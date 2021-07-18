-
Scientists have long known that bacteria live in the human gut, working with the digestive system to break down food. But researchers have recently…
-
Part 1:The "Traditional Marriage" Glass Ceiling"Mad Men" certainly portrays the familiar notion of resistance to women in positions of power in the…
-
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it will collaborate with the livestock industry to reduce the use of antibiotics in animal feed. But activists say a voluntary approach won't go nearly far enough to protect human health.
-
The new concerns over the prolific use of antibiotics and their connection to the obesity epidemic. New research from New York University indicates that…
-
Researchers have shown how a bacterium resistant to antibiotic treatment passed from humans to pigs to humans. And now the new resistant human bug appears to be spreading beyond people with direct exposure to livestock.