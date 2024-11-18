The Folk Show's Music and Dance Calendar 11.17.24

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

Monday, November 17, 2024 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, November 18, 2024

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at the Worthen House Cafe, 141 Worthen Street, Lowell MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.worthenhousecafe.com/

Claudia Schmidt at Mount Toby Friends Meeting House, 194 Long Plain Road, Leverett MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.claudiaschmidt.com https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com

Tuesday, November 19. 2024

Old Time Jam at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

David Francey CANCELLED at the Unitarian Universalist Church. Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.facebook.com/events/8884147021603760/

Open Mic Hoot Night at The Wildcat Inn and Tavern, J94 Main Street, ackson NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ (603) 383-4245 ~ every Tuesday.

Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Mandé Sila - Habib Koité, Aly Keïta, Lamine Cissokho at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/ https://www.3sarts.org/events/330454709768

Eilen Jewell at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1193279628511819/

Wednesday, November 20 through Sunday, November 24, 2024

Northeast Regional Folk Alliance Conference , Portland ME ~ ~ https://nerfa.org/ ~ Performers include Garnet Rogers, Tom Smith, and many more TBA ...

Matisyahu (acoustic) at the Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street, Londonderry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Thursday, November 21, 2024

Fall Folk Gathering at Concord Community Music School Recital Hall, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccmusicschool.org/event/fall-folk-gathering/

Habib Koité, Aly Keïta, Lamine Cissokho, Mandé Sila at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music

David Francey CANCELLED at the Flying Goose, 40 Andover Rd, New London, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/805027704475495/

Caitlin Canty at Center for Arts, 14 Summer Street, Natick MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/1032858686-caitlin-canty-at-center-for-arts-in-natick

Liz Simmons with Casey Murray and Hildaland at Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo Street, Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://lizsimmons.net/gigs https://mayostreetarts.org/

A John Denver Christmas, starring Rick Schuler at Nashua Center for the Arts ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Hayley Jane Band at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, November 22, 2024

Dance! Fourth Friday Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8-11:15pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

David Francey CANCELLED. at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

The Wailin’ Jennys at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Martin Sexton at Rochester Opera House, 31 Wakefield Street, Rochester NH ~ 8:00pm ET ~ https://www.rochesteroperahouse.com/#/

John Brickley at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo Street, Portland ME ~ 2pm ~ https://mayostreetarts.org/

Futurebirds with Color Green at 3s Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music

Garnet Rogers at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

The Wailin’ Jennys at Chubb Theatre, 44 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Slambovian Circus of Dreams at The Bull Run Restaurant, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1191440755314562/

Kaleta and Super Yamba Band at The Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://choclatechurcharts.org/

Saturday, November 23, 2024

Dance! Fall Frolic Double Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 3-10pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Le Vent du Nord at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Alec Sullivan at the Lawrence Libreary, 15 Main Street, Pepperell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lawrencelibrary.org/events-programs/art-gallery-recital-hall

Liz Simmons with Casey Murray and Hildaland at Medallion Opera House, Gorham NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://lizsimmons.net/gigs

Patty Larkin with Erin McKeown at The Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://choclatechurcharts.org/

Windborne at the Mariposa Museum, Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts/ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/105905150

Melissa Ferrick with Sweet Petunia at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Josh Ritter at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Sunday, November 24, 2024

Open Mic with John Ferullo at The Parish Center for the Arts, 10 Lincoln St, Westford, MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1890004468177900/

Jake Blount Trio with Nic Gariess, and Sammy Wetstein at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 6:00-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen at Northwood Congregational Church, Northwood NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html

Nora Brown with Stephanie Coleman and Dirk Powell with Amelia Powell at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Keith Murphy and Yann Falquet at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Monday, November 25, 2024

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at the Worthen House Cafe, 141 Worthen Street, Lowell MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.worthenhousecafe.com/

Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Open Mic Hoot Night at The Wildcat Inn and Tavern, J94 Main Street,, Jackson NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ (603) 383-4245 ~ every Tuesday.

Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Dance! Second and Fourth Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

The Green Sisters at The Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1974952042948945/

Thursday, November 28, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024

Dance! Fifth Friday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8-11pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Jane Siberry at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, November 30, 2024

Dance! Fifth Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8-11pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Windborne at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts/ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Seth Glier at Bass Hall. Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Say Darling at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Heather Pierson Trio with Charlie Brown’s Christmas at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen at the Historical Society of Wells and Ogunquit, 938 Post Rd (Rt 1) Wells ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html ~ The182nd anniversary of the Cape Neddick, ME shipwreck. Harvey wrote an epic ballad and a book about this historic local event. We’re happy to be doing one of these shows after a long hiatus.

Halley Neal and Sam Robbins at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Freddy Larrosa at The Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://choclatechurcharts.org/

Sunday, December 1, 2024

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Jane Siberry at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Josee Vachon and Patrick Ross, a French Canadian Christmas Concert at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/

Windborne at Medallion Opera House, 20 Park Street, Gorham NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts/

Rock My Soul Holiday Concert at Orchard Chapel, Hampton Falls NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Monday, December 2, 2024

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings at Capitol Center for the Arts, 41 S State St, Concord, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/348211475026984/

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Windborne at Latchis Theatre, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts/

Open Mic Hoot Night at The Wildcat Inn and Tavern, J94 Main Street,, Jackson NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ (603) 383-4245 ~ every Tuesday.

Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET doors open at 7:15 ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/ ~ David Millstone calls traditional squares and more to the lively fiddle tunes of Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and pianist Sue Hunt. No experience necessary. All dances taught.

Thursday, December 5, 2024

Ari Hest at the Flying Goose, 40 Andover Rd, New London, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/805027704475495/

Nefesh Mountain at Center for Arts, 14 Summer Street, Natick MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/1032853582-nefesh-mountain-at-center-for-arts-in-natick

Kaki King at Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel, ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://vinhillmusic.com/vinegar-hill-music-performances/

Fred Marple and the The Speed Bumps and Friends at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/

Tom Rush and Matt Nakoa at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Friday, December 6, 2024

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

Dance! First Friday Mostly Waltz Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Holiday themed Open Mic, no featured performer.

Mairead Nesbitt and Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2024-25-events

Fred Marple and the The Speed Bumps and Friends at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/

Sean Heeley’s Celtic Christmas at Nashua Center for the Arts ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Mr Sun Plays Ellington’s Nutcracker at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Sean Heely’s Celtic Christmas at Nashua Center for theArts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Karine Polwart “Live to your living room” livestream from Scotland ~ 3pm ET ~ https://livetoyourlivingroom.com/events/karine-polwart-3/

Saturday, December 7, 2024

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Decatur Creek at Hancock Depot Cabaret, 27 Depot Road, Hancock NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/535115366044381/

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/822077589144186/ ~

Guy Davis at the Roots & Wings Coffee House at UU Congregation of the Upper Valley, Norwich VT ~ 7pm ET ~ http://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Roomful of Blues at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Garnet Rogers at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Taylor Hughes, Rebecca Turmel, with opener Justin Federico at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/

Griffin House at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ two shos: 6pm and 8:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Susie Burke, Kent Allyn, and Steve Roy at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Durham UU Fellowship, 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/OysterRiverFolk/ https://uudurhamnh.org/calendar/

Socks in the Frying Pan at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen at First Parish Church, Barnstead NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html

Carbon Leaf at the Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street, Londonderry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Home for the Holidays with Dustbowl Revival at Orchard Chapel, Hampton Falls NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

"Singalong at the Holiday Fair" with Amy Conley and friends. Unitarian Universalist Church 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://uucm.org/community/shop-the-uucm-holiday-fair/

Sunday, December 8, 2024

Harvey Reid & Joyce Andersen at Bass Hall. Peterborough, NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html

Eileen Ivers at Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~5pm ET ~ http://www.eileenivers.com/

Lunasa at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ two shows 3pm and 7pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Wintersong Women, Amy Conley and the Kukuleles at the Lawrence Library, 15 Main Street, Pepperell MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://lawrencelibrary.org/events-programs/art-gallery-recital-hall

Windborne “Music of Midwinter” Livestream ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts/

A Charlie Brown Christmas with the Heather Pierson Trio at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ two shows: 4pm and 7pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

NH Gay Men’s Chorus at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Amy Conley and The Kukuleles perform Wintersong Women, a concert of new and old wintery songs at the Lawrence Library in Pepperell MA ~ 3pm ET ~ https://lawrencelibrary.org/events-programs/art-gallery-recital-hall

Monday, December 9, 2024

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at the Worthen House Cafe, 141 Worthen Street, Lowell MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.worthenhousecafe.com/

Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Open Mic Hoot Night at The Wildcat Inn and Tavern, J94 Main Street,, Jackson NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ (603) 383-4245 ~ every Tuesday.

Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Dance! Second and Fourth Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

A Cape Breton Christmas with Coig at Orchard Chapel, Hampton Falls NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Cassie and Maggie's Christmas Show at the Blasty Bough Brewing Co Listening Room, Epsom NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://events.cocoatickets.com/blasty-bough-brewing-co/cassie-and-maggies-christmas-show https://www.blastybough.com/ dave@blastybough.com 603-738-4717

Open Mic at The Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH (second Wednesday every month) ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/open-mic/

Thursday, December 12, 2024

Rasa’s Christmas: Folk Tunes and Holiday Cheer at Orchard Chapel, Hampton Falls NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Peter Yarrow at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Low Lily at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/ https://lizsimmons.net/gigs

Friday, December 13, 2024

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Dance! Second Friday Fusion Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Tom Alborn-Hsu at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Low Lily’s Winter Solstice Celebration at the Showroom at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/showroom/ https://lizsimmons.net/gigs

Holiday Open Mic at Sunapee Coffeehouse, 9 Lower Main Street, Sunapee NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/ 603-398-8214 (Vic Reno) ~ Shows on the 2nd and the 4th Friday each month. Open mic on the 2nd Friday.

A Nova Scotia Christmas with Cassie and Maggie at Orchard Chapel, Hampton Falls NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Midwinter Celebration at Shea Theater (71 Avenue A), Turners Falls, MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/593241376463457/593241386463456/

Saturday, December 14, 2024

Dance! Greenfield Scandia Dance – schottische and snua at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 1:30-5pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8-11pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Ellis Paul and Radoslov Lorkovic at Bass Hall. Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Donna the Buffalo at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music

Jon Butcher, Allen Estes, and Sal Baglio at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Coig at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2024-25-events

Joan Osborne at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Midwinter Celebration at Shea Theater (71 Avenue A), Turners Falls, MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/593241376463457/593241386463456/

Sunday, December 15, 2024

Old Tom and the Lookouts with Tody McAllister and the Sierra Sounds at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/oldtom-tobymcallister/

A Charlie Brown Christmas with Heather Pierson Trio at Orchard Chapel, Hampton Falls NH ~ 3:30pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Mary Fahl (of October Project) at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Midwinter Celebration at Shea Theater (71 Avenue A), Turners Falls, MA ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/593241376463457/593241386463456/

Monday, December 16, 2024

Lunasa at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Open Mic Hoot Night at The Wildcat Inn and Tavern, J94 Main Street,, Jackson NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ (603) 383-4245 ~ every Tuesday.

Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Cherish the Ladies: Celtic Christmas at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Thursday, December 19, 2024

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen Annual Christmas Concert at the Flying Goose, 40 Andover Rd, New London, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/805027704475495/ http://www.flyinggoose.com/

A Celtic Christmas with Lunasa at Orchard Chapel, Hampton Falls NH ~ two shows 5pm and 8pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, December 20. 2024

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Scarlett Castiglioni at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Hiroya Tsukamoto at The Chocolate Church, Bath, ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Low Lily at Town Hall Theatre, Middlebury VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://lizsimmons.net/gigs

Abrielle Scharff and the Scharff Brothers at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/abriellescharff24/

Irish Christmas Cocert with Ishna at the Peterborough Tpwn House, Peterborough NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.peterboroughconcertseries.com/

Candlelight Carol Sing at Orchard Chapel, Hampton Falls NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, December 21, 2024

Dance! Third Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30-11pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Lunasa – Celtic Holiday - at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Open Mic at the DubHub, 1123 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 6:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/dublinhub https://dublincommunitycenter.org/

Livingston Taylor at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

The Nields at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

A Celtic Christmas with John Doyle and Mick McAuley at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Inanna Sisters in Rhythm – Winter Solstice Concert at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Hiroya Tsukamoto at The Button Factory (WSCA), Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/ https://wscafm.org/the-button-factory-stage/

Low Lily at the Orchard Chapel, Hampton Falls NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://lizsimmons.net/gigs

Candlelight Carol Sing at Orchard Chapel, Hampton Falls NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

A Charlie Brown Christmas with Heather Pearson Trio at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Sunday, December 22, 2024

Low Lily at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 4pm ET ~ https://lizsimmons.net/gigs

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen at Community Church of Durham, Durham NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html

Candlelight Carol Sing at Orchard Chapel, Hampton Falls NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Wednesday, December 25, 2024

Dance! Second and Fourth Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Friday, December 27, 2024

Dance! Fourth Friday Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8-11:15pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dar Williams “Almost Christmas” with Gail Ann Dorsey at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/Dar-Williams.html

Saturday, December 28, 2024

Katie Matzell and friends present themusic of Bonnie Raitt at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

The Matt Swanton Band (Blues) at Bull Run, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/446966981658041/

Tuesday, December 31, 2024

A Havana New Year’s Eve Bash featuring Primo Cubano at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 9pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Adam Ezra Group at the Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street, Londonderry NH ~ 9pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Thursday, January 2, 2025

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET doors open at 7:15 ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/ ~ David Millstone calls traditional squares and more to the lively fiddle tunes of Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and pianist Sue Hunt. No experience necessary. All dances taught.

Enter the Haggis at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Saturday, January 4, 2025

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/822077589144186/ ~

Sunday, January 5, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Open Mic at The Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH (second Wednesday every month) ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/open-mic/

Thursday, January 9, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

The Soggy Po’boys at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Friday, January 10, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Friday, January 10 through Saturday, January 11, 2025

Festival! Dance! 37th Annual Ralph Page Dace Event at Wesley United Methodist Church Hall, Worcester MA ~ ~ https://www.neffa.org/annual-ralph-page-dance-event/

Saturday, January 11, 2025

Joe K. Walsh and Matt Flinner at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Liz Simmons at Old Sloop Presents, Rockport MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lizsimmons.net/gigs https://www.bandsintown.com/e/105878763?affil_code=js_lizsimmons.net&app_id=js_lizsimmons.net&came_from=242&utm_campaign=event&utm_medium=web&utm_source=widget

Friday, January 17, 2025

Blues Brothers, the Next Generation at the Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street, Londonderry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Friday, January 17 through Saturday. January 18, 2025

Dance! Ralph Page Dance Weekend in Worcester MA ~ Details TBA ~ P.O. Box 2789, Acton MA 01720 https://neffa.org/

Sunday, January 19, 2025

Shemekia Copeland at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Saturday, January 25, 2025

The New Rockwells at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Saturday, January 25 through Sunday, January 26, 2025

Festival! 18th Annual Northern Roots Festival at Brattleboro Music Festival, Brattleboro VT ~ 12 noon Saturday through 6pm ET Sunday ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/8509007059179574/ ~ A perennial favorite showcase of the variety of northern musical traditions including Irish, Scottish, English, French Canadian, Shetland, Scandinavian, and more. Saturday is workshops and Sunday is the pub sessions.

Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Chuck Prophet and his Cumbia Shoes at 3s Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music

Thursday, January 30. 2025

Half Waif with Kristine Leschper at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Genticorum at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, January 31, 2025

Aleksi Campagne + Kaiti Jones at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30 pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Bruce Molskyand Tony Trischka at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Saturday, February 1. 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/822077589144186/ ~

Craig Werth at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Durham UU Fellowship, 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/OysterRiverFolk/ https://uudurhamnh.org/calendar/

Tricky Britches at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Sunday, February 2, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Cosy Sheridan at the Roots & Wings Coffee House at UU Congregation of the Upper Valley, Norwich VT ~ 4pm ET ~ http://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Thursday, February 6, 2025

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET doors open at 7:15 ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/ ~ David Millstone calls traditional squares and more to the lively fiddle tunes of Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and pianist Sue Hunt. No experience necessary. All dances taught.

Wednesday, February 12, 2025

On a Winter’s Night Reunion Tour at Nashua Center for the Arts ~7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/ ~ Patty Larkin, Vliff Eberhadt, John Gorka, Lucy Kaplansky

Open Mic at The Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH (second Wednesday every month) ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/open-mic/

Thursday, February 13, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Friday, February 14, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Paula Cole at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Friday, February 14 through Sunday, February 16, 2025

Festival! Flurry Festival at Saratoga Springs City Center / Hilton Hotel, 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY ~ ~ https://www.flurryfestival.org/about/ ~ AJ Howard ㅤㅤ⁡, ㅤ⁡ Alex Torres & His Latin Orchestra , Alexandra Deis-Lauby , Barefoot , Capital District Megaband , Casey Carr , Children at the Well , Dam Beavers , Danny Lipsitz & The Brass Tacks , DJ Darkstar aka Emilio , DJ Wavefold , Emily Addison , Faux Paws , The Glenn Crytzer Quartet , Good Company , Joanna Reiner Wilkinson , Josh Fialkoff and the Odd Fellows , Karen Axelrod, Sarah-Hadley Yakir, and Ben Schreiber , Kevin Wimmer , Laurel Ryan , Lois New , Luke Donforth , lydia ievins , Maia McCormick , Meta Movements , Mint Julep Jazz Band , Paul Rosenberg , Pixton Iverson , Preston Frank , Rafal Pustelny , Rebecca McGowan , Rose and the Bros , Scottish Country Dancers , Steve Zakon-Anderson , Stomp Rocket , Storycrafters , Strawberry Hill Fiddlers , Terpsichore: Elke Baker and Liz Donaldson , Tom Roby , Vanaver Caravan

Saturday, February 15, 2025

Rev. Robert Jones at New Moon Coffee House, Haverhill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/shows/

Saturday, February 22, 2025

Roomful of Blues at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Cowboy Junkies at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Thursday, February 27, 2025

Solas at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Saturday, March 1, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/822077589144186/

~ Tom Smith Featured

The Red Hot Chili Pipers at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Solas at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Sunday, March 2, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Thursday, March 6, 2025

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET doors open at 7:15 ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/ ~ David Millstone calls traditional squares and more to the lively fiddle tunes of Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and pianist Sue Hunt. No experience necessary. All dances taught.

Friday, March 7, 2025

Joe Crookston at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sunday, March 9, 2025

Joe Crookston at the Roots & Wings Coffee House at UU Congregation of the Upper Valley, Norwich VT ~ 4pm ET ~ http://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Chatham Rabbits at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Thursday, March 13, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Friday, March 14, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/showroom/

Sunday, March 16, 2025

Joe Crookston with Peter Mulvey at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Thursday, March 27, 2025

Reverie Road at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Saturday, March 29, 2025

Green Heron at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Durham UU Fellowship, 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/OysterRiverFolk/ https://uudurhamnh.org/calendar/

Sunday, March 30, 2025

Altan with The Starlight Honeys at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Thursday, April 3, 2025

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET doors open at 7:15 ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/ ~ David Millstone calls traditional squares and more to the lively fiddle tunes of Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and pianist Sue Hunt. No experience necessary. All dances taught.

Friday, April 4, 2025

Mile Block Trio at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Saturday, April 5, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/822077589144186/ ~ Tom Smith featured

Sunday, April 6, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Thursday, April 10, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Friday, April 11, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Saturday, April 12, 2025

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Franklin Public Library, Franklin NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ info@FranklinOperaHouse.org (603) 934-1901 https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=foh&fbclid=IwY2xjawFjsMpleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHVXJl3HcbcT4tJLGNLLrQ5Q6WROaXkKFl5W1M4xuTVtuy2XmB_UODhN3zg_aem_R9NL1kkDouCyIuS0r-5qJQ

Friday, April 25 through Sunday, April 27, 2025

Festival! NEFFA (New England Folk Festival Association) at Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel & Trade Center in Marlborough MA ~ Details TBA ~ P.O. Box 2789, Acton MA 01720 https://neffa.org/ to apply to perform: https://www.neffa.org/apply-as-a-festival-performer/

Friday, A[pril 18, 2025

Garrison Keillor at Nashua Center for theArts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Tret Fure at New Moon Coffee House, Haverhill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/shows/

Wednesday, April 23, 2025

David Wilcox at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Friday, April 25 through Sunday, April 27, 2025

Festival! NEFFA at the Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel and Trade Center, 181 Boston Post Road West, Marlborough, MA ~ ~ https://www.neffa.org/festival-home/ ~ New England Folk Festival Association

Saturday, April 26, 2025

David Wilcox at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Liz and Dan Faiella at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Durham UU Fellowship, 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/OysterRiverFolk/ https://uudurhamnh.org/calendar/

Saturday, May 3, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/822077589144186/

The Avett Brothers at the Whittemore Center, UNH, Durham NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/theavettbrothers/

Sunday, May 4, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Thursday, May 8, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Friday, May 9, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Saturday, May 10, 2025

Al Stewart and Livingston Taylor at Nashua Center for theArts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Friday, May 16 through Monday, May 19, 2025

Festival! The Thing in the Spring at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ ~ https://www.novaarts.org/thething ~ check back later for details.

Saturday, May 17, 2025

Crys Matthews at New Moon Coffee House, Haverhill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/shows/

Sunday, June 1, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Friday, June 6, 2025

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Tom Smith featured

Saturday, June 7, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/822077589144186/

Thursday, June 12, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Friday, June 13, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Friday, June 13 through Sunday, June 15, 2025

Festival! Northlands Festival, Swanzey NH ~ details TBA ~ https://northlandslive.com/ ~ multi-genre festival

Saturday, July 5,, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Sunday, July 20, 2025

Little Wings at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events