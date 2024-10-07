© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

The Folk Show

In-Studio visit with Nashville Singer/Songwriter Darrell Scott

Published October 7, 2024 at 10:22 PM EDT
Kate McNally
Darrell Scott stopped by The Folk Show with some songs and conversation with Kate McNally.

Nashville singer/songwriter Darrell Scott chatted with Kate McNally about some of his heroes and "sheroes" and also played a few tunes in the studio.

The Folk Show
