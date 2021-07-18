aaron goodwin

-
Portsmouth Community TV has a new show this spring – featuring the city’s police department. It’s just the latest effort by the department to mend its…
-
The lawyers who overturned a fired Portsmouth police officer's $2 million inheritance from a woman's disputed will are asking for more than $300,000 in…
-
Governor Maggie Hassan says the state will review a case in which a judge stripped a fired Portsmouth police officer of most of a $2 million dollar…
-
Portsmouth Police Chief Stepping DownPortsmouth Police Chief Stephen DuBois will resign, effective March 28, 2016.DuBois became chief in early 2012 after 19 years on the force.The resignation…
-
Attorneys: Portsmouth Officer Stripped Of $2M Inheritance Won't AppealAttorneys say a fired Portsmouth police officer will not appeal after being stripped of most of a $2 million inheritance from a woman's disputed will.The…
-
A Portsmouth Auxiliary Police officer submitted his resignation letter Wednesday to get out from under a gag order imposed by the city’s police…
-
A judge has stripped a fired Portsmouth police officer of the roughly $2 million he inherited from an elderly woman.In his ruling, Judge Gary Cassavechia…