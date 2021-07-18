-
A group of seven Republican state representatives is challenging the nonprofit status of the conservative policy group Americans for Prosperity.AFP…
-
Governor Sununu's Advisory Commission on Transportation will vote Dec. 20 on whether to increase tolls statewide.The proposal is to increase toll rates by…
-
Grover Norquist is occasionally referred to as the ‘dark wizard’ of conservative politics. His Washington-based organization, Americans for Tax Reform, is…
-
Each year since 2010, the conservative advocacy group Americans for Prosperity has asked New Hampshire candidates to sign onto a “pledge” vowing to cut…
-
As Americans for Prosperity's footprint grows in the New Hampshire, a lot of information about its finances remains shielded from the public. Here's a…
-
A mid-summer Saturday afternoon should, by normal standards, be a sleepy time in New Hampshire politics. The presidential primary is months in the…
-
It’s a week to the election, and New Hampshire campaigns are focused on getting their voters to the polls. And this year, there are some powerful new…