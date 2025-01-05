Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 1.5.2025

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

Monday, January 6, 2025 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, January 6, 2025

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Dance! English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ with Steve Zakon-Anderson and Anandama

Open Mic at The Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH (second Wednesday every month) ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/open-mic/

Thursday, January 9, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

The Soggy Po’boys at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Socks in the Frying Pan at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~! 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/socksinthefryingpan2501/

Alice Howe and Freebo Livestream ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/alicehowemusic https://www.youtube.com/alicehowemusic

Friday, January 10, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Dance! Second Friday Fusion Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dar Williams at Spruce Peak, Stowe VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/ https://sprucepeakarts.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/instances/a0FPs000000HImvMAG

Betsy Heron (of Green Heron) at Seacoast Artist Association 130 Water Street Exeter NH ~ 5-7pm ET ~ http://seacoastartist.org/events/

Garrett and Nat at Coopers Hill Pub, Peterborough NH ~ 4-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.coopershillnh.com/events

Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at The Bull Run, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=61

Friday, January 10 through Saturday, January 11, 2025

Festival! Dance! 37th Annual Ralph Page Dace Event at Wesley United Methodist Church Hall, Worcester MA ~ ~ https://www.neffa.org/annual-ralph-page-dance-event/ https://www.facebook.com/events/27739999558977755/

Saturday, January 11, 2025

Dance! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Shape Note Sing (Second Saturdays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Round Romo Coffee House Open Mic, Mont Vernon Congregational Church, 4 S Main St, Mont Vernon, NH ~ 6:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1260064641917856

Joe K. Walsh and Matt Flinner at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Liz Simmons , and Allison Lupton Trio at Old Sloop Presents, Rockport MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lizsimmons.net/gigs https://www.bandsintown.com/e/105878763?affil_code=js_lizsimmons.net&app_id=js_lizsimmons.net&came_from=242&utm_campaign=event&utm_medium=web&utm_source=widget

The Twos at the Onset Pub at Crotched Mountain, 815 Francestown Road, Bennington NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/897193332500947/

The Sandy Ridge Boys at The Bull Run, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Ellis Paul 60th Birthday Tribute Show Livestreamed from Passim in Cambridge MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.passim.org/live-music/events/ellis-paul-60th-birthday-tribute-live-stream/

Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Dance! English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Thursday, January 16th

New England Bluegrass Band, Flying Goose Pub, New London, NH

Friday, January 17, 2025

Dance! Third Friday Dancify at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7-10:15pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Blues Brothers, the Next Generation at the Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street, Londonderry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Modern Fools with Slim Volume and Rachel Berlin at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1095215495652934/

Friday, January 17 through Saturday. January 18, 2025

Dance! Ralph Page Dance Weekend in Worcester MA ~ Details TBA ~ P.O. Box 2789, Acton MA 01720 https://neffa.org/

Saturday, January 18, 2025

Dance! Third Saturday ContraDance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Tyler Allgood at Del Rossi’s Trattoria, 73 Brush Brook Road (route 137), Dublin NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100048752416751 https://www.delrossistrattoria.com/music

GpldenOak at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

The Knickerbocker All-Stars at The Bull Run, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Burns Night at Castleton Banquet and Conference Center, Windham NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/8458139210906070/

Sunday, January 19, 2025

Shemekia Copeland at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Blues Brunch with Bees Deluxe at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Blues Supper with Bees Deluxe at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Windfish at Coopshill Pub, Peterborough NH ~ 4-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.coopershillnh.com/events

Monday, January 20, 2025

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Wednesday, Jauary 22, 2025

Dance! English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Friday, January 24, 2025

Dance! Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8-11:15pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

John Barleycorn Must Live (the music of Traffic and Steve Winwood) at The Bull Run, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Saturday, January 25, 2025

The New Rockwells at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Waking Finnegan at Harlow’s Pub, School Street, Peterborough NH ~ 9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/480923578303102/

Joey Clark at Del Rossi’s Trattoria, 73 Brush Brook Road (route 137), Dublin NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100048752416751 https://www.delrossistrattoria.com/music

The Blues Prophets at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Reed Foehl at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Dance! New England Roots and Branches: “Contradance Music: The New England Contradance Repertoire” at Concord Community Music School, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccmusicschool.org/ ~ This event will be held at the Citywide Community Center (Concord, NH.) It begin with an open slow jam session at 6:00 p.m., followed by a contradance called by David Millstone at 7:00 p.m. For the second half of the dance, starting at 8:00 p.m., musicians are invited to join the band and play along.

The Kenny Brothers Band with Foxglove upstairs at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Saturday, January 25 through Sunday, January 26, 2025

Festival! 18th Annual Northern Roots Festival at Brattleboro Music Festival, Brattleboro VT ~ 12 noon Saturday through 6pm ET Sunday ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/8509007059179574/ ~ A perennial favorite showcase of the variety of northern musical traditions including Irish, Scottish, English, French Canadian, Shetland, Scandinavian, and more. Saturday is workshops and Sunday is the pub sessions.

Sunday, January 26, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Second Saturdays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Ishna at Coopshill Pub, Peterborough NH ~ 4-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.coopershillnh.com/events

Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Dance! English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Chuck Prophet and his Cumbia Shoes at 3s Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music

Half Waif at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events

Dudley Laufman Lecture “Contra Dancing In New Hampshire: Then and Now” at Wentworth Senior Living, 346 Pleasant Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 2:30pm ET ~ https://www.nhhumanities.org/programs/2629/contra-dancing-in-new-hampshire-then-and-now

Billy Prine sings songs of John Prine at The Bull Run, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Thursday, January 30. 2025

Half Waif with Kristine Leschper at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Genticorum at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, January 31, 2025

Dance! Fifth Friday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Aleksi Campagne + Kaiti Jones at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30 pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Bruce Molsky and Tony Trischka at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Julia Gagnon at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

High Range at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Saturday, February 1. 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/

Craig Werth at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Durham UU Fellowship, 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/OysterRiverFolk/ https://uudurhamnh.org/calendar/

Tricky Britches at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Jessica Lea Mayfield at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events

Darell Nulisch Band at The Bull Run, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Sunday, February 2, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Cosy Sheridan at the Roots & Wings Coffee House at UU Congregation of the Upper Valley, Norwich VT ~ 4pm ET ~ http://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Della Mae at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 4pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

The Grateful Dads of Jaffrey at Coopshill Pub, Peterborough NH ~ 4-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.coopershillnh.com/events

Tuesday, February 4 through Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Festival! Acadia Trad Winterlude at College of the Atlantic, Bar Harbor ME ~ details TBA ~ https://acadiatradfestival.org/ https://www.facebook.com/events/1311770849979024/permalink/1311770876645688/ ~ The Pine Tree Flyers featured

Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Dance! English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Thursday, February 6, 2025

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET doors open at 7:15 ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/ ~ David Millstone calls traditional squares and more to the lively fiddle tunes of Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and pianist Sue Hunt. No experience necessary. All dances taught.

Friday, February 7, 2025

Dance! Mostly Waltz Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Eve Pierce at The Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/events

Saturday, February 8, 2025

Dance! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Shape Note Sing (Second Saturdays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Juanito Pascual (flamenco) at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~! 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Sam Amidon at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events

Sunday, February 9, 2025

Garrett and Nat at Coopshill Pub, Peterborough NH ~ 4-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.coopershillnh.com/events

Wednesday, February 12, 2025

On a Winter’s Night Reunion Tour at Nashua Center for the Arts ~7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/ ~ Patty Larkin, Vliff Eberhadt, John Gorka, Lucy Kaplansky

Open Mic at The Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH (second Wednesday every month) ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/open-mic/

Heather Maloney at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Thursday, February 13, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Hanneke Cassel’s Pure Dead Brilliant Fiddle Concert at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Friday, February 14, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Paula Cole at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Hot Skillet Club at Del Rossi’s Trattoria, 73 Brush Brook Road (route 137), Dublin NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100048752416751 https://www.delrossistrattoria.com/music

Yasmin Williams at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ http://www.3sarts.org

Cheryl Sager and Neal Xweig at Seacoast Artist Association 130 Water Street Exeter NH ~ 5-7pm ET ~ http://seacoastartist.org/events/

Ishna’s Ciaran Nagle at Coopshill Pub, Peterborough NH ~ 5-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.coopershillnh.com/events

Ayla Brown and Rob Bellamy Valentines Day at The Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/events

James Montgomery Band at The Bull Run, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Friday, February 14 through Sunday, February 16, 2025

Festival! Flurry Festival at Saratoga Springs City Center / Hilton Hotel, 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY ~ ~ https://www.flurryfestival.org/about/ ~ AJ Howard ㅤㅤ⁡, ㅤ⁡ Alex Torres & His Latin Orchestra , Alexandra Deis-Lauby , Barefoot , Capital District Megaband , Casey Carr , Children at the Well , Dam Beavers , Danny Lipsitz & The Brass Tacks , DJ Darkstar aka Emilio , DJ Wavefold , Emily Addison , Faux Paws , The Glenn Crytzer Quartet , Good Company , Joanna Reiner Wilkinson , Josh Fialkoff and the Odd Fellows , Karen Axelrod, Sarah-Hadley Yakir, and Ben Schreiber , Kevin Wimmer , Laurel Ryan , Lois New , Luke Donforth , lydia ievins , Maia McCormick , Meta Movements , Mint Julep Jazz Band , Paul Rosenberg , Pixton Iverson , Preston Frank , Rafal Pustelny , Rebecca McGowan , Rose and the Bros , Scottish Country Dancers , Steve Zakon-Anderson , Stomp Rocket , Storycrafters , Strawberry Hill Fiddlers , Terpsichore: Elke Baker and Liz Donaldson , Tom Roby , Vanaver Caravan

Saturday, February 15, 2025

Rev. Robert Jones at New Moon Coffee House, Haverhill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/shows/

The Suitcase Junket with Cloudbelly at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events

Sunday, February 16, 2025

Tom DiMenna – Story Songs of the 1970s and 1980s at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts/

Windfish at Coopshill Pub, Peterborough NH ~ 4-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.coopershillnh.com/events

Monday, February 17, 2025

Friday, February 21, 2025

Vance Gilbert at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Saturday, February 22, 2025

Roomful of Blues at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Cowboy Junkies at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Sunday, February 23, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Mariee Siou upstairs at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Thursday, February 27, 2025

Solas at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/ https://solastheband.com/

Both Sides Now (Joni Michell and Leonard Cohen Tribute Band) at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Friday February 28, 2025

Solas at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://solastheband.com/

Sam Robbins at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Windborne at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/

Squeezebox Stompers at The Bull Run, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Saturday, March 1, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ https://www.tomsmithmusic.com/?page_id=56 ~ Tom Smith Featured

The Red Hot Chili Pipers at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Solas at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/ https://solastheband.com/

Ellis Paul at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Suitcase Junket with Cloudbelly at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ http://www.3sarts.org

Sunday, March 2, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Monday, March 3, 2025

Robbie Fulks at The Bull Run, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Thursday, March 6, 2025

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET doors open at 7:15 ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/ ~ David Millstone calls traditional squares and more to the lively fiddle tunes of Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and pianist Sue Hunt. No experience necessary. All dances taught.

Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms Band + Old Hat Stringband at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Jeffrey Martin with Bob Sumner upstairs at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Friday, March 7, 2025

Joe Crookston at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Alice Howe and Freebo at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ time TBA ~ https://www.alicehowe.com/

May Erlewine at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

New Dangerfield at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Friday, March 7 through Sunday, March 9, 2025

Festival! Back Porch Festival at Northampton MA ~ ~ https://www.backporchfest.com/ ~ Ali McGuirk, Big Sandy, Bobby Rush, Caitlin Canty, Cedric Watson, Chatham Rabbits, Chris Smither, CJ Chenier, CK+RW, Cloudbelly, East Nash Grass, Fantastic Cat, GA20, Huntertones, James Hunter Six, Kevin Gordon, Murphy beds, New Dangerfield, Sam Grisman, Spanglish Fly, Tony T, Bygones

Saturday, March 8, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Second Saturdays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Alice Howe and Freebo at The Old Sloop Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, Rockport MA ~ time TBA ~ https://www.alicehowe.com/ info@oldslooppresents.org

Maine Middle Eastern Orchestra at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Sunday, March 9, 2025

Joe Crookston at the Roots & Wings Coffee House at UU Congregation of the Upper Valley, Norwich VT ~ 4pm ET ~ http://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Chatham Rabbits at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Wednesday, March 12, 2025

James McMurtry with BettySoo at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Thursday, March 13, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

The Dirty Grass Players upstairs at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Friday, March 14, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/showroom/

Liv Greene at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Carol Coronis at Seacoast Artist Association 130 Water Street Exeter NH ~ 5-7pm ET ~ http://seacoastartist.org/events/

Saturday, March 15, 2025

Waking Finnegan Christmas Concert at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/923759669646446/

Sunday, March 16, 2025

Joe Crookston with Peter Mulvey at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

JD and the Stonemasons at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts/

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration with Katie McNally, Niel Pearlman and Friends at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 3pm and 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Ishna at The Bull Run, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Jordan Tice at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Thursday, March 20, 2025

Don White at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts/

Sierra Hull at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Friday, March 22, 2025

Andy McKee at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Sunday, March 23, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Tyler Hilton at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Thursday, March 27, 2025

Reverie Road with Alice Howe and Freebo at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/ https://www.alicehowe.com/

Friday, March 28, 2025

Alice Howe and Freebo at The Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/ https://www.alicehowe.com/

Mutlu with Mike Maurice upstairs at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Saturday, March 29, 2025

Green Heron at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Durham UU Fellowship, 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/OysterRiverFolk/ https://uudurhamnh.org/calendar/

Alice Howe and Freebo at Roots and Wings Coffeehouse, UU Church, Norwich VT ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.alicehowe.com/

Tom Dimenna and Friends “Story Songs of the ‘70s” upstairs at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Sunday, March 30, 2025

Altan with The Starlight Honeys at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Thursday, April 3, 2025

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET doors open at 7:15 ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/ ~ David Millstone calls traditional squares and more to the lively fiddle tunes of Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and pianist Sue Hunt. No experience necessary. All dances taught.

Friday, April 4, 2025

Mike Block Trio at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Duke Robillard at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Saturday, April 5, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/

New England Roots and Branches: “Transatlantic Tunes: Celtic & British Isles Folk Tunes” at Concord Community Music School, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccmusicschool.org/ ~ celebrating music from across the pond that has made its way into the New England folk repertoire.

Scott Kirby at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Sunday, April 6, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Tuesday, April 8, 2025

The Robert Cray Band at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~! 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Thursday, April 10, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Väsen at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Friday, April 11, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Robert Cray Band (Blues) at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Saturday, April 12, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Second Saturdays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Franklin Public Library, Franklin NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ info@FranklinOperaHouse.org (603) 934-1901 https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=foh&fbclid=IwY2xjawFjsMpleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHVXJl3HcbcT4tJLGNLLrQ5Q6WROaXkKFl5W1M4xuTVtuy2XmB_UODhN3zg_aem_R9NL1kkDouCyIuS0r-5qJQ

Friday, April 25 through Sunday, April 27, 2025

Festival! NEFFA (New England Folk Festival Association) at Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel & Trade Center in Marlborough MA ~ Details TBA ~ P.O. Box 2789, Acton MA 01720 https://neffa.org/ to apply to perform: https://www.neffa.org/apply-as-a-festival-performer/

Friday, A[pril 18, 2025

Garrison Keillor at Nashua Center for theArts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Jim Lauderdale and the Game Changers at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Tret Fure at New Moon Coffee House, Haverhill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/shows/

Wednesday, April 23, 2025

David Wilcox at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Friday, April 25 through Sunday, April 27, 2025

Festival! NEFFA at the Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel and Trade Center, 181 Boston Post Road West, Marlborough, MA ~ ~ https://www.neffa.org/festival-home/ ~ New England Folk Festival Association

Saturday, April 26, 2025

David Wilcox at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Liz and Dan Faiella at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Durham UU Fellowship, 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/OysterRiverFolk/ https://uudurhamnh.org/calendar/

Old Crow Medicine Show at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Sunday, April 27, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Old Crow Medicine Show at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/oldcrowmedicineshow2504/

Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Saturday, May 3, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/

The Avett Brothers at the Whittemore Center, UNH, Durham NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/theavettbrothers/

Sunday, May 4, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Rickie Lee Jones at Nashua Center for the Arts ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Thursday, May 8, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Friday, May 9, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Saturday, May 10, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Second Saturdays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Al Stewart and Livingston Taylor at Nashua Center for theArts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Chris Delmhorst with Rose Cousins at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Thursday, May 15, 2025

Carsie Blanton at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events

Friday, May 16 through Monday, May 19, 2025

Festival! The Thing in the Spring at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ ~ https://www.novaarts.org/thething ~ check back later for details.

Saturday, May 17, 2025

Crys Matthews at New Moon Coffee House, Haverhill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/shows/

Friday, May 23, 2025

Jen Kearney upstairs at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Sunday, May 25, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Sunday, June 1, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Friday, June 6, 2025

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Tom Smith featured

Saturday, June 7, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/

Thursday, June 12, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Eilen Jewell at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Thursday, June 12 through Saturday, June 14, 2025

Festival! Thousand Islands Bluegrass Festival at Coyote Moon Vineyards, Clayton NY ~ ~ https://www.thousandislandsbluegrass.com/festival-2025/ ~ Nick Chandler and Delivered , Country Gentlemen Tribute Band, Louie Setzer The Appalachian Mt Boys, Jesse Alexander, Cedar Ridge, Atkinson Family Band, Plexigrass, New Snip City

Friday, June 13, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

New England Roots and Branches: “Music From North & South: Canadian & Appalachian Folk Tunes” at Concord Community Music School, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccmusicschool.org/

Friday, June 13 through Sunday, June 15, 2025

Festival! Northlands Festival, Swanzey NH ~ details TBA ~ https://northlandslive.com/ ~ multi-genre festival ~ The String Cheese Incident, Cory Wong, Umphreys McGee, moe., Lettuce,, ,Lotus, Soulive, Andy Frasco and the U.N., Eggy, , Eggy, Lespecial,, Kitchen Dwellers,, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country,, Dirtwire, Neighbor,LaMP, Mountain Grass Unit, Karina Rykman, Super Sonic Shorties, Holly Bowling, Kanika Moore, Sneezy, Tand, Squeaky Feet, Brass Queens

Saturday, June 14, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Second Saturdays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Jerry Short at Seacoast Artist Association 130 Water Street Exeter NH ~ 5-7pm ET ~ http://seacoastartist.org/events/

Friday, June 20 through Sunday, June 22, 2025

Festival! Green River Festival, Franklin County Fairgrounds, Greenfield MA ~ ~ https://greenriverfestival.com/ ~ Mount Joy, Courtney Barnett, Waxahatchee, MJ Lendrman and the Wind, Julian Baker and Torres, La Lom, Kabaka Pyramid, Dalthvs, Ocie Elliott, Kathleen Edwards, Futurebirds, Mo Lowda and the Humble, Grace Bowers and the Hodge Podge, Chaparelle, AJ Lee and Blue Summit, Olive Klug, Merce Lemon, and more...

Sunday, June 22, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Sunday, June 22 through Saturday, June 28, 2025

Festival! Acadia Trad Festival at College of the Atlantic, Bar Harbor ME ~ details TBA ~ https://acadiatradfestival.org/

Thursday, June 26, 2025

Songwriter Festival at the Gardner Museum, 28 Pearl Street, Gardner MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1154629536026280/

Thursday, June 26 through Sunday, June 29, 2025

Festival! Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival at Tunbridge VT ~ ~ https://jennybrookbluegrass.com/ ~ Dailey & Vincent, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, Gibson Brothers, Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass, Malpass Brothers, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Amanda Cook Band, Kody Norris Show, Kevin Prater Band, Appalachian Express, Clements Brothers, Rock Hearts, Feinberg Brothers, Kelley John Gibson, Greene Brothers, Hazel Project, Hemingway Brothers, Cedar Mountain Bluegrass, Seth Sawyer Band, Frosty’s Kids Academy

Friday, June 27 through Sunday, June 29, 2025

Festival! Old Songs Festival at Altamont Fairgrounds, NY ~ 45th year details TBA ~ https://festival.oldsongs.org/

Saturday, July 5,, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Thursday, July 10 through Sunday, July 13, 2025

Festival! Basin Bluegrass Festival, Brandon VT ~ ~ https://www.facebook.com/BasinBluegrassFestival ~ The Roll On Buddies (NH), Corner Junction Bluegrass (VT), Canaan's Land Bluegrass (PA), Seth Sawyer Band (VT), Nothin' Fancy (VA), Wood Flower (PA), Carolina Bluegrass Style (NC), Cedar Ridge (NY), Blistered Fingers (ME), Cannonball Express (NY), Greene Brothers (NY)

Friday, July 11, 2025

Carol Coronis at Seacoast Artist Association 130 Water Street Exeter NH ~ 5-7pm ET ~ http://seacoastartist.org/events/

Saturday, July 12, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Second Saturdays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Saturday, July 19, 2025

Samantha Crain upstairs at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Sunday, July 20, 2025

Little Wings at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events