make purchasing easier and more secure. On today’s…
-
Patent wars are now standard in the tech industry, so is fierce competition for markets. But what would happen if two Silicon Valley superpowers made the…
-
But we begin with news from the world of computing…the cult of Steve Jobs is a buzz over remarks made by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak last week at the…
-
Apple’s new CEO Tim Cook has touched down in China. His trip comes just days after the company published the results of a probe by the fair labor…
-
Siri v. Everyone ElseWe begin with the implications of man-made beings in the 21st century, and some potential legal questions recently posed by New Hampshire attorney John…