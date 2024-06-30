The Folk Show's Music and Dance Calendar 7.1.24

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

Monday, July 1, 2024 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, July 1, 2024

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Jason Mraz at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://themusichall.org/ ~ benefit to raise funds for the Emerging Artists Program.

The Black Feathers at Taylor Community Inc, Laconia NH ~ doors 5pm ET ~ https://theblackfeathers.com/tour

Irish Session at the Boulder Cafe (first Wednesday of each month), 880 Main Street, Fitchburg MA ~ 6-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1036653164032616/1036655317365734/

Thursday, July 4, 2024

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/24865960019669204/24865960153002524/

Friday, July 5, 2024

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

Dance! Waltz/FusionDance at the Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Kitchen Dwellers with Jatoba at The Range, Mason NH ~ gates 6pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/concert-series

Mallett Brothers Band at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Aurora Nealand & the Royal Roses at Dublin School, Dublin NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Cecil “Mr Sippy” Abels at The Tea Lounge, 20 Main Street, Keene NH ~ 5:30-8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/794066679524107/

Saturday, July 6, 2024

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contradance at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ Open Jam 6-7:30; Workshop for New Dancers 7:30pm; Dance Begins 8pm ET ~ http://www.facebook.com/peterboroughcontra http://www.monadnockfolk.org/ ~ featuring Gus La Casse and Pepin Mittelhause with Hannah Johlas calling

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at the Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Wikd Asparagus Caller: George Marshall

Volkert Volkerz Songs and Stories at 1114 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 10:30am ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1047828399630129/1047840762962226/

Bondeko (Roma music) at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/

Cantrip at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sunday, July 7, 2024

Bread & Puppet Sunday Show in the Papier Mache Cathedral, Glover VT

~ 3 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Adam Ezra Group at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ two shows: 4pm and 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

The Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio at Concerts on the Green, at Canterbury Shaker Village, 288 Shaker Road, Canterbury NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.shakers.org/whats-on/music-on-the-green/ https://www.facebook.com/events/340882702359086/

Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Taco Tuesday with Brother Seamus at the Range, Mason NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2797585283873350/2797585317206680/

Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Dance! Second and Fourth Wednesday English Dance at the Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=215607~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Cuarteto Bomba (LatinJazz) at Keyes Memorial Field, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/358284677218809/

Thursday, July 11, 2024

Mark Hummel – Remembering Little Walter - at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/bullrunrestaurant/events

Thursday, July 11 through Sunday, July 14, 2024

Festival! Basin Bluegrass Festival in Brandon VT ~ ~ https://basinbluegrassfestival.com/ ~ for lineup see: https://basinbluegrassfestival.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/2024-Flyer-Basin-Bluegrass-for-Website.pdf ~

Friday, July 12, 2024

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dabce at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/1003765254297548/

Sophia and Kate at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

The Wailers with Dis’n’Dat Band and Supernothing at The Range, Mason NH ~ gates 6pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/

Bella’s Bartok at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Johnny Nicholas and Hell Bent with Cindy Cashdollar and Duke Robillard at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/Johnny-Nicholas-Hell-Bent.html

Green Heron at Gundalow Company, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/

Friday, July 12 through Sunday, July 14, 2024

Festival! DAWNLAND FESTIVAL OF ARTS & IDEAS (Native American cultural festival including music performances) at College of the Atlantic, Bar Harbor ME ~ ~ https://www.abbemuseum.org/dawnland-festival/

Saturday, July 13, 2024

Dance! Tophill Contra Dance at the Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

A Family Friendly Musical Showcase at the Appalachian Mountain Club Highland Center ~ 4:30pm and 7pm ET ~ Concerts are free and open to the public and will be held rain or shine. Pre-registration for attendees is encouraged at https://outdoors.org/concerts . Contact the Highland Center Lodge at (603) 466-2727 or amclodging@outdoors.org for more information. ~ Donna and Rick Nestler with special guest Rik Palieri will perform a pre-dinner family-oriented showcase featuring maritime songs and sing alongs perfect for families. Grammy winner Rick Nestler and classically trained musician Donna Nestler perform in a variety of traditional genres, including Skiffle, blues, country, folk, and maritime. Rik Palieri, an artful performer with a long and varied musical career, joins them. Together, they will take families on a musical journey along oceans, rivers, canals, and lakes. Audiences will join in on real sea shanties and sailor leisure time songs. The performance will feature Rick’s original “The River That Flows Both Ways” and other songs written about waterways from around the world. After the family showcase, stick around for a 7pm concert with the Nestlers and Palieri.

The Black Feathers at The Ground Floor, Freeport ME ~ doors 7:30pm ET ~ https://theblackfeathers.com/tour

Villalobos Brothers (Mexican music) at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/

Catie Curtis at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/bullrunrestaurant/events

Bread & Puppet Saturday Show in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Dead to the Core (acoustic Grateful Dead tribute) at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Scenic Songs: A hiking Concert with Seth Glier at Charles W. Ward Reservation, Andover , MA ~ 4-7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/Fruitlands https://thetrustees.org/event/418918/

Freddy and Francine at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

There will be pie and folksingers at Mole Hill Theatre, 789 Gilsum Mine Rd, Alstead, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/432267346250412/ ~ Party of the Sun, Helen Hummel and Duncan Pelletier

Green Heron at Ossipee Valley Fairgrounds, Hiram ME ~ 3pm ET ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/

Sunday, July 14, 2024

Dance! Canterbury NH 2nd Sunday Contra Dance Series, Perish House, 6 Hackleboro Rd, Canterbury Center NH 03224 (Just off the Common Behind the General Store) ~ 5-8PM ET ~ More Information: Gale 603 715 6666

The Black Feathers at House Concert, Rockport MA ~ doors 3pm ET ~ https://theblackfeathers.com/tour

Bread & Puppet Sunday Show in the Circus Fieldl, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Rock My Soul at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Monday, July 15, 2024

Mallett Brothers Band at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Aoife O'Donovan & Hawktail at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Taco Tuesday with Brother Seamus at the Range, Mason NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2797585283873350/2797585317206680/

Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Duane Betts at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Wednesday, July 17 through Sunday, July 21, 2024

Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, Walsh Farm, Oak Hill, NY ~ ~ https://greyfoxbluegrass.com/ ~ Dry Branch Fire Squad, Della Mae, Del McCoury Band, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Tony Trischka’s EarlJam: A Tribute to Earl Scruggs, Yonder Mountain String Band, The Steeldrivers, Hawktail, The Travelin’ McCourys, The Gibson Brothers, Sister Sadie, I Draw Slow, Shadowgrass, The Sam Grisman Project, Wyatt Ellis, Darol Anger & Bruce Molsky, Charlie Parr, Missy Raines & Allegheny, Brennen Leigh, SCYTHIAN, The Mammals, Chris Jones and the Night Drivers, Pine Leaf Boys, Charm City Junction, Le Vent du Nord, Casey Driessen’s Red Shoe Stringjam, The Faux Paws, Joe Newberry, Twisted Pine, Mike+Ruthy (of the Mammals), Zoe & Cloyd, Pictrola, Unspoken Tradition, John, Trish & Quickstep, Jim Gaudet & The Railroad Boys, Mark Gamsjager & The Lustre Kings, Niamh Parsons & Graham Dunne, The Clements Brothers, Country GongBang, The Cross-Eyed Possum, Into The Fog, Mild Goose Chase, Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light, Berklee College of Music: American Roots Music Program Emerging Artist Showcase,

Thursday, July 18, 2024

Willie Watson at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

James Montgomery Band at Fruitlands Museum, Harvard MA ~ 7-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/Fruitlands https://thetrustees.org/event/419118/

Mark Erelli String Quintet , with Phil Henry at Bellows Falls Opera House, 7 Village Square, Bellows Falls VT ~ doors 6:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ Tickets and information at https://BellowsFallsOperaHouse.com or call 802-387-0102 ~ The series is named after Ray Massucco, a civic-minded attorney, part-time concert promoter and full-time music lover, who passed away unexpectedly in September, 2022. A group of Vermont friends who had worked with Massucco on Rockingham’s Roots on the River music festival, quickly coalesced around the idea of a concert series. “Ray loved music,” says Ezra Veitch, production manager of Ray’s the Roof, presenter of the series in association with Next Stage Arts of Putney, “And Ray loved Bellows Falls. I think he’d be thrilled to see how successful the series was in 2023 and looks to be in 2024, as well.”

Friday, July 19, 2024

Scarlett Castiglioni at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Aoife O’Donovan & Hawktail: All My Friends Tour at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Patty Griffin at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, July 20, 2024

Meetinghouse Bluegrass Festival, Gilmanton NH with Erika Brown and the Bluegrass Collective, Ruta Beggars, New England Bluegrass Band, Dale and Darcy Trio, Ruth and Ben String

Band, 9 to 8, 451 Meetinghouse Road, Gilmanton NH ; https://fcs-g.com/events/

Dance! Third Saturday Contra Dance at the Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Tribute to the late Luther “Guitar Jr.” Johnson at Bull Run, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/940173610675608/

Bread & Puppet Saturday Show in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Zoe and Cloyd (klezgrass) at Seven Star Arts Center, Sharon VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.sevenstarsarts.org/

Kenny Brothers Band (unplugged) at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

The Rough and Tumble with Alice Wallace at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Green Heron at Alton Bay Bandstand, Alton Bay, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/

Tom Rush at Deering 250th Anniversary Celebration, West Deering Airport NH ~ 4:30pm Food Trucks, 7pm Concert ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1874577653004674/

Sunday, July 21, 2024

Bread & Puppet Sunday Show in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

The Del McCoury Band at Nashua Center for the Arts ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/94170573/the-del-mccoury-band-nashua-nashua-center-for-the-arts

Green Heron at Applecrest Orchards, Hampton Falls NH ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/

Allen James Trio at Concerts on the Green, at Canterbury Shaker Village, 288 Shaker Road, Canterbury NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.shakers.org/whats-on/music-on-the-green/

Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Taco Tuesday with Brother Seamus at the Range, Mason NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2797585283873350/2797585317206680/

Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Dance! Second and Fourth Wednesday English Dance at the Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Thursday, July 25, 2024

The Midnight Wrens at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Chris Smither at Fruitlands Museum, Harvard MA ~ 7-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/Fruitlands https://thetrustees.org/event/419122/

Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 28, 2024

Festival! Ossipee Valley Music Festival at Fairgrounds, Hiram, ME ~ ~ https://ossipeevalley.com/ ~ Saturday : Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway, Friday: : Watchhouse, Thursday: : Amythyst Kiah, Friday: Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience, Friday: Willie Watson, Friday/Saturday: Larry & Joe, Saturday : Authentic Unlimited, Saturday: Jake Blount & Mali Obumsawin, Friday/Saturday : Lonesome Ace Stringband, Thursday/Friday: Two Runner, Thursday/Friday:: Country Gongbang, Friday/Saturday: Maya De Vitry, Friday/Saturday: Twisted Pine, Maine Day (Sunday): : Griffin William Sherry, Saturday, Maine Day (Sunday): : Rhythm Future Quartet, Friday/Saturday: Samuel Nalangira, Maine Day (Sunday): : Old Hat Stringband, Sunday (Maine Day) : Primo Cubano!, Thursday: : The Bagboys, Dance Barn : Tricky Britches, Roots & Sprouts: Mamma’s Marmalade, Dance Barn: Uncle Jake and the 18 Wheel Gang, and more!

Festival! [July 26-28] Lowell Folk Festival, Lowell MA ~ details TBA ~ https://lowellfolkfestival.org/ https://www.facebook.com/events/1579976866157398/ ~ 37th annual

Festival! [July 26-28]Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, Goshen Fairgrounds, Goshen, Connecticut. ~ ~ https://falconridgefolk.com/

Friday, July 26, 2024

Dance! Milford Contra Dance at Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.milfordnhcontradance.org/

Dance! Fourth Friday Experienced Contra Dance at the Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Eve Pierce at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Bill Kirchen at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/bullrunrestaurant/events

Rhiannon Giddens at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Connor Garvey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, July 27, 2024

Rindge Open Mic at the Historical Society, 24 School Street, , Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552680656320 ~ featuring Steve Rapson

The Kelli Baker Nand at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/bullrunrestaurant/events

Bread & Puppet Saturday Show in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Bill Kirchen Band with Duke Levine at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Tall Heights at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ two shows 4pm and 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sunday, July 28, 2024

Bread & Puppet Sunday Show in theCircus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Pointe Noir Cajun Band at Star Mountain events, 139 Star Mountain Road, Sharon VT ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.sevenstarsarts.org/pointe-noir-cajun-band-at-star-mountain-events.html ~ For more info: events@starmountainevents.com or 802- 765-4454, Picnickers are welcome. Come Early, bring chairs or blankets. No dogs please.

Lori McKenna at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Twisted Pine at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

The East Benton Fiddler's Contest, Convention & Bluegrass Festival, 270 Richards Road,, Benton, ME ~ 11am to 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/747138600858486/ https://greenheronmusic.com/ ~ Performers: Green Heron, more TBA

Monday, July 29, 2024

Lonesome Ace String Band at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Taco Tuesday with Brother Seamus at the Range, Mason NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2797585283873350/2797585317206680/

Wednesday, July 31, 2024

John Cruz at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Thursday, August 1, 2024

Sonny Landreth with Cindy Cashdollar at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Friday, August 2, 2024

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

Regina Spektor at Merrill Auditorium, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://reginaspektor.com/

Tom Hsu at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Gordon Peery with Lui Collins - “The Folkway 50 years Out” at Amos Fortune Forum, at the Meeting House, Jaffrey Center NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.luicollins.net/ https://amosfortune.org/

Carol Noona nd the Stone Mountain Boys with the Irish Band Teada at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html