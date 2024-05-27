Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 5.26.24

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

Monday, May 27, 2024 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, May 27, 2024

Dance! Monday night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Thursday, May 30, 2024

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/24865960019669204/24865960153002524/

The Incidentals at The Range, Mason NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1150091976174574/

Ryan Montbleau with Dan Blakeslee at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Matt Flinner and Joe K. Walsh at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Friday, May 31, 2024

Dance! Fifth Friday Balfolk Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Ballfolk aith Eloise and Co.

Paula Cole at the Flying Monkey Performance Center, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/the-flying-monkey-tickets/venue

Abigail Lapell at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Ryan Montbleau at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Paolo Angeli (Sardinian Guitar) at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Troy Mercer – Brave New Blues - at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/bullrunrestaurant/events

Bella’s Bartok at BNH Plaza, , 16 S, Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Whitney Doucet Band at Hollis Hills Farm, Fitchburg MA ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/964502488424928/

Saturday, June 1, 2024

Dance! Greenfield Scandia Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 1:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 8-11pm ET ~ http://www.facebook.com/peterboroughcontra http://www.monadnockfolk.org/ ~ Contra Dance in Peterborough NH, mask optional, gender-neutral calling with "Larks and Robins". New dancers intro 7:30pm

Yellowhouse Blues Band at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Volkert Volkerz Songs and Stories at 1114 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 10:30am ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1047828399630129/1047840762962226/

Winterpills at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

440 Jazz Quartet at Music 4UU, Unitarian Church, 25 Main Street, Peterborough NH ~ 3:30pm ET ~ https://www.uupeterborough.org/calendar ~ Manouche jazz Djangp Rhinehart style

Reed Foehl in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/ https://www.themusichall.org/events/reed-foehl/

Green Heron at Del Rossi’s Trattoria, Dublin NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/shows

Midwood (Klezmer) at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/

Erin Harpe Country Blues Duo with Mark and Jill at Bull Run Ballroom, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/bullrunrestaurant/events

Fódhla at notloB Parlour Concerts, 7 Fairbank Street, Harvard MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1136300734208150/

Sunday, June 2, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

John Hiatt at The Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://coloniallaconia.com/

The Ballroom Thieves at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Abigail Lapell at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Bread & Puppet Museum Opening – an afternoon of music and puppetshows to celebrate the opening of the B&P Museum for the summer – at Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

PEACEFUL MEANS (duo: Leah Boyd and Heather Pierson) CD RELEASE PARTY! At Denmark Arts Center, Denmark ME ~ 3pm ET ~ https://denmarkarts.org/events/ https://denmarkarts.org/event-calendar/peaceful-means-release-party-sunday-june-2-at-3pm/ https://peacefulmeansnet.wordpress.com/

Taylor Hughes at BNH Plaza, , 16 S, Main Street, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Monday, June 3, 2024

Dance! Monday night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Open Mic at Medallion Opera House, 20 Park Street, Gorham NH ~ 6pm (doors 5:3p0m) ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1096546068446842 https://www.medallionoperahouse.org/upcoming-events https://www.facebook.com/MedallionOperaHouse ~ First Wednesday each Month

Irish Session at the Boulder Cafe (fist Wednesday of each month), 880 Main Street, Fitchburg MA ~ 6-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1036653164032616/1036655317365734/

Open Mic with Andrew North and the Rangers at BNH Plaza, 16 S. MainStreet, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Thursday, June 6, 2024

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/24865960019669204/24865960153002524/

Thursday, June 6 through Saturday, June 8. 2024

Festival! Thousand Island Bluegrass Festival, Coyote Moon Vineyards 17371 East Line Rd (County Route 3) Clayton, NY ~ ~ https://www.thousandislandsbluegrass.com/festival-2023.html ~ Little Roy and Lizzy , Dave Adkins Band, Beartracks, Atkinson Family Band, Plexigrass, New Snip City, Mark Miklos, and More

Friday, June 7, 2024

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

Dance! Mostly Waltz Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music by Mary & Kate

JOHN HIATT at Nashua Center for the Arts, 201 Main Street, Nashua, NH ~ 7:30PM ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/75170927/john-hiatt-solo-acoustic-nashua-nashua-center-for-the-arts

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ The Dreamers featured

Roseanne Cash at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Appalachian Still with Louie Phipps at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Muse – A Salute to the Divas of the Bus in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

The Wolff Sisters at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Max Wareham with Green Heron at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Ellis Paul at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/bullrunrestaurant/events

Saturday, June 8, 2024

Dance! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Shape Note Sing at Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Kenny White at Bass Hall at Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Sawyer Augur with Jake Swamp at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Patty Keough at The Bennington Community Market, Bennington VT ~ 10am – 2pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/940082650919349/

Roseanne Cash at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/

The Suitcase Junket at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Soggy Po’ Boys at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

The Mallett Brothers Band with Medium Bear at The Range, Mason NH ~ gates 4pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/concert-series https://www.therangemason.com/mallett-brothers-band-june-8-mason-nh

The Bellows Falls Festival, Waypoint Center, Bellows Falls VT ~ 1pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/839401471356580/ ~ Lineup: 1pm - Milkhouse Heaters, 2pm - Skip Band, 3pm - Senie Hunt,, 4pm - Ben Jennings Quartet, 5pm – Elevado, 6 pm - Gaslight Tinkers, 8pm - Chad Hollister Band

Sunday, June 9. 2024

Alison Brown at the Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://palacetheatre.org/events/an-evening-with-the-alison-brown-quintet/?occurrence=2024-06-09

Ellis Paul in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Bread & Puppet Sunday Show in the Papier Mache Cathedral, Glover VT

~ 3 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Monday, June 10, 2024

Kathy Mattea at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Keb’ Mo’ at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events

Gaelic Storm at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Kathy Mattea at BNH Plaza, 16 S. MainStreet, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Dance! Second and Fourth Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=215607~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Donna the Buffalo at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Thursday, June 13, 2024

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/24865960019669204/24865960153002524/

As We Speak: Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, featuring Rakesh Chaurasia at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

The Second Thursday Community Singalong at Unitarian Universalist Church, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/

Donna the Buffalo at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Sam Grisman at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Al’s Hwy 50 (Reggae/Ska/Jazz) at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/bullrunrestaurant/events

Friday, June 14, 2024

Dance! 2nd Friday Dover dance at St Johns United Methodist church 28 Cataract Ave Dover NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/1003765254297548 603 397 0042

Dance! Second Friday Bread & Roses Fusion Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Ryan Hood at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=267693~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Jeff Beam with Dave Gutter at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/event/ricky-skaggs/

The Wolff Sisters at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Between the Jigs and the Reels at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/400068846068601/?ref=newsfeed

Acoustic Nomads at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

John Barleycorn Must Live at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/bullrunrestaurant/events

The Senie Hunt Project at BNH Plaza, 16 S. MainStreet, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Hiroya Tsukamoto at the WSCA Button Factory Stage, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://zoetropolis.com/purchase/301216/

Friday, June 14 through Saturday, June 15, 2024

Festival! Northlands Music Festival (multi-genre festival) at Cheshire County Fairgrounds, Swanzey NH ~ details TBA ~ https://northlandslive.com/ ~ Goose, Greensky Bluegrass, moe., Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Eric Krasno & Friends, Mihali, sierra hull, Dopapod, Spafford, Big Something, Tauk, super sonic shorties, cool cool cool, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Kanika Moore | Artist at Large, Magic Beans, The Psycodelics, Jennifer Hartswick, Natalie Cressman, Nikki Glaspie, Annie in the Water, Bearly Dead, Brass Queens, coyote island, Dizgo, Doey Joey, Hayley Jane, Jatoba, Jelly, kendall street company, Leon Trout, Space Bacon, Tand, Escaper, More artists coming soon!!

Saturday, June 15, 2024

Spireside Open Mic, First Congegational Church UCC, Dunbarton NH ~ 5-10pm ET ~ https://www.dunbartonucc.org/event-list/

Combo Daguerre at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/ ~ psychedelic chanson

Festival! Vermont Highland Games at Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro VT ~ 10am-5pm ET ~ https://highlandartsvt.org/ ~ The Vermont Institute of Celtic Arts (VICA) is proud to present the Vermont Highland Games at the Highland Center for the Arts. Superb musical performances, Celtic cultural demonstrations and seminars will take place throughout the day. Come and see wonderful vendors selling Celtic goods, explore your heritage in the Clan tent village and learn the Gaelic language. We’ll have bagpipes, Highland dancing, and much more! Featuring Stravaigin (Vermont Scottish Folkgroup), Prydein (Celtic Rock), Catamount Pipe Band, Andersons (Scottish Fiddle and Cello)

GoldenOak at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Russell Watts and The Atlantic Avenue Band at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parktheatre.org/

Tom Smith (feature) at One Broadway, Lawrence MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.tomsmithmusic.com/?page_id=56

Hiroya Tsukamoto (as part of June Jazz Festival) at the Camden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/shows

Sunday, June 16, 2024

Gaelic Storm at The Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://coloniallaconia.com/

Lex Romane with Jon Ross and Dave Talmidge (CD Release) at The Leavitt Theater, Main St, Ogunquit, ME ~ 5pm ET ~ https://lexromane.us/

Bread & Puppet Sunday Show in the Papier Mache Cathedral, Glover VT

~ 3 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Monday, June 17, 2024

Kathleen Edwards at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Kathleen Edwards at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

The Dead Tongues with Natalie Jane Hill at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Gaelic Storm at Nashua Center for the Arts ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events

Thursday, June 20, 2024

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/24865960019669204/24865960153002524/

Open Mic at Stage 32, Veterans’ Hall, Richmond NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1207388160623780/1207388167290446/ ~

Hearts & Bones (Paul Simon tribute) at The Range, Mason NH ~ gates 4pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/concert-series

Friday, June 21, 2024

Dakha Brakha at 3S Arts Space, 319 Vaughan Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music

Paula Cole at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Tom Hsu at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Haley Heynderickx at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Ben Folds at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/15840/lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park

Rodney Atkins with Annie Brobst at The Range, Mason NH ~ gates 4pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/concert-series

Friday, June 21 through Sunday, June 23, 2024

Festival! Green River Festival at The Franklin County Fairgrounds at 89 Wisdom Way, Greenfield MA ~ ~ https://greenriverfestival.com/ ~ CAKE, Fleet Foxes, Gregory Alan Isakov, Lawrence, Joy Oladokun, flipturn, Josiah and the Bonnevilles, Bonny Light Horseman, DakhaBrakha, Cimafunk, Mdou Moctar, Joseph, S.G. Goodman, The Nude Party, Son Rompe Pera, Trousdale, Speedy Ortiz, Willi Carlisle, Dobet Gnahoré, Pachyman, Twisted Pine, Combo Chimbita, Snacktime, Katy Kirby, Margo Cilker, Oh He Dead, Kelly Willis, Brennen Leigh, and Melissa Carper, Lola Kirke, Tommy Prine, Mon Rovîa, Bermuda Search Party, Izzy Heltai, Fantastic Cat, Naia Kete, Julia Pratt, Prewn, Dari Bay, Cloudbelly, Kalliope Jones, Clover County

Saturday, June 22, 2024

Catie Curtis at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/

Glen David Andrews at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Max Creek with Rabbit’s Foot at The Range, Mason NH ~ gates 4pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/concert-series

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Seven Star Arts Center, Sharon VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.sevenstarsarts.org/ https://www.sevenstarsarts.org/hiroya-tsukamato.html

French Canadian Festival in downtown Leominster MA ~ 3-7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/426959363112210/

Beg, Steal, or Borrow at Star Mountain events, 139 Star Mountain Road, Sharon VT ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.sevenstarsarts.org/beg-steal-or-borrow-at-star-mountain-events.html ~ For more info: events@starmountainevents.com or 802- 765-4454, Picnickers are welcome. Come Early, bring chairs or blankets. No dogs please.

Sunday, June 23, 2024

Shape Note Sing at the public library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Mariposa Museum, 26 Main Street, Peterborough NH ~ 3:30pm ET ~ https://www.mariposamuseum.org/whats-on-2023

Bread & Puppet Sunday Show in the Papier Mache Cathedral, Glover VT

~ 3 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Sunday, June 23 through Saturday, June 29, 2024

Festival! Acadia Festival of Traditional Music and Dance at College of the Atlantic, Bar Harbor ME ~ ~ https://acadiatradfestival.org/ ~ 2024 Faculty: Frank Ferrel, Maritime Fiddle, Troy MacGillivray, Cape Breton Fiddle, Mari Black, Scottish Fiddle, Caitlin Warbelow, Irish Fiddle, Anastasia DesRoches, Acadian Fiddle, Laurel Martin, Novice Fiddle, Lissa Schneckenburger, Novice Fiddle; Guitar, Keith Murphy, Matt Heaton, Dan Faiella, Novice Guitar, Dance; Armand Aromin, Appalachian Old-Time & Sean-nós Dance, Pierre Chartrand, Québécois Step Dance, Sabra MacGillivray, Cape Breton Step Dance, Kieran Jordan, Novice Dance, Piano, Neil Pearlman, Susan MacLean, Flute, Hanz Araki, Shannon Heaton, Community Singing, Liz Hanley, Accordion, Emily Troll, Bouzouki, Frances Cunningham, Harp, Màiri Chaimbeul ~ artists in residence: Vincent Crotty, Jacob Brillhart

Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Tom Smith, Walden Whitman, and Kim Wallach at Optimist Cafe, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.tomsmithmusic.com/?page_id=56 RSVP: 603-593-5389

Thursday, June 27, 2024

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/24865960019669204/24865960153002524/

The Black Feathers at Medallion Opera House, Gorham NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://theblackfeathers.com/tour

Ward Hyden and the Outliers with Mikey Sweet at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Thursday, June 27 through Sunday, June 30, 2024

Festival! Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival, Tunbridge VT ~ details TBA ~ https://jennybrookbluegrass.com/

Festival! [June 28-30] Old Songs Festival, Altamont Fairgrounds, Altamont NY ~ ~ https://festival.oldsongs.org/ ~ details TBA performers will include John McCutcheon

Friday, June 28, 2024

Dance! Milford Contra Dance at Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.milfordnhcontradance.org/

Eavesdrop and Grayson Ty at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

The Black Feathers at Town Hall, Plainfield VT ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://theblackfeathers.com/tour

Iris DeMent with Anna Egge at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://parktheatre.org/

Pink Talking Fish at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/15840/lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park

Saturday, June 29, 2024

Rindge Open Mic at the Historical Society Museum , 24 School Street, , Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552680656320 ~ featuring Jerry Wile

Buffalo Tom at Lowell Summer Music Series, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/buffalo-tom

Iris Dement with Anna Egge at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/iris-dement-062924

Steve Forbert Duo (Americana) at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/bullrunrestaurant/events

Roy Book Binder at Bull Run Ballroom, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/bullrunrestaurant/events

Sunday, June 30, 2024

Grace Pettis and Henry Honkonen at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/pettis-honkonen/

Bread & Puppet Sunday Show in the Papier Mache Cathedral, Glover VT

~ 3 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Jason Mraz at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://themusichall.org/ ~ benefit to raise funds for the Emerging Artists Program.

The Black Feathers at Taylor Community Inc, Laconia NH ~ doors 5pm ET ~ https://theblackfeathers.com/tour

Irish Session at the Boulder Cafe (fist Wednesday of each month), 880 Main Street, Fitchburg MA ~ 6-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1036653164032616/1036655317365734/

Thursday, July 4, 2024

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/24865960019669204/24865960153002524/

Friday, July 5, 2024

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

Kitchen Dwellers with Jatoba at The Range, Mason NH ~ gates 6pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/concert-series

Mallett Brothers Band at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, July 6, 2024

Volkert Volkerz Songs and Stories at 1114 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 10:30am ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1047828399630129/1047840762962226/

Bondeko (Roma music) at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/

Cantrip at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sunday, July 7, 2024

Bread & Puppet Sunday Show in the Papier Mache Cathedral, Glover VT

~ 3 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Adam Ezra Group at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ two shows: 4pm and 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=215607~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Cuarteto Bomba (LatinJazz) at Keyes Memorial Field, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/358284677218809/

Thursday, July 11, 2024

Mark Hummel – Remembering Little Walter - at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/bullrunrestaurant/events

Thursday, July 11 through Sunday, July 14, 2024

Festival! Basin Bluegrass Festival in Brandon VT ~ ~ https://basinbluegrassfestival.com/ ~ for lineup see: https://basinbluegrassfestival.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/2024-Flyer-Basin-Bluegrass-for-Website.pdf ~

Friday, July 12, 2024

Sophia and Kate at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

The Wailers with Dis’n’Dat Band and Supernothing at The Range, Mason NH ~ gates 6pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/

Bella’s Bartok at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, July 12 through Sunday, July 14, 2024

Festival! DAWNLAND FESTIVAL OF ARTS & IDEAS (Native American cultural festival including music performances) at College of the Atlantic, Bar Harbor ME ~ ~ https://www.abbemuseum.org/dawnland-festival/

Saturday, July 13, 2024

The Black Feathers at The Ground Floor, Freeport ME ~ doors 7:30pm ET ~ https://theblackfeathers.com/tour

Villalobos Brothers (Mexican music) at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/

Catie Curtis at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/bullrunrestaurant/events

Bread & Puppet Saturday Show in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Dead to the Core (acoustic Grateful Dead tribute) at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sunday, July 14, 2024

The Black Feathers at House Concert, Rockport MA ~ doors 3pm ET ~ https://theblackfeathers.com/tour

Bread & Puppet Sunday Show in theCircus Fieldl, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Monday, July 15, 2024

Mallett Brothers Band at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Aoife O'Donovan & Hawktail at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Duane Betts at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Wednesday, July 17 through Sunday, July 21, 2024

Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, Walsh Farm, Oak Hill, NY ~ ~ https://greyfoxbluegrass.com/ ~ Dry Branch Fire Squad, Della Mae, Del McCoury Band, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Tony Trischka’s EarlJam: A Tribute to Earl Scruggs, Yonder Mountain String Band, The Steeldrivers, Hawktail, The Travelin’ McCourys, The Gibson Brothers, Sister Sadie, I Draw Slow, Shadowgrass, The Sam Grisman Project, Wyatt Ellis, Darol Anger & Bruce Molsky, Charlie Parr, Missy Raines & Allegheny, Brennen Leigh, SCYTHIAN, The Mammals, Chris Jones and the Night Drivers, Pine Leaf Boys, Charm City Junction, Le Vent du Nord, Casey Driessen’s Red Shoe Stringjam, The Faux Paws, Joe Newberry, Twisted Pine, Mike+Ruthy (of the Mammals), Zoe & Cloyd, Pictrola, Unspoken Tradition, John, Trish & Quickstep, Jim Gaudet & The Railroad Boys, Mark Gamsjager & The Lustre Kings, Niamh Parsons & Graham Dunne, The Clements Brothers, Country GongBang, The Cross-Eyed Possum, Into The Fog, Mild Goose Chase, Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light, Berklee College of Music: American Roots Music Program Emerging Artist Showcase,

Thursday, July 18, 2024

Willie Watson at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, July 19, 2024

Scarlett Castiglioni at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Aoife O’Donovan & Hawktail: All My Friends Tour at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Saturday, July 20, 2024

Tribute to the late Luther “Guitar Jr.” Johnson at Bull Run, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/940173610675608/

Bread & Puppet Saturday Show in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Zoe and Cloyd (klezgrass) at Seven Star Arts Center, Sharon VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.sevenstarsarts.org/

Kenny Brothers Band (unplugged) at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sunday, July 21, 2024

Bread & Puppet Sunday Show in theCircus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Thursday, July 25, 2024

The Midnight Wrens at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 28, 2024

Festival! Ossipee Valley Music Festival at Fairgrounds, Hiram, ME ~ details TBA~ https://ossipeevalley.com/ ~ Molly Tuttle, Watchhouse, Maya De Vitry and lots more..

Festival! [July 26-28] Lowell Folk Festival, Lowell MA ~ details TBA ~ https://lowellfolkfestival.org/ https://www.facebook.com/events/1579976866157398/ ~ 37th annual

Festival! [July 26-28]Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, Goshen Fairgrounds, Goshen, Connecticut. ~ ~ https://falconridgefolk.com/

Friday, July 26, 2024

Dance! Milford Contra Dance at Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.milfordnhcontradance.org/

Eve Pierce at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Bill Kirchen at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/bullrunrestaurant/events

Saturday, July 27, 2024

Rindge Open Mic at the Historical Society, 24 School Street, , Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552680656320 ~ featuring Steve Rapson

The Kelli Baker Nand at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/bullrunrestaurant/events

Bread & Puppet Saturday Show in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Sunday, July 28, 2024

Bread & Puppet Sunday Show in theCircus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Pointe Noir Cajun Band at Star Mountain events, 139 Star Mountain Road, Sharon VT ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.sevenstarsarts.org/pointe-noir-cajun-band-at-star-mountain-events.html ~ For more info: events@starmountainevents.com or 802- 765-4454, Picnickers are welcome. Come Early, bring chairs or blankets. No dogs please.

Wednesday, July 31, 2024

John Cruz at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Thursday, August 1, 2024

Sonny Landreth with Cindy Cashdollar at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Friday, August 2, 2024

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

Regina Spektor at Merrill Auditorium, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://reginaspektor.com/

Tom Hsu at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Saturday, August 3, 2024

High Street Coffee House outdoor event at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ 4-7pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Bow Junction, Country Comfort, Second Wind. Featured; no open mic

Marc Cohn at Lowell Summer Music Series, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/marc-cohn

Garnet Rogers at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Bread & Puppet Saturday Show in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Sunday, August 4, 2024

Bread & Puppet Sunday Show in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Eileen Ivers at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Friday, August 9, 2024

Jess Cornelius at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Slavic Soul Party at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/

É.T.É Québecois at Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://highlandartsvt.org/ ~ With lovely vocal harmonies, deep groove, stepdancing, and rich instrumentation, É.T.É are an explosive trio on stage, transforming the nostalgia of a kitchen party into an unforgettable show experience that celebrates the joie de vivre of Québecois culture.

Saturday, August 10, 2024

Garrison Keillor Tonight at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parktheatre.org/

Martin Sexton and Ryan Montbleau at Lowell Summer Music Series, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/

Bread & Puppet Saturday Show in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Sunday, August 11, 2024

Bread & Puppet Sunday Show in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=215607~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Thursday, August 15, 2024

Larry McCray at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/bullrunrestaurant/events

Friday, August 16, 2024

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Saturday August 17, 2024

Myra Flynn at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/

Bread & Puppet Saturday Show in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Sunday, August 18, 2024

Indigo Girls at Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney ME ~ doors 5:30pm show 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.indigogirls.com/

Jorma Kaukonen at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Bread & Puppet Sunday Show in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Monday, August 19, 2024

Jorma Kaukonen at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Dave Alvin and Jimmy Dale Gilmore at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Friday, August 23, 2024

Scarlett Castiglioni at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Saturday, August 24, 2024

Tuba Skinny at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Soles of Duende at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/

Tom Smith at Callie’s Common, Nubanusit Neighboprhood, West Peterborough NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.tomsmithmusic.com/?page_id=56

Bread & Puppet Saturday Show in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Sunday, August 25, 2024

Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley at The Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/ https://www.themusichall.org/events/rob-ickes-trey-hensley/

Bread & Puppet Sunday Show in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Thursday, August 29, 2024

Stone & Snow at Shelburne Memorial Library, Killington VT ~ time TBA ~ https://www.stoneandsnow.com/

Rachel Davis and Darren McMullen (of Coig) at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, August 30, 2024

Stone & Snow at The Ground Floor, Freeport ME ~ time TBA ~ https://www.stoneandsnow.com/

Sarah Jarosz at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/15840/lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/73729351/sarah-jaroszpolaroid-lovers-tour-lowell-lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park

Friday, August 30 through Sunday, September 1, 2024

Festival! Rhythm & Roots Festival, Ninigret Park, Charlestown RI ~ ~ https://rhythmandroots.com/ ~ Emmylou Harris, Old Crow Medicine Show, Driveby Truckers, Larkin Poe, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Sister Sparrow and the Dirty Birds, Rebirth Brass Band, The Strumbellas, Ruthie Foster, Shemekia Copeland, GA=20, Grady Spencer and the Work, Yarn, Cousin Curtis, Will Evans, Julia Pratt, Rose and the Bros, C-4 avec Steve Riley, Nathan and the Zydeco Cha-Chas, Cedric Watson and Bijou Creole, Pine Leaf Boys, Christine Ohlman and Rebel Montez with the Sin Sisters and Frank Viele, Paul Gabriel Blues Band.

[Aug 30-31[ Festival! Under the Oaks Festival, Farmington ME ~ ~ https://www.simpletix.com/e/under-the-oaks-music-festival-tickets-155987 ~ GoldenOak , Oshima Brothers , Max Garcia Conover, Louisa Stancioff, Connor Garvey, South For Winter, Dead Gowns

Saturday, August 31, 2024

Rindge Open Mic at the Historical Society, 24 School Street, , Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552680656320 ~ featuring Tom Smith https://www.tomsmithmusic.com/?page_id=56

Stone & Snow at The Hayloft at Dragonfly, Bridgton ME ~ time TBA ~ https://www.stoneandsnow.com/

Bread & Puppet Saturday Show in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Brooks Hubbard at Star Mountain events, 139 Star Mountain Road, Sharon VT ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.sevenstarsarts.org/brooks-hubbard-at-star-mountain-events.html ~ For more info: events@starmountainevents.com or 802- 765-4454, Picnickers are welcome. Come Early, bring chairs or blankets. No dogs please.

Todd Hearon and Tiny Dog Fight at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/toddhearon24/

Sunday, September 1, 2024

Festival! New World Festival at Chandler Center fr the Arts, Randolph VT ~ 12 noon to 11pm ET ~ https://www.chandler-arts.org/newworld ~ Cantrip, Conor Mallon (Connla), Hiraezh, Claire Boucher, Brad Hurley, Lysandre Chartrand, Footworks, Kalos, Été, Le Vent du Nord, Le Winston Band, Mick McCauley, Morris Dancers

Thursday, September 5, 2024

Ari Hest in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Friday, September 6, 2024

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ The Honey Bees featured

Eve Pierce at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Bread & Puppet Political Leaf-Peeping in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Saturday, September 7, 2024

Catie Curtis at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Annual Fiddle and Banjo Contest at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 10am to 6pm ET ~ Contact: info@lowellbanjoandfiddlecontest.org

Festival! River Roads Festival, Easthampton MA ~ noon to 10pm ET ~ https://riverroadsfestival.com/ ~ featuring Dar Williams, Haley Heynderickx,

Cheryl Wheeler, Gail Ann Dorsey, Paula Cole, Jill Sobule, Sunny War, High Tea, Find Your Way

Sunday, September 8, 2024

Crys Matthews at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=215607~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Sam Shackelton at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Old 97s at the Drake, Amherst MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/the-drake-amherst-tickets/venue

Thursday, September 12, 2024

Sierra Ferrell at State Theatre, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour

Friday, September 13, 2024

Sam Shackleton at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Saturday, September 14, 2024

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at Chocolate Church Arts, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Sunday, September 15, 2024

David Wilcox at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Thursday, September 19, 2024

Rodney Crowell w/ Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Friday, September 20, 2024

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Friday, September 20 through Sunday September 22, 2024

Festival! Fresh Grass Festival at Mass MOCA, North Adams MA ~ details TBA~ https://massmoca.org/event/freshgrass-northadams/ https://massmoca.org/ ~ SHAKEY GRAVES, MOLLY TUTTLE & GOLDEN HIGHWAY, THE DEVIL MAKES THREE, DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS, BÉLA FLECK, EDMAR CASTAÑEDA, ANTONIO SANCHEZ TRIO & MORE

Saturday, September 21, 2024

Jon McLaughlin at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Friday, September 27, 2024

Seth Glier, Crys Matthews, Vance Gilbert (In The Round) at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Clem Snide at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Liz Longley at the Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.tupelomusichall.com/

Friday, September 27 through Sunday, September 29, 2024

Festival! The Song Sessions at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/ ~ concert Sept 27 Cosy Sheridan, Sloan Wainwright, Charlie Koch, Glen Roethel workshops Sept 28-29

Saturday, September 28, 2024

Daniel Champagne at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Rindge Open Mic at the Historical Society, 24 School Street, , Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552680656320 ~ featuring Mark Frederick Fisher

Lucy Kaplansky in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Thursday, October 3, 2024

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Friday, October 4, 2024

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Tom Pirozzoli featured

Jacob Jolliff Band at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Saturday, October 5, 2024

Soggy Po’ Boys at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Sunday, October 6, 2024

Windborne at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Jacob Joliff Band at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/

Suzanne Vega at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Friday, October 11, 2024

Ana Popovic at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Sunday, October 13, 2024

Alisdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Friday, October 18, 2024

Ryan Hood at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=267693~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Peter Mulvey w/ Liza Constable at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Saturday, October 19, 2024

Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Sunday, October 20, 2024

Tom Paxton & The DonJuans (Don Henry & Jon Vezner) at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Tom Rush at the Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.tupelomusichall.com/

Thursday, October 24, 2024

Dar Williams at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/dar-williams/

Friday, October 25, 2024

Dar Williams at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Saturday, October 26, 2024

Rindge Open Mic at the Meeting House, Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552680656320 ~ featuring Garrels and Anderson

Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Friday, November 1, 2024

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Wendy Keith featured

Tom Hsu at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Thursday, November 7, 2024

Billy Prine presents Songs and Stories of John Prine at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/bullrunrestaurant/events

Sunday, November 10, 2024

Lui Collins with Anand Nayak at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.luicollins.net/

Monday, November 11, 2024

Adrienne Lenker with Suzanne Vallie at Academy of Music, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.aomtheatre.com/

Friday, November 15, 2024

David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Eve Pierce at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Monday, November 18, 2024

Peter Mulvey with Liza Constable at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/

Tuesday, November 19. 2024

David Francey at Bass Hall. Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Friday, November 22, 2024

David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, November 23, 2024

Le Vent du Nord at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Saturday, November 30, 2024

Seth Glier at Bass Hall. Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Sunday, December 1, 2024

Jane Siberry at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Friday, December 6, 2024

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Holiday themed Open Mic, no featured performer.

Sunday, December 8, 2024

Harvey Reid & Joyce Andersen at Bass Hall. Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Friday, December 13, 2024

Tom Hsu at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Saturday, December 14, 2024

Ellis Paul and Radoslov Lorkovic at Bass Hall. Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Friday, December 20. 2024

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Scarlett Castiglioni at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Saturday, December 21, 2024

Lunasa – Celtic Holiday - at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Saturday, March 1, 2025

Tom Smith at Francestown Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.tomsmithmusic.com/?page_id=56