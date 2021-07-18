-
New Hampshire's lakes are seeing more toxic algae blooms than normal this early in the season, according to state officials. Over a dozen cyanobacteria…
The state Department of Environmental Services wants to make its beach safety advisories more timely and accurate this summer.As of midday Friday, DES had…
It’s now common for the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services to issue advisories each summer, warning swimmers of bacterial blooms along…
The Department of Environmental Services has been issuing more warnings than it usually does at this point in the summer for algal blooms, potentially…