Stunning vocals and guitar work are what Goodnight Moonshine bring to the table and the performance stage as well. (Check out a sample of their tune Kitchen Table posted on the NHPR Folk Facebook page) Eben Pariser draws on his Roosevelt Dime band experience and Molly Venter from her Red Molly days to bring original new music from their studio to audiences around New England. We had a chance to visit and hear a sample from their catalogue on The Folk Show.