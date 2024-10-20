The Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 10.20.24

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

Monday, October 21, 2024 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, October 21, 2024

Tom Paxton and the DonJuans at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at the Worthen House Cafe, 141 Worthen Street, Lowell MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.worthenhousecafe.com/

Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Bendigo Fletcher at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music

Joshua Hyslop at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

The Secret Chord - Leonard Cohen Tribute with openers After The Rain at Hawks and Reed Performing Arts Center, 291 Main St, Greenfield, MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/493666216698261/

Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Dance! Second and Fourth Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music by Kristen Planeaux, piano/flute; Guillaume Sparrow-Pepin, piano/accordion

John Smith at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Joshua Hyslop & Matt the Electrician at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Hayley Reardon and Rachel Kilgour at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Thursday, October 24, 2024

Dar Williams at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/dar-williams/

Tom Smith, Carl Beverly and Beverly Rush at Merrimack NH Library 470 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH ~ ~ 5:30-8:00pm ET ~ https://www.merrimacklibrary.org ~ educational and demonstration program about songwriting.

Hayley Reardon at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Smithfield at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Nora Brown with Stephanie Coleman and Dirk Powell with Amelia Powell at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Friday, October 25, 2024

Dance! Experienced Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ music by Cojiro, Caller: Will Mentor

Dar Williams at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Ward Hayden and the Outliers at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Griffin William Sherry (of Ghosts of Paul Revere) at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

John McCutcheon at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards at Sunapee Coffeehouse, 9 Lower Main Street, Sunapee NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/ 603-398-8214 (Vic Reno) ~ Shows on the 2nd and the 4th Friday each month. Open mic on the 2nd Friday.

Duke Robillard at Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel, ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://vinhillmusic.com/vinegar-hill-music-performances/

Kota at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/

The Smack Dabs at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Saturday, October 26, 2024

Rindge Open Mic at the Meeting House, Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552680656320 ~ featuring Garrels and Anderson

Beverly Rush and Volkert Volkersz featured at Open Door Acoustic Open Mic at Smith Memorial Congregational Church, 30 W Main St, Hillsborough, NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1260993821578692/

The Buena Vista Social Orchestra at Nashua Center for the Arts ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Antje Duvekot in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://themusichall.org/

Griffin William Sherry (of Ghosts of Paul Revere) at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Murphy’s Blues Explosion with Rachel Sumner & Travelling Light at NOVA Arts, 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events https://www.facebook.com/nova.arts.block/events/

Omar Sosa and Tim Eriksen at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2024-25-events

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Durham UU Fellowship, 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/OysterRiverFolk/ https://uudurhamnh.org/calendar/

Charlie King with Rick Burkhardt and Good Trouble Livestream ~ 7pm ET ~ https://charlieking.org/d/0/?cid=2

Sunday, October 27, 2024

Jacqueline Schwab solo concert "Tunes for Troubled Times," which aims to calm and center people during these challenging, pre-election times with a wide range of music connected by the theme--Celtic, vintage Americana, traditional Latin, spirituals, traditional Ukrainian and classical; First Congregational Church, Westminster West, VT.

Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Anna Tivel w/ Sam Weber at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30 pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Kitka Women’s Vocal Ensemble at Chubb Theatre, 44 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

The Mammals at Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel, ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://vinhillmusic.com/vinegar-hill-music-performances/

Session Americana with Eleanor Buckland at The Stone Church, 210 Main Street, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events

Free Shape Note Singing Workshop led by Tim Eriksen at The Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2024-25-events

Monday, October 28, 2024

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Rat Tally and Morpho with Kate Possi at 3s Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music

Open Mic at the Worthen House Cafe, 141 Worthen Street, Lowell MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.worthenhousecafe.com/

Debashish Bhattacharya Trio at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Tigh Na Coille, concert of traditional Irish music, dance, & song from County Clare, Ireland in the Louise Shonk Recital Hall on the campus of the Dublin School, Dublin NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1011159937366572/ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-tigh-na-coille-elvie-miller-dennis-liddy-with-family-friends/

Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Dance! Special Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

San Miguel Fraser at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30 pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Alice Howe and Freebo at the Music Hall Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.alicehowe.com/ https://www.themusichall.org/events/alicehowe-freebo/

Choro das 3 with Choro Louco at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Friday, November 1, 2024

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

Dance! First Friday Mostly Waltz Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Wendy Keith and her Alleged Band featured

Anayis (A. J. ) wright at Wilton Folk Cafe. 21 Gregg Street, Wilton NH ~ doors 7pm show 7:30pm ET ~ Reservations strongly advised . Cal or email Sandy Lafleur strumma@aol.com 603-654-1245

Tom Hsu at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Ken Yates at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

California Guitar Trio at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Pamela Means w/ Matthew Thornton at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Moon Walker at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Alice Howe and Freebo at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.alicehowe.com/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?epguid=f0ec0aed-f4bb-448d-8dcc-85035e7071ee&evtinfo=376930~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930

David Mallett at Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel, ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://vinhillmusic.com/vinegar-hill-music-performances/

Foreside Funk at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Deadgrass at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Saturday, November 2, 2024

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Wild Asparagus with George Marshall, David Cantieni, Becky Tracy, Ann Percival and guests.

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/822077589144186/ ~

California Guitar Trio at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Bruce Cockburn at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/showroom/

Ken Yates and Georgia Parker at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7L30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Sunday, November 3, 2024

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Charlie Chronopoulos at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Chadwick Stokes at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Craig Finn at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Shane Koyczan w/ Derrick Brown at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Thursday, November 7, 2024

Billy Prine presents Songs and Stories of John Prine at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/bullrunrestaurant/events https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

The Whisky Treaty Roadshow with High Tea at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Friday, November 8, 2024

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Dance! Second Friday Fusion Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Lui Collins at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.luicollins.net/

RyanHood at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Addison Chase and Lucas Gallo at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Jake McKelvie at Sunapee Coffeehouse, 9 Lower Main Street, Sunapee NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/ 603-398-8214 (Vic Reno) ~ Shows on the 2nd and the 4th Friday each month. Open mic on the 2nd Friday.

Howard Randall at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/

Liz Simmons with Casey Murray at Blasty Bough Brewing Company, Epsom NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://lizsimmons.net/gigs https://www.blastybough.com/blastytrad

Halley Neal Trio at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Jim Lauderdale and the Game Changers with Lillie Mae at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

“Folk for Folks” a benefit concert for NH Mutual Aid Relief Fundat Bass Hall, 19 Grove Street, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://nhmarf.org/ https://www.facebook.com/nhmarf ~ Nat Backes and Garrett Cameron, Se Brown and Beck Zehr, Caitlin Wilder, Marybeth Hallinan, Seatherney Chatfield

Friday, November 8 through Saturday, November 9. 2024

Festival! Nutmeg Dulcimer Festival, United Methodist Church, 168 S. Broad Street, Milford CT ~ ~ https://www.nutmegdulcimer.com/ ~ Kara Barnard , Pete Rushefsky, Nate Pultorak , Kevin Roth , Daniel Skála, Matěj Číp, Sasha Bogdanowitsch, Cliff Cole, Carrie Crompton, Sam Edelston, Ron Ewing, Tom Irving, Don Kawalek, Sandy Lafleur, Mary Grace, Mackenzie, Teddy Parker, Ellen Pratt, Susan Trump, Carol Walker, Dwain Wilder

Saturday, November 9, 2024

Dance! Tophill Music Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dana Cooper at the Roots & Wings Coffee House at UU Congregation of the Upper Valley, Norwich VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Breakin’ Strings at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen at York Public Library, York ME ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html

Sunday, November 10, 2024

Lui Collins with Anand Nayak at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.luicollins.net/

Celtic Thunder Odyssey at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Christie Lenee at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

The East Pointers at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Monday, November 11, 2024

Adrienne Lenker with Suzanne Vallie at Academy of Music, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.aomtheatre.com/

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at the Worthen House Cafe, 141 Worthen Street, Lowell MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.worthenhousecafe.com/

Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Alisa Amador at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music https://www.3sarts.org/events/338297660009

Open Mic at The Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH (second Wednesday every month) ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/open-mic/

Thursday, November 14, 2024

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Chris Smither Band at Bellows Falls Opera House, 7 Village Square, Bellows Falls VT ~ doors 6:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ Tickets and information at https://BellowsFallsOperaHouse.com or call 802-387-0102 ~ The series is named after Ray Massucco, a civic-minded attorney, part-time concert promoter and full-time music lover, who passed away unexpectedly in September, 2022

David Mallett at the Flying Goose, 40 Andover Rd, New London, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/805027704475495/

Jesse Cook (Flamenco) at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Jim Rooney, Chris Brashear & Jim Henry at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Christopher Paul Stelling at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Alisa Amador with Beane at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Friday, November 15, 2024

David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Eve Pierce at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Hanneke Cassel and Dave Wiesler with Keith Murphy and Yann Falquet at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Open Mic at the Lawrence Libreary, 15 Main Street, Pepperell MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://lawrencelibrary.org/events-programs/art-gallery-recital-hall

Ellis Paul with Sam Robbins at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Livingston Taylor with Alice Howe and Freebo at Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel, ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.alicehowe.com/ https://vinhillmusic.com/performance/livingston-taylor-4/

Ruth and Ben String Band at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

The Steel Wheels with Heather Maloney at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Saturday, November 16, 2024

Dance! Swing Dance Night at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Heather Maloney at Center for Arts, 14 Summer Street, Natick MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/1032849936-the-steel-wheels-at-center-for-arts-in-natick

Southern Rail at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Jesse Cook (Flamenco Guitar) at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Open Mic at the DubHub, 1123 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 6:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/dublinhub https://dublincommunitycenter.org/

Zachariah Hickman’s Power Outage Party at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Somi at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Alice Howe at the New Moon Coffeehouse, Haverhill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.alicehowe.com/ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/shows/ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/alice-howe-and-freebo-november-16-2024/

JG3 at Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel, ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://vinhillmusic.com/vinegar-hill-music-performances/

Jontavious Willis at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Sunday, November 17, 2024

Lucy Kaplansky at Bass Hall. Peterborough, NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Zachariah Hickman’s Power Outage Party at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Abby Gardner with Ryan Green at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Lady Lamb with Humbird at 3s Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music

Chris Smither and the Motivators at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Hanneke Cassel & Dave Wiesler / Keith Murphy & Yann Falquet at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Monday, November 18, 2024

Peter Mulvey with Liza Constable at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at the Worthen House Cafe, 141 Worthen Street, Lowell MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.worthenhousecafe.com/

Claudia Schmidt at Mount Toby Friends Meeting House, 194 Long Plain Road, Leverett MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.claudiaschmidt.com https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com

Tuesday, November 19. 2024

David Francey at the Unitarian Universalist Chuirch. Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.facebook.com/events/8884147021603760/

Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Mandé Sila - Habib Koité, Aly Keïta, Lamine Cissokho at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/ https://www.3sarts.org/events/330454709768

Wednesday, November 20 through Sunday, November 24, 2024

Northeast Regional Folk Alliance Conference , Portland ME ~ ~ https://nerfa.org/ ~ Performers include Garnet Rogers, Tom Smith, and many more TBA ...

Thursday, November 21, 2024

Habib Koité, Aly Keïta, Lamine Cissokho, Mandé Sila at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music

David Francey at the Flying Goose, 40 Andover Rd, New London, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/805027704475495/

Caitlin Canty at Center for Arts, 14 Summer Street, Natick MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/1032858686-caitlin-canty-at-center-for-arts-in-natick

Liz Simmons with Casey Murray and Hildaland at Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo Street, Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://lizsimmons.net/gigs https://mayostreetarts.org/

A John Denver Christmas, starring Rick Schuler at Nashua Center for the Arts ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Friday, November 22, 2024

David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

The Wailin’ Jennys at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Martin Sexton at Rochester Opera House, 31 Wakefield Street, Rochester NH ~ 8:00pm ET ~ https://www.rochesteroperahouse.com/#/

John Brickley at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo Street, Portland ME ~ 2pm ~ https://mayostreetarts.org/

Futurebirds with Color Green at 3s Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music

Garnet Rogers at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Saturday, November 23, 2024

Le Vent du Nord at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Alec Sullivan at the Lawrence Libreary, 15 Main Street, Pepperell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lawrencelibrary.org/events-programs/art-gallery-recital-hall

Liz Simmons with Casey Murray and Hildaland at Medallion Opera House, Gorham NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://lizsimmons.net/gigs

Patti Larkin at The Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://choclatechurcharts.org/

Windborne at the Mariposa Museum, Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts/ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/105905150

Melissa Ferrick with Sweet Petunia at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Josh Ritter at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Sunday, November 24, 2024

Open Mic with John Ferullo at The Parish Center for the Arts, 10 Lincoln St, Westford, MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1890004468177900/

Jake Blount Trio with Nic Gariess, and Sammy Wetstein at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 6:00-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen at Northwood Congregational Church, Northwood NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html

Nora Brown with Stephanie Coleman and Dirk Powell with Amelia Powell at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Monday, November 25, 2024

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at the Worthen House Cafe, 141 Worthen Street, Lowell MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.worthenhousecafe.com/

Thursday, November 28, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024

Jane Siberry at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, November 30, 2024

Windborne at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts/ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Seth Glier at Bass Hall. Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Say Darling at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Heather Pierson Trio with Charlie Brown’s Christmas at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/

Harvey Reid and Joy Andersen at the Historical Society of Wells an dOgunquit, Wells ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html

Sunday, December 1, 2024

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Jane Siberry at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Josee Vachon and Patrick Ross, a French Canadian Christmas Concert at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/

Windborne at Medallion Opera House, 20 Park Street, Gorham NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts/

Monday, December 2, 2024

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings at Capitol Center for the Arts, 41 S State St, Concord, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/348211475026984/

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Windborne at Latchis Theatre, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts/

Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Thursday, December 5, 2024

Ari Hest at the Flying Goose, 40 Andover Rd, New London, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/805027704475495/

Nefesh Mountain at Center for Arts, 14 Summer Street, Natick MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/1032853582-nefesh-mountain-at-center-for-arts-in-natick

Kaki King at Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel, ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://vinhillmusic.com/vinegar-hill-music-performances/

Fred Marple and the The Speed Bumps and Friends at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/

Tom Rush and Matt Nakoa at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Friday, December 6, 2024

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Holiday themed Open Mic, no featured performer.

Mairead Nesbitt and Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2024-25-events

Fred Marple and the The Speed Bumps and Friends at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/

Sean Heeley’s Celtic Christmas at Nashua Center for the Arts ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Mr Sun Plays Ellington’s Nutcracker at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Saturday, December 7, 2024

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/822077589144186/ ~

Guy Davis at the Roots & Wings Coffee House at UU Congregation of the Upper Valley, Norwich VT ~ 7pm ET ~ http://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Roomful of Blues at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Garnet Rogers at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Taylor Hughes, Rebecca Turmel, with opener Justin Federico at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/

Griffin House at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ two shos: 6pm and 8:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Susie Burke, Kent Allyn, and Steve Roy at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Durham UU Fellowship, 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/OysterRiverFolk/ https://uudurhamnh.org/calendar/

Socks in the Frying Pan at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen at First Parish Church, Barnstead NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html

Sunday, December 8, 2024

Harvey Reid & Joyce Andersen at Bass Hall. Peterborough, NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html

Eileen Ivers at Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~5pm ET ~ http://www.eileenivers.com/

Lunasa at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ two shows 3pm and 7pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Wintersong Women, Amy Conley and the Kukuleles at the Lawrence Library, 15 Main Street, Pepperell MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://lawrencelibrary.org/events-programs/art-gallery-recital-hall

Windborne “Music of Midwinter” Livestream ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts/

A Charlie Brown Christmas with the Heather Pierson Trio at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ two shows: 4pm and 7pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Monday, December 9, 2024

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at the Worthen House Cafe, 141 Worthen Street, Lowell MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.worthenhousecafe.com/

Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Cassie and Maggie's Christmas Show at the Blasty Bough Brewing Co Listening Room, Epsom NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://events.cocoatickets.com/blasty-bough-brewing-co/cassie-and-maggies-christmas-show https://www.blastybough.com/ dave@blastybough.com 603-738-4717

Open Mic at The Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH (second Wednesday every month) ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/open-mic/

Thursday, December 12, 2024

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Peter Yarrow at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Low Lily at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/ https://lizsimmons.net/gigs

Friday, December 13, 2024

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Tom Alborn-Hsu at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Low Lily’s Winter Solstice Celebration at the Showroom at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/showroom/ https://lizsimmons.net/gigs

Holiday Open Mic at Sunapee Coffeehouse, 9 Lower Main Street, Sunapee NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/ 603-398-8214 (Vic Reno) ~ Shows on the 2nd and the 4th Friday each month. Open mic on the 2nd Friday.

Saturday, December 14, 2024

Ellis Paul and Radoslov Lorkovic at Bass Hall. Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Donna the Buffalo at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music

Jon Butcher, Allen Estes, and Sal Baglio at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Coig at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2024-25-events

Joan Osborne at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Sunday, December 15, 2024

Old Tom and the Lookouts with Tody McAllister and the Sierra Sounds at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/oldtom-tobymcallister/

Monday, December 16, 2024

Lunasa at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Cherish the Ladies: Celtic Christmas at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Thursday, December 19, 2024

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen Annual Christmas Concert at the Flying Goose, 40 Andover Rd, New London, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/805027704475495/

Friday, December 20. 2024

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Scarlett Castiglioni at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Hiroya Tsukamoto at The Chocolate Church, Bath, ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Low Lily at Town Hall Theatre, Middlebury VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://lizsimmons.net/gigs

Abrielle Scharff and the Scharff Brothers at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/abriellescharff24/

Irish Christmas Cocert with Ishna at the Peterborough Tpwn House, Peterborough NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.peterboroughconcertseries.com/

Saturday, December 21, 2024

Lunasa – Celtic Holiday - at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Open Mic at the DubHub, 1123 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 6:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/dublinhub https://dublincommunitycenter.org/

Livingston Taylor at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

The Nields at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

A Celtic Christmas with John Doyle and Mick McAuley at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Inanna Sisters in Rhythm – Winter Solstice Concert at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Hiroya Tsukamoto at The Button Factory (WSCA), Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/ https://wscafm.org/the-button-factory-stage/

Low Lily at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://lizsimmons.net/gigs

Sunday, December 22, 2024

Low Lily at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 4pm ET ~ https://lizsimmons.net/gigs

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen at Community Church of Durham, Durham NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html

Friday, December 27, 2024

Dar Williams “Almost Christmas” with Gail Ann Dorsey at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/Dar-Williams.html

Saturday, December 28, 2024

Katie Matzell and friends present themusic of Bonnie Raitt at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Tuesday, December 31, 2024

A Havana New Year’s Eve Bash featuriong Primo Cubano at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 9pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Thursday, January 2, 2025

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Enter the Haggis at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Saturday, January 4, 2025

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/822077589144186/ ~

Sunday, January 5, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Open Mic at The Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH (second Wednesday every month) ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/open-mic/

Thursday, January 9, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

The Soggy Po’boys at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Friday, January 10, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Saturday, January 11, 2025

Joe K. Walsh and Matt Flinner at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Liz Simmons at Old Sloop Presents, Rockport MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lizsimmons.net/gigs https://www.bandsintown.com/e/105878763?affil_code=js_lizsimmons.net&app_id=js_lizsimmons.net&came_from=242&utm_campaign=event&utm_medium=web&utm_source=widget

Friday, January 17 through Saturday. January 18, 2025

Dance! Ralph Page Dance Weekend in Worcester MA ~ Details TBA ~ P.O. Box 2789, Acton MA 01720 https://neffa.org/

Sunday, January 19, 2025

Shemekia Copeland at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Saturday, January 25, 2025

The New Rockwells at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Chuck Prophet and his Cumbia Shoes at 3s Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music

Thursday, January 30. 2025

Half Waif with Kristine Leschper at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Friday, January 31, 2025

Aleksi Campagne + Kaiti Jones at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30 pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Bruce Molskyand Tony Trischka at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Saturday, February 1. 2025

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/822077589144186/ ~

Craig Werth at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Durham UU Fellowship, 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/OysterRiverFolk/ https://uudurhamnh.org/calendar/

Tricky Britches at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Sunday, February 2, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Cosy Sheridan at the Roots & Wings Coffee House at UU Congregation of the Upper Valley, Norwich VT ~ 4pm ET ~ http://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Thursday, February 6, 2025

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Wednesday, February 12, 2025

On a Winter’s Night Reunion Tour at Nashua Center for the Arts ~7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/ ~ Patty Larkin, Vliff Eberhadt, John Gorka, Lucy Kaplansky

Open Mic at The Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH (second Wednesday every month) ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/open-mic/

Thursday, February 13, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Friday, February 14, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Paula Cole at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Saturday, February 15, 2025

Rev. Robert Jones at New Moon Coffee House, Haverhill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/shows/

Saturday, February 22, 2025

Roomful of Blues at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Cowboy Junkies at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Saturday, March 1, 2025

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/822077589144186/

~ Tom Smith Featured

The Red Hot Chili Pipers at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Solas at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Sunday, March 2, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Thursday, March 6, 2025

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Friday, March 7, 2025

Joe Crookston at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sunday, March 9, 2025

Joe Crookston at the Roots & Wings Coffee House at UU Congregation of the Upper Valley, Norwich VT ~ 4pm ET ~ http://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Thursday, March 13, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Friday, March 14, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/showroom/

Sunday, March 16, 2025

Joe Crookston with Peter Mulvey at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Thursday, March 27, 2025

Reverie Road at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Saturday, March 29, 2025

Green Heron at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Durham UU Fellowship, 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/OysterRiverFolk/ https://uudurhamnh.org/calendar/

Thursday, April 3, 2025

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Friday, April 4, 2025

Mile Block Trio at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Saturday, April 5, 2025

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/822077589144186/ ~ Tom Smith featured

Sunday, April 6, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Thursday, April 10, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Friday, April 11, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Saturday, April 12, 2025

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Franklin Public Library, Franklin NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ info@FranklinOperaHouse.org (603) 934-1901 https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=foh&fbclid=IwY2xjawFjsMpleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHVXJl3HcbcT4tJLGNLLrQ5Q6WROaXkKFl5W1M4xuTVtuy2XmB_UODhN3zg_aem_R9NL1kkDouCyIuS0r-5qJQ

Friday, April 25 through Sunday, April 27, 2025

Festival! NEFFA (New England Folk Festival Association) at Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel & Trade Center in Marlborough MA ~ Details TBA ~ P.O. Box 2789, Acton MA 01720 https://neffa.org/ to apply to perform: https://www.neffa.org/apply-as-a-festival-performer/

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Tret Fure at New Moon Coffee House, Haverhill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/shows/

Wednesday, April 23, 2025

David Wilcox at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Saturday, April 26, 2025

David Wilcox at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Liz and Dan Faiella at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Durham UU Fellowship, 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/OysterRiverFolk/ https://uudurhamnh.org/calendar/

Saturday, May 3, 2025

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/822077589144186/

The Avett Brothers at the Whittemore Center, UNH, Durham NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/theavettbrothers/

Sunday, May 4, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Thursday, May 8, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Friday, May 9, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Saturday, May 17, 2025

Crys Matthews at New Moon Coffee House, Haverhill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/shows/

Sunday, June 1, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Friday, June 6, 2025

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Tom Smith featured

Saturday, June 7, 2025

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/822077589144186/

Thursday, June 12, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Friday, June 13, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Friday, June 13 through Sunday, June 15, 2025

Festival! Northlands Festival, Swanzey NH ~ details TBA ~ https://northlandslive.com/ ~ multi-genre festival

Sunday, July 20, 2025

Little Wings at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events