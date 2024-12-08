Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 12.8.24

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

Monday, December 9, 2024 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, December 9, 2024

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at the Worthen House Cafe, 141 Worthen Street, Lowell MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.worthenhousecafe.com/

Fortunes Favor, will be the featured act at the LOMA open mic in Lincoln, MA, 7 pm (they’ll be doing some holiday favorites, including Christmas Shopping at the Dump )

Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Open Mic Hoot Night at The Wildcat Inn and Tavern, J94 Main Street,, Jackson NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ (603) 383-4245 ~ every Tuesday.

Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Dance! Second and Fourth Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

A Cape Breton Christmas with Coig at Orchard Chapel, Hampton Falls NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Cassie and Maggie's Christmas Show at the Blasty Bough Brewing Co Listening Room, Epsom NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://events.cocoatickets.com/blasty-bough-brewing-co/cassie-and-maggies-christmas-show https://www.blastybough.com/ dave@blastybough.com 603-738-4717

Open Mic at The Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH (second Wednesday every month) ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/open-mic/

Thursday, December 12, 2024

Rasa’s Christmas: Folk Tunes and Holiday Cheer at Orchard Chapel, Hampton Falls NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Low Lily at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/ https://lizsimmons.net/gigs

Joel Begin at The Local, 15 Main Street, Warner NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/TheLocalWarner/ https://www.facebook.com/events/1097598115394088/

Friday, December 13, 2024

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Dance! Second Friday Fusion Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Tom Alborn-Hsu at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Low Lily’s Winter Solstice Celebration at the Showroom at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/showroom/ https://lizsimmons.net/gigs

Holiday Open Mic at Sunapee Coffeehouse, 9 Lower Main Street, Sunapee NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/ 603-398-8214 (Vic Reno) ~ Shows on the 2nd and the 4th Friday each month. Open mic on the 2nd Friday.

A Nova Scotia Christmas with Cassie and Maggie at Orchard Chapel, Hampton Falls NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Midwinter Celebration at Shea Theater (71 Avenue A), Turners Falls, MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/593241376463457/593241386463456/Welcome Yule’s 40th annual Mid-Winter Celebration: Music, Dance, Songs and Stories to Drive the Dark Away is coming December 13, 14 and 15 to The Shea Theater Arts Center at 71 Avenue A in Turners Falls, MA.

Susie Burke, Kent Allyn, and Steve Roy at Congregational Church, Kittery Point ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccmusicschool.org/event/holiday-folk-concert-2024/

Saturday, December 14, 2024

Steve Schuch, Winter Solstice Concert with singing, instrumental pieces, and storytelling for the season; 7:30 at the Follansbee Inn, Sutton, NH. You should probably call ahead to reserve your seats at 603-927-4221.

Dance! Greenfield Scandia Dance – schottische and snua at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 1:30-5pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8-11pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Shape Note Sing (Second Saturdays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Ellis Paul and Radoslov Lorkovic at Bass Hall. Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Donna the Buffalo at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music

Jon Butcher, Allen Estes, and Sal Baglio at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Coig at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2024-25-events

Joan Osborne at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Midwinter Celebration at Shea Theater (71 Avenue A), Turners Falls, MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/593241376463457/593241386463456/

Susie Burke, Kent Allyn, and Steve Roy at Concord Community Music School with Audrey Buddington and Liz and Dan Faiella at Concord Community Music School Isa and Juliana Burke will be joining the crew at the Kittery show on December 20th.

~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccmusicschool.org/event/holiday-folk-concert-2024/

Fitzmurphy at Del Rossi’s Trattoria, 73 Brush Brook Road (route 137), Dublin NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100048752416751

Sunday, December 15, 2024

Old Tom and the Lookouts with Tody McAllister and the Sierra Sounds at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/oldtom-tobymcallister/

A Charlie Brown Christmas with Heather Pierson Trio at Orchard Chapel, Hampton Falls NH ~ 3:30pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Mary Fahl (of October Project) at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Midwinter Celebration at Shea Theater (71 Avenue A), Turners Falls, MA ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/593241376463457/593241386463456/

Monday, December 16, 2024

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Lunasa at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/ ~ also Livestreamed

Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Open Mic Hoot Night at The Wildcat Inn and Tavern, J94 Main Street,, Jackson NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ (603) 383-4245 ~ every Tuesday.

Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Cherish the Ladies: Celtic Christmas at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Festive Pub Sing with Alex Cumming and Laurel Swift @ the Revels North Center for Traditional Arts, 2 Mascoma Street, Lebanon, NH; 6 to 7 social hour, 7 to 9 singing

Thursday, December 19, 2024

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen Annual Christmas Concert at the Flying Goose, 40 Andover Rd, New London, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/805027704475495/ http://www.flyinggoose.com/

A Celtic Christmas with Lunasa at Orchard Chapel, Hampton Falls NH ~ two shows 5pm and 8pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Danny McCarthy at The Local, 15 Main Street, Warner NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/498793516517543/ https://www.facebook.com/TheLocalWarner/

Friday, December 20. 2024

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Scarlett Castiglioni at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Hiroya Tsukamoto at The Chocolate Church, Bath, ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Low Lily at Town Hall Theatre, Middlebury VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://lizsimmons.net/gigs

Abrielle Scharff and the Scharff Brothers at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/abriellescharff24/

Irish Christmas Cocert with Ishna at the Peterborough Tpwn House, Peterborough NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.peterboroughconcertseries.com/

Candlelight Carol Sing at Orchard Chapel, Hampton Falls NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Susie Burke, Kent Allyn, and Steve Roy at Congregational Church, Kittery Point ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccmusicschool.org/event/holiday-folk-concert-2024/

Saturday, December 21, 2024

Dance! Third Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30-11pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Nelson Solstice Celebration , Nelson NH ~ 7-11pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/ YOU will need to make reservations ahead. This event usually sells out.

Lunasa – Celtic Holiday - at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Open Mic at the DubHub, 1123 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 6:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/dublinhub https://dublincommunitycenter.org/

Livingston Taylor at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

The Nields at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

A Celtic Christmas with John Doyle and Mick McAuley at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Inanna Sisters in Rhythm – Winter Solstice Concert at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Hiroya Tsukamoto at The Button Factory (WSCA), Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/ https://wscafm.org/the-button-factory-stage/

Low Lily at the Orchard Chapel, Hampton Falls NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://lizsimmons.net/gigs

Candlelight Carol Sing at Orchard Chapel, Hampton Falls NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

A Charlie Brown Christmas with Heather Pearson Trio at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Sunday, December 22, 2024

Low Lily at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 4pm ET ~ https://lizsimmons.net/gigs https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen at Community Church of Durham, Durham NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html

Candlelight Carol Sing at Orchard Chapel, Hampton Falls NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Monday, December 23, 2024

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Wednesday, December 25, 2024

Dance! Nelson Christmas Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Dance! Second and Fourth Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Thursday, December 26, 2024

Justin Cohn at The Local, 15 Main Street, Warner NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://justincohn.com https://www.facebook.com/TheLocalWarner/

Friday, December 27, 2024

Dance! Fourth Friday Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8-11:15pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dar Williams “Almost Christmas” with Gail Ann Dorsey at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/Dar-Williams.html

Saturday, December 28, 2024

Katie Matzell and friends present themusic of Bonnie Raitt at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

The Matt Swanton Band (Blues) at Bull Run, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/446966981658041/

Dragonfly at Del Rossi’s Trattoria, 73 Brush Brook Road (route 137), Dublin NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100048752416751

Monday, December 30, 2024

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Tuesday, December 31, 2024

A Havana New Year’s Eve Bash featuring Primo Cubano at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 9pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Adam Ezra Group at the Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street, Londonderry NH ~ 9pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Thursday, January 2, 2025

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET doors open at 7:15 ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/ ~ David Millstone calls traditional squares and more to the lively fiddle tunes of Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and pianist Sue Hunt. No experience necessary. All dances taught.

Enter the Haggis at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Saturday, January 4, 2025

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/

Sunday, January 5, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Monday, January 6, 2025

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Open Mic at The Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH (second Wednesday every month) ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/open-mic/

Thursday, January 9, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

The Soggy Po’boys at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Socks in the Frying Pan at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~! 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/socksinthefryingpan2501/

Friday, January 10, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Friday, January 10 through Saturday, January 11, 2025

Festival! Dance! 37th Annual Ralph Page Dace Event at Wesley United Methodist Church Hall, Worcester MA ~ ~ https://www.neffa.org/annual-ralph-page-dance-event/ https://www.facebook.com/events/27739999558977755/

Saturday, January 11, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Second Saturdays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Joe K. Walsh and Matt Flinner at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Liz Simmons , and Allison Lupton Trio at Old Sloop Presents, Rockport MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lizsimmons.net/gigs https://www.bandsintown.com/e/105878763?affil_code=js_lizsimmons.net&app_id=js_lizsimmons.net&came_from=242&utm_campaign=event&utm_medium=web&utm_source=widget

Friday, January 17, 2025

Blues Brothers, the Next Generation at the Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street, Londonderry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Friday, January 17 through Saturday. January 18, 2025

Dance! Ralph Page Dance Weekend in Worcester MA ~ Details TBA ~ P.O. Box 2789, Acton MA 01720 https://neffa.org/

Saturday, January 18, 2025

Tyler Allgood at Del Rossi’s Trattoria, 73 Brush Brook Road (route 137), Dublin NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100048752416751

GpldenOak at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Sunday, January 19, 2025

Shemekia Copeland at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Monday, January 20, 2025

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Saturday, January 25, 2025

The New Rockwells at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Waking Finnegan at Harlow’s Pub, School Strete, Peterborough NH ~ 9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/480923578303102/

Joey Clark at Del Rossi’s Trattoria, 73 Brush Brook Road (route 137), Dublin NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100048752416751

The Blues Prophets at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Saturday, January 25 through Sunday, January 26, 2025

Festival! 18th Annual Northern Roots Festival at Brattleboro Music Festival, Brattleboro VT ~ 12 noon Saturday through 6pm ET Sunday ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/8509007059179574/ ~ A perennial favorite showcase of the variety of northern musical traditions including Irish, Scottish, English, French Canadian, Shetland, Scandinavian, and more. Saturday is workshops and Sunday is the pub sessions.

Sunday, January 26, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Second Saturdays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Chuck Prophet and his Cumbia Shoes at 3s Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music

Thursday, January 30. 2025

Half Waif with Kristine Leschper at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Genticorum at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, January 31, 2025

Aleksi Campagne + Kaiti Jones at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30 pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Bruce Molsky and Tony Trischka at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Julia Gagnon at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Saturday, February 1. 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/

Craig Werth at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Durham UU Fellowship, 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/OysterRiverFolk/ https://uudurhamnh.org/calendar/

Tricky Britches at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Sunday, February 2, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Cosy Sheridan at the Roots & Wings Coffee House at UU Congregation of the Upper Valley, Norwich VT ~ 4pm ET ~ http://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Della Mae at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 4pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Thursday, February 6, 2025

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET doors open at 7:15 ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/ ~ David Millstone calls traditional squares and more to the lively fiddle tunes of Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and pianist Sue Hunt. No experience necessary. All dances taught.

Saturday, February 8, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Second Saturdays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Juanito Pascual (flamenco) at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~! 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Wednesday, February 12, 2025

On a Winter’s Night Reunion Tour at Nashua Center for the Arts ~7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/ ~ Patty Larkin, Vliff Eberhadt, John Gorka, Lucy Kaplansky

Open Mic at The Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH (second Wednesday every month) ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/open-mic/

Heather Maloney at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Thursday, February 13, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Friday, February 14, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Paula Cole at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Hot Skillet Club at Del Rossi’s Trattoria, 73 Brush Brook Road (route 137), Dublin NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100048752416751

Friday, February 14 through Sunday, February 16, 2025

Festival! Flurry Festival at Saratoga Springs City Center / Hilton Hotel, 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY ~ ~ https://www.flurryfestival.org/about/ ~ AJ Howard ㅤㅤ⁡, ㅤ⁡ Alex Torres & His Latin Orchestra , Alexandra Deis-Lauby , Barefoot , Capital District Megaband , Casey Carr , Children at the Well , Dam Beavers , Danny Lipsitz & The Brass Tacks , DJ Darkstar aka Emilio , DJ Wavefold , Emily Addison , Faux Paws , The Glenn Crytzer Quartet , Good Company , Joanna Reiner Wilkinson , Josh Fialkoff and the Odd Fellows , Karen Axelrod, Sarah-Hadley Yakir, and Ben Schreiber , Kevin Wimmer , Laurel Ryan , Lois New , Luke Donforth , lydia ievins , Maia McCormick , Meta Movements , Mint Julep Jazz Band , Paul Rosenberg , Pixton Iverson , Preston Frank , Rafal Pustelny , Rebecca McGowan , Rose and the Bros , Scottish Country Dancers , Steve Zakon-Anderson , Stomp Rocket , Storycrafters , Strawberry Hill Fiddlers , Terpsichore: Elke Baker and Liz Donaldson , Tom Roby , Vanaver Caravan

Saturday, February 15, 2025

Rev. Robert Jones at New Moon Coffee House, Haverhill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/shows/

Sunday, February 16, 2025

Tom DiMenna – Story Songs of the 1970s and 1980s at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts/

Saturday, February 22, 2025

Roomful of Blues at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Cowboy Junkies at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Sunday, February 23, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Thursday, February 27, 2025

Solas at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Saturday, March 1, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ https://www.tomsmithmusic.com/?page_id=56 ~ Tom Smith Featured

The Red Hot Chili Pipers at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Solas at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Sunday, March 2, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Thursday, March 6, 2025

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET doors open at 7:15 ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/ ~ David Millstone calls traditional squares and more to the lively fiddle tunes of Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and pianist Sue Hunt. No experience necessary. All dances taught.

Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms Band + Old Hat Stringband at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Friday, March 7, 2025

Joe Crookston at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Alice Howe and Freebo at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimbll Hill, Putney VT ~ time TBA ~ https://www.alicehowe.com/

May Erlewine at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Friday, March 7 through Sunday, March 9, 2025

Festival! Back Porch Festival at Northampton MA ~ ~ https://www.backporchfest.com/ ~ Ali McGuirk, Big Sandy, Bobby Rush, Caitlin Canty, Cedric Watson, Chatham Rabbits, Chris Smither, CJ Chenier, CK+RW, Cloudbelly, East Nash Grass, Fantastic Cat, GA20, Huntertones, James Hunter Six, Kevin Gordon, Murphy beds, New Dangerfield, Sam Grisman, Spanglish Fly, Tony T, Bygones

Saturday, March 8, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Second Saturdays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Alice Howe and Freebo at The Old Sloop Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, Rockport MA ~ time TBA ~ https://www.alicehowe.com/ info@oldslooppresents.org

Maine Middle Eastern Orchestra at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Sunday, March 9, 2025

Joe Crookston at the Roots & Wings Coffee House at UU Congregation of the Upper Valley, Norwich VT ~ 4pm ET ~ http://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Chatham Rabbits at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Wednesday, March 12, 2025

James McMurtry with BettySoo at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Thursday, March 13, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Friday, March 14, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/showroom/

Saturday, March 15, 2025

Waking Finnegan Christmas Concert at Oark Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/923759669646446/

Sunday, March 16, 2025

Joe Crookston with Peter Mulvey at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

JD and the Stonemasons at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts/

Thursday, March 20, 2025

Don White at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts/

Friday, March 22, 2025

Andy McKee at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Sunday, March 23, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Thursday, March 27, 2025

Reverie Road with Alice Howe and Freebo at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/ https://www.alicehowe.com/

Friday, March 29, 2025

Alice Howe and Freebo at The Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/ https://www.alicehowe.com/

Saturday, March 29, 2025

Green Heron at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Durham UU Fellowship, 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/OysterRiverFolk/ https://uudurhamnh.org/calendar/

Alice Howe and Freebo at Roots and Wings Coffeehouse, UU Church, Norwich VT ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.alicehowe.com/

Sunday, March 30, 2025

Altan with The Starlight Honeys at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Thursday, April 3, 2025

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET doors open at 7:15 ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/ ~ David Millstone calls traditional squares and more to the lively fiddle tunes of Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and pianist Sue Hunt. No experience necessary. All dances taught.

Friday, April 4, 2025

Mile Block Trio at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Duke Robillard at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Saturday, April 5, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/

Sunday, April 6, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Thursday, April 10, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Friday, April 11, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Saturday, April 12, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Second Saturdays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Franklin Public Library, Franklin NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ info@FranklinOperaHouse.org (603) 934-1901 https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=foh&fbclid=IwY2xjawFjsMpleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHVXJl3HcbcT4tJLGNLLrQ5Q6WROaXkKFl5W1M4xuTVtuy2XmB_UODhN3zg_aem_R9NL1kkDouCyIuS0r-5qJQ

Friday, April 25 through Sunday, April 27, 2025

Festival! NEFFA (New England Folk Festival Association) at Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel & Trade Center in Marlborough MA ~ Details TBA ~ P.O. Box 2789, Acton MA 01720 https://neffa.org/ to apply to perform: https://www.neffa.org/apply-as-a-festival-performer/

Friday, A[pril 18, 2025

Garrison Keillor at Nashua Center for theArts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Jim Lauderdale and the Game Changers at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Tret Fure at New Moon Coffee House, Haverhill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/shows/

Wednesday, April 23, 2025

David Wilcox at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Friday, April 25 through Sunday, April 27, 2025

Festival! NEFFA at the Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel and Trade Center, 181 Boston Post Road West, Marlborough, MA ~ ~ https://www.neffa.org/festival-home/ ~ New England Folk Festival Association

Saturday, April 26, 2025

David Wilcox at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Liz and Dan Faiella at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Durham UU Fellowship, 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/OysterRiverFolk/ https://uudurhamnh.org/calendar/

Sunday, April 27, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Old Crow Medicine Show at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/oldcrowmedicineshow2504/

Saturday, May 3, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/

The Avett Brothers at the Whittemore Center, UNH, Durham NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/theavettbrothers/

Sunday, May 4, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Rickie Lee Jones at Nashua Center for the Arts ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Thursday, May 8, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Friday, May 9, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Saturday, May 10, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Second Saturdays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Al Stewart and Livingston Taylor at Nashua Center for theArts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Friday, May 16 through Monday, May 19, 2025

Festival! The Thing in the Spring at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ ~ https://www.novaarts.org/thething ~ check back later for details.

Saturday, May 17, 2025

Crys Matthews at New Moon Coffee House, Haverhill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/shows/

Sunday, May 25, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Sunday, June 1, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Friday, June 6, 2025

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Tom Smith featured

Saturday, June 7, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/

Thursday, June 12, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Eilen Jewell at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Friday, June 13, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Friday, June 13 through Sunday, June 15, 2025

Festival! Northlands Festival, Swanzey NH ~ details TBA ~ https://northlandslive.com/ ~ multi-genre festival ~ The String Cheese Incident, Cory Wong, Umphreys McGee, moe., Lettuce,, ,Lotus, Soulive, Andy Frasco and the U.N., Eggy, , Eggy, Lespecial,, Kitchen Dwellers,, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country,, Dirtwire, Neighbor,LaMP, Mountain Grass Unit, Karina Rykman, Super Sonic Shorties, Holly Bowling, Kanika Moore, Sneezy, Tand, Squeaky Feet, Brass Queens

Saturday, June 14, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Second Saturdays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Sunday, June 22, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Saturday, July 5,, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Saturday, July 12, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Second Saturdays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Sunday, July 20, 2025

Little Wings at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events