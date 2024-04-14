NHPR Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 4.14.24

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

Monday, April 15, 2024 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, April 15, 2024

Dance! Monday night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Open Mic at The Farm Bar & Grill, 1181 Elm Street, Manchester NH ~ 8-10pm ET ~ https://www.farmbargrille.com/the-city ~ host Jonny Friday

Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Dance! Country Line Dancing at Westminster Brewyard, Westminster MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.wachusettbrewingcompany.com/upcoming-events

John Gorka at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Papa JoeGaudet storytelling at Public Library, Dublin NH ~ 3:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2567251723448178/2567251743448176/

Thursday, April 18, 2024

Open Mic at Riley’s Place (inside The Colonel Shepard House), 29 Mount Vernon Street (Route 13), Milford, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/323929274380108/user/100083384406513/

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/24865960019669204/24865960153002524/

David Gunning at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Dustbowl Revival at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/

Jim Rooney and Shawn Camp at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Patty Larkin and Robbie Fulks at the Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603-668-5588 https://rextheatre.org/

Bluegrass Night with Mister Bill at Brewbakers. 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://brewbakerskeene.com/ https://www.novaarts.org/

Friday, April 19, 2024

Living Room Studio (Anonymous Coffeehouse Open Mic) at Anonymous Coffeehouse Green room, 10 South Park Street, Lebanon NH ~ 5:45-7:30pm ET~ https://www.anoncoffee.org/

Anonymous Coffee House, 10 South Park Street, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30-11:00pm ET ~ https://www.anoncoffee.org/ https://www.anoncoffee.org/home/april5th-kyj9n ~ Brison, Billiau, & Davis — Joel Cage — Reckless Breakfast — Special Events

Tara Greenblatt and Three at Home at One Broadway Collective, 468 Essex Street, Lawrence MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.tickettailor.com/events/onebroadwaycollaborative/1145855

Adam Ezra Group at the Flying Monkey Performance Center, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/the-flying-monkey-tickets/venue

Madison Cunningham with Juana Molina at Academy of Music, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.aomtheatre.com/

Session Americana at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

(Third Fridays) Bluegrass Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Billy Keane & The Waking Dream w/ Louisa Stancioff at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Luke Bulla (fiddler) at notloB parlour concerts, Harvard MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1073034014020134/ https://lukebulla.com/

Jeffrey Martin at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Fellow Pynins at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Third Fridays Bluegrass Jam at the Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388697133915/

Scarlett Castiglioni at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Paul Hodes and the Blue Buddha Band in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Friday, April 19 through Sunday, April 21, 2024

Festival! NEFFA (New England Folk Festival) at Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel and Trade Center, 181 Boston Post Road West, Marlborough, MA ~ ~ https://www.neffa.org/festival-home/ ~ The New England Folk Festival, widely known by the name NEFFA, is an annual folk festival that blends dance, music, crafts, and food from many places and cultures. This year is our 80th annual Festival and we hope that you will join us!

The Festival is run by the New England Folk Festival Association, a cultural and educational, volunteer-run, non-profit organization. The talent of our performers is also provided on a volunteer basis. ~ For the LONG list of performers visit https://cgi.neffa.org//public/showperf.pl?INDEX=ALL

Saturday. April 20, 2024

Dance! Third Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Spireside Open Mic, First Congegational Church UCC, Dunbarton NH ~ 5-10pm ET ~ https://www.dunbartonucc.org/event-list/

New Hampshire Indoor Scottish Festival at Salem High School, Salem NH ~ 9am-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1081824693032308/ ~ our indoor Scottish festival is the largest of its kind in the country? What started as a small competition for local piping competitors has, over the years, morphed into a full festival with vendors, clans, food trucks, live performances, and more! Come experience our vibrant Scottish culture with piping and dancing competitors from around New England.

MapletreeO at Music 4UU, Unitarian Church, 25 Main Street, Peterborough NH ~ 3:30pm ET ~ https://www.uupeterborough.org/calendar

Jake Blount at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Vance Gilbert at New Moon Coffee House, Havehill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/

Marielle Kraft at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

GoldenOak and Dustbowl Revival at The Drake, Amherst MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.thedrakeamherst.org/

Madison Cunningham and Juana Molina at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Adam Ezra Group at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events

Martin Sexton at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Erika Lewis at Blasty Bough Brewing Company, 3 Griffin Rd Epsom, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.blastybough.com/blastytrad https://events.cocoatickets.com/blasty-bough-brewing-co/erika-lewis

Bernie and Louise at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Dustbowl Revival at the Drake, Amherst MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/the-drake-amherst-tickets/venue

Dwayne Haggins in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Russell Watts and the Atlantic Avenue Band at VFW Hall, Jaffrey NH ~ 8-11pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3776196239283154/

Sunday, April 21, 2024

Lisa Bastoni with Naomi Summers at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Nick Gareis and Simon Chrisman at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 5:00-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Willy Tea Taylor and W. Jordan Smart at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/willy-tea-taylor-w-jordan-smart-tickets-842419468307

Alice Howe and Freebo Livestream with Kemp Harris from The Fallout Shelter in Norwood MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://grcpac.yapsody.com/event/index/795127/alice-howe-and-freebo

Shterna & The Lost Voice: A New Yiddish Folktale (KLezmer) at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 3pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Monday, April 22, 2024

Dance! Monday night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Dance! Second/Fourth Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Thursday, April 25, 2024

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/24865960019669204/24865960153002524/

Cheryl Wheeler at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Jake Manzi at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Friday, April 26, 2024

Dance! Fourth Friday Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Green Heron at the Sundrop Restaurant, York ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/shows

Anonymous Coffee House, 10 South Park Street, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30-11:00pm ET ~ https://www.anoncoffee.org/ ~ Special Event — Rupert Wates — Moonfruits — Trifolium

Sam Robbins at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/samrobbins/

Heather Maloney and High Tea at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Lucy Kaplansky at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Eve Pierce at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Sam Robbins in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Saturday, April 27, 2024

April Fools Tour with Buskin & Batteau, Christine Lavin and John Forster at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Mary Fahl at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Cheryl Wheeler at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Genticorum at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Rindge Open Mic at the Meeting House, 6 Payson Hill Road, Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552680656320 ~ featuring Carl Beverly

Heather Maloney in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Green Heron at Newburyport Literary Festival. Firehouse Center for the Arts, Newburyport MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/shows https://newburyportliteraryfestival.org/2024-schedule-of-events/

Sunday, April 28, 2024

Shape Note Sing at the public library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Barnstar! at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

David Wax Museun (duo) at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Tuesday,April 30, 2024

Amythyst Kiah at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Open Mic at Medallion Opera House, 20 Park Street, Gorham NH ~ 6pm (doors 5:3p0m) ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1096546068446842 https://www.medallionoperahouse.org/upcoming-events https://www.facebook.com/MedallionOperaHouse ~ First Wednesday each Month

Barnstar! at the Drake, Amherst MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/the-drake-amherst-tickets/venue

Bill Orcutt Guitar Quartet at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/

Thursday, May 2, 2024

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/24865960019669204/24865960153002524/

Sarah Jarosz at the State Theatre, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ http://www.sarahjarosz.com/#tour

Susan Werner at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Barnstar! at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Amythyst Kiah at the Showroom at Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/

Sally Rogers, Claudia Schmidt, and Emma's Revolution "EveryDay is Mother's Day" All Souls Unitarian Universalist 29 South St, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://emmasrevolution.com/every-day-is-mothers-day

Milan McAlevey & the Rear Defrosters with High Tea at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/

Friday, May 3, 2023

Dance! First Friday Mostly Waltz at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

David Surette Mandolin Festival at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ Featuring Carlo Aonzo, Dan Bui, Joe K. Walsh and Keith Murphy with special guests Susie and Julianna Burke. For tickets, call (207) 703-2083 or visit https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Note: this is a separate ticket from Saturday and Sunday events at CCMS.

Livingston Taylor at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Cosy Sheridan featured

Susan Werner at the Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org

Caroline Spence at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Seamus Eagan and Maeve Gilchrist at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Ellis Paul at the Showroom at Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/

Jenny Owen Youngs at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Darling Hill at The Tea Lounge, 20 Main Street, Keene NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1784480101963592/

Saturday, May 4, 2024

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 8-11pm ET ~ http://www.facebook.com/peterboroughcontra http://www.monadnockfolk.org/ ~ Contra Dance in Peterborough NH, mask optional, gender-neutral calling with "Larks and Robins". New dancers intro 7:30pm

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Wild Asparagus, caller: George Marshall

David Surette Mandolin Festival at the Concord Community Music School , ~ ~ https://www.ccmusicschool.org/david-surette-mandolin-festival/ ~ Workshops and jams, 9:30 am-5:00pm

David Surette Mandolin Festival Concert, 7:30pm

Featuring Carlo Aonzo, Dan Bui, Joe K. Walsh and Keith Murphy with special guests Susie and Julianna Burke.

This concert is included for all festival participants! For non-festival attendees hoping to go to the concert, visit: https://www.ccmusicschool.org/event/david-surette-mandolin-festival-concert-2024/

Sarah Jarosz at the Shea Theatre, Turner’s Falls MA ~ time TBA ~ http://www.sarahjarosz.com/#tour

Krueger Brothers at the Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org

Tony Trischka’s Earljam at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Volkert Volkerz Songs and Stories at 1114 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 10:30am ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1047828399630129/1047840762962226/

Susan Werner at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ Two shows 6pm and 8pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Sally Rogers, Claudia Schmidt, and Emma's Revolution “Every Day is Mother’s Day Tour” at First Unitarian Church, 19 Foster Street, Littleton MA ~ ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/792098542790664/ https://emmasrevolution.com/every-day-is-mothers-day ~ Also available via livestream

Livingston Taylor at the Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.tupelomusichall.com/

Bernie and Louise at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Darling Hill at Mystic Marketplace, 188 Elm Street, Milford NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/406972822075202/

Aleksi Campagne in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Sunday, May 5, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

David Surette Mandolin Festival at the Concord Community Music School , ~ 9:30am to 1pm ET ~ ~ https://www.ccmusicschool.org/david-surette-mandolin-festival/ ~ Workshops throughut the day

Barnstar! at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/location/8

Carolina Guitar Trio at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Ellis Paul at The Ground Floor, Freeport ME ~time TBA ~ https://ellispaul.com/calendar/ https://groundfloorfreeport.com/

Carbon Leaf at the Flying Monkey Performance Center, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/the-flying-monkey-tickets/venue

Rodrigo y Gabriela at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events

John McCutcheon Livestream from Georgia “Tom Paxton & John McCutcheon LIVE!” ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.folkmusic.com/shows.html

Mike Block at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Sally Rogers, Claudia Schmidt, and Emma's Revolution “Every Day is Mother’s Day Tour” Livestream from Schenectady NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/792098542790664/ https://emmasrevolution.com/every-day-is-mothers-day

Monday, May 6, 2024

Lyle Lovett and Lisa Loeb at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events

Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Sofia Talvik at Forbush Memorial Library, Main Street. Westminster MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://sofiatalvik.com/

The Wood Brothers at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/

Flock of Dimes at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/

Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Dance! Second/Fourth Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ music: Carol Micah and Thal callers: Brad, Imogen

Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=215607~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Minor Moon at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Martyn Joseph in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Thursday, May 9, 2024

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/24865960019669204/24865960153002524/

Sarah Shook and the Disarmers at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Louise Bichan at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Wailin’ Jennys at Academy of Music, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.aomtheatre.com/

The Second Thursday Community Singalong at Unitarian Universalist Church, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/

Wood Brothers at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events

Lucy Wainwright Roche and Suzzy Roche at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Friday, May 10, 2024

Dance! 2nd Friday Dover dance at St Johns United Methodist church 28 Cataract Ave Dover NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/1003765254297548 603 397 0042

Dance! Second Friday Bread and Roses Fusion Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Anonymous Coffee House, 10 South Park Street, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30-11:00pm ET ~ https://www.anoncoffee.org/ ~ Effy Marella — Hiroya Tsukamoto — The Hot Skillet Club

Gaby Moreno at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

One Beat at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Zac Francis in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/ ~ also featuring Green Heron https://greenheronmusic.com/shows

Saturday, May 11, 2024

Dance! Tophill Music Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Round Room Coffee House Open Mic at Congregational Church, Mont Vernon NH ~ 6:30-10:00pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092554116843

Carsie Blanton at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Sofia Talvik at Mariposa Museum, 26 Main Street, Peterborough NH ~ 3:30pm ET ~ https://www.mariposamuseum.org/whats-on-2023 https://sofiatalvik.com/

Russell Brooks and Tony Silva at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Martin Barre (of Jethro Tull) at the Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.tupelomusichall.com/

Bernie and Louise at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Murphy’s Blues at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/

Sunday, May 12, 2024

Bandits on the Run at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Rachel Sumner and Traveling Light at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Ricky Lee Jones at the Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.tupelomusichall.com/

Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Golden Shoals and Palmyra at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Thursday, May 16, 2024

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/24865960019669204/24865960153002524/

Open Mic at Stage 32, Veterans’ Hall, Richmond NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1207388160623780/1207388167290446/ ~

May Erlewine at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

House of Hamil at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Chris Trapper in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Thursday, May 16 through Sunday, May 19, 2024

Festival! The Thing in the Spring at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ ~ https://www.novaarts.org/thething ~ Multi-genre festival ; performers include Earth, Buck Meek, The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis, Wadada Leo Smith, J. Pavone String Ensemble, Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog, Prefuse 73, Nina Nastasia, Bright Boy, Pink Navel, Steve Cady Trio, The Leafies You Gave Me, Wheatie Mattiasich, Thor & Friends, Bonnie, The Huntress and Holder of Hands, Jake McKelvie, Hour, Nathaniel Russell, Sunburned Hand of the Man, Felecia Cruz, Strawberry Runners, Esther Blue, Grazen, Modern Fools

Friday, May 17, 2024

Antje Duvekot and Catie Curtis at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

David, Luke & Will Mallett (Country, Roots Rock, Americana) at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Kaia Kater at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

David Mallett and the Mallett Brothers at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Erin McKeown and SPOUSE at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Gary Hoey at the Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.tupelomusichall.com/

Haley Heynderickx at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/

Saturday, May 18, 2024

Atwater Donnelly at New Moon Coffee House, Havehill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/

Spireside Open Mic, First Congegational Church UCC, Dunbarton NH ~ 5-10pm ET ~ https://www.dunbartonucc.org/event-list/

Low Lily at Saco River Theatre, Buxton ME ~ ~ https://www.lowlily.com/calendar

Joni Mitchell Tribute at Shea Theatre Arts Center, Turner’s Falls MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/328156516242334/

Bella’s Bartok at the Showroom at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/

Stephen Kellogg at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Michael Tarbox (of the Tarbox Ramblers) at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Bernie and Louise at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

May Erlewine at the Drake, Amherst MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/the-drake-amherst-tickets/venue

Green Heron at Ripton Coffeehouse, Ripton VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/shows https://www.rcch.org/

Sunday, May 19, 2024

House of Hamill at Shalin Liu Auditorium, Rockport MA ~ 5pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Honeysuckle with Emily Haviland at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Chris Smither and Peter Mulvey at 3S Arts Space, 319 Vaughan Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music

Vienna Teng at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Griffin William Sherry at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Monday, May 20, 2024

Herb Alpert and Lani Hall at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events

Thursday, May 23, 2024

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/24865960019669204/24865960153002524/

Louisiana Calling with Sonny Landreth and the Iguanas at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Session American with Eleanor Buckland at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Friday, May 24, 2024

Della Mae at Portland House of Music and Events, Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.dellamae.com/tour

Scarlett Castiglioni at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Miner and Ryan at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1246051029705027/

Antje Duvekot at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/concert/debs/antje-duvekot-052424

Friday, May 24 through Monday, May 27, 2024

Festival! Strange Creek Campout 2024 at Camp Keewanee, Greenfield MA ~ multi-genre festival ~ https://strangecreekcampout.com/2024-strangecreek-lineup/ https://www.facebook.com/events/3313550332121742/ ~ Rubblebucket, Max Creek, Too Many Zooz, Pink Talking Fish, Badfish, Ryan Montbleau Band, Start Making Sense, Southern Avenue X 2, Dirtwire X 2, Bella’s Bartok X 2, Consider the Source, Jennifer Hartswick Band, Hot Buttered Rum, Creamery Station, Sneezy X 2, Hayley Jane Band, Grateful Dub, The Englishtown Project, A Band of Brothers, Bearly Dead, Playing Dead, Leon Trout, Jabbawaukee, Woody & the Rebel Alliance, Desert Rain, The Alchemystics, Crooked Coast, The Trichomes, Sicard Hollow, Slambovian Circus of Dreams, Dead Man’s Waltz, Peter Prince & Moon Boot Lover, The Z3, The ABombs, Bean, Bombtrack, Caylin Costello X 2, Decker Bandits, Gary Backstrom of Jiggle the Handle , Guess Method, The Humans Being, Jelly the Band, Jeremiah Hazed, John Spignesi Band, King Saison, Llama Lasagna, Lox & Keyes Theory, The Marks Brothers, Mono Means One, Outer Stylie, Phil Adams and the Oblivious Fools, Rice, Rev Tor Band, Ruby Mac, Secret Sage, Something is Forming, Spirit Elevators X 3, The Stupid Robots, TapRoots, Terrafunk, Whalom Park

Saturday, May 25, 2024

Mtali Banda with Kimaya Diggs at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

April Cushman at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://parktheatre.org/ https://www.aprilcushman.com 603-532-9300.

Bernie and Louise at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Hunter Root in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Saturday, May 25, 2024 through Sunday, May 26, 2024

Festival! Sandy River Festival, Farmington ME ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.whistlestopconcertseries.com/sandy-river-music-festival-2024 https://www.dellamae.com/tour ~ Lady Lamb, Della Mae, Session Americana, The Wolff Sisters, The Court Jesters, Griffin William Sherry, Ballroom Thieves, IMY2, Rigometrics, The Chicken Street Band

Sunday, May 26, 2024

Shape Note Sing at the public library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Rufus Wainwright at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Mister G at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Bitter Pill in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Friday, May 24, 2024

Antje Duvekot at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Saturday, May 25, 2024

Rindge Open Mic at the Historical Society, 24 School Street, , Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552680656320 ~ featuring Carl Ahlborn-Hsu and Laurie Sharipiro

Hunter Root in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/ https://www.themusichall.org/events/reed-foehl/

Thursday, May 30, 2024

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/24865960019669204/24865960153002524/

The Incidentals at The Range, Mason NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1150091976174574/

Friday, May 31, 2024

Paula Cole at the Flying Monkey Performance Center, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/the-flying-monkey-tickets/venue

Abigail Lapell at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Saturday, June 1, 2023

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 8-11pm ET ~ http://www.facebook.com/peterboroughcontra http://www.monadnockfolk.org/ ~ Contra Dance in Peterborough NH, mask optional, gender-neutral calling with "Larks and Robins". New dancers intro 7:30pm

Yellowhouse Blues Band at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Volkert Volkerz Songs and Stories at 1114 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 10:30am ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1047828399630129/1047840762962226/

Winterpills at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

440 Jazz Quartet at Music 4UU, Unitarian Church, 25 Main Street, Peterborough NH ~ 3:30pm ET ~ https://www.uupeterborough.org/calendar ~ Manouche jazz Djangp Rhinehart style

Bernie and Louise at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Reed Foehl in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/ https://www.themusichall.org/events/reed-foehl/

Green Heron at Del Rossi’s Trattoria, Dublin NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/shows

Sunday, June 2, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

John Hiatt at The Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://coloniallaconia.com/

The Ballroom Thieves at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Open Mic at Medallion Opera House, 20 Park Street, Gorham NH ~ 6pm (doors 5:3p0m) ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1096546068446842 https://www.medallionoperahouse.org/upcoming-events https://www.facebook.com/MedallionOperaHouse ~ First Wednesday each Month

Thursday, June 6, 2024

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/24865960019669204/24865960153002524/

Thursday, June 6 through Saturday, June 8. 2024

Festival! Thousand Island Bluegrass Festival, Coyote Moon Vineyards 17371 East Line Rd (County Route 3) Clayton, NY ~ ~ https://www.thousandislandsbluegrass.com/festival-2023.html ~ Little Roy and Lizzy , Dave Adkins Band, Beartracks, Atkinson Family Band, Plexigrass, New Snip City, Mark Miklos, and More

Friday, June 7, 2024

JOHN HIATT at Nashua Center for the Arts, 201 Main Street, Nashua, NH ~ 7:30PM ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/75170927/john-hiatt-solo-acoustic-nashua-nashua-center-for-the-arts

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ The Dreamers featured

Roseanne Cash at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Appalachian Still with Louie Phipps at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Muse – A Salute to the Divas of the Bus in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Saturday, June 8, 2024

Kenny White at Bass Hall at Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Sawyer Augur with Jake Swamp at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Patty Keough at The Bennington Community Market, Bennington VT ~ 10am – 2pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/940082650919349/

Roseanne Cash at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/

The Suitcase Junket at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Sunday, June 9. 2024

Ellis Paul in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Monday, June 10, 2024

Kathy Mattea at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Keb’ Mo’ at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events

Gaelic Storm at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=215607~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Donna the Buffalo at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Thursday, June 13, 2024

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/24865960019669204/24865960153002524/

As We Speak: Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, featuring Rakesh Chaurasia at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

The Second Thursday Community Singalong at Unitarian Universalist Church, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/

Donna the Buffalo at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Sam Grisman at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Friday, June 14, 2024

Dance! 2nd Friday Dover dance at St Johns United Methodist church 28 Cataract Ave Dover NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/1003765254297548 603 397 0042

Ryan Hood at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=267693~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Jeff Beam at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/event/ricky-skaggs/

The Wolff Sisters at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Between the Jigs and the Reels at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/400068846068601/?ref=newsfeed

Friday, June 14 through Saturday, June 15, 2024

Festival! Northlands Music Festival (multi-genre festival) at Cheshire County Fairgrounds, Swanzey NH ~ details TBA ~ https://northlandslive.com/ ~ Goose, Greensky Bluegrass, moe., Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Eric Krasno & Friends, Mihali, sierra hull, Dopapod, Spafford, Big Something, Tauk, super sonic shorties, cool cool cool, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Kanika Moore | Artist at Large, Magic Beans, The Psycodelics, Jennifer Hartswick, Natalie Cressman, Nikki Glaspie, Annie in the Water, Bearly Dead, Brass Queens, coyote island, Dizgo, Doey Joey, Hayley Jane, Jatoba, Jelly, kendall street company, Leon Trout, Space Bacon, Tand, Escaper, More artists coming soon!!

Saturday, June 15, 2024

Spireside Open Mic, First Congegational Church UCC, Dunbarton NH ~ 5-10pm ET ~ https://www.dunbartonucc.org/event-list/

Sunday, June 16, 2024

Gaelic Storm at The Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://coloniallaconia.com/

Monday, June 17, 2024

Kathleen Edwards at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Kathleen Edwards at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Gaelic Storm at Nashua Center for the Arts ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events

Thursday, June 20, 2024

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/24865960019669204/24865960153002524/

Friday, June 21, 2024

Dakha Brakha at 3S Arts Space, 319 Vaughan Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music

Paula Cole at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Tom Hsu at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Friday, June 21 through Sunday, June 23, 2024

Festival! Green River Festival at The Franklin County Fairgrounds at 89 Wisdom Way, Greenfield MA ~ ~ https://greenriverfestival.com/ ~ CAKE, Fleet Foxes, Gregory Alan Isakov, Lawrence, Joy Oladokun, flipturn, Josiah and the Bonnevilles, Bonny Light Horseman, DakhaBrakha, Cimafunk, Mdou Moctar, Joseph, S.G. Goodman, The Nude Party, Son Rompe Pera, Trousdale, Speedy Ortiz, Willi Carlisle, Dobet Gnahoré, Pachyman, Twisted Pine, Combo Chimbita, Snacktime, Katy Kirby, Margo Cilker, Oh He Dead, Kelly Willis, Brennen Leigh, and Melissa Carper, Lola Kirke, Tommy Prine, Mon Rovîa, Bermuda Search Party, Izzy Heltai, Fantastic Cat, Naia Kete, Julia Pratt, Prewn, Dari Bay, Cloudbelly, Kalliope Jones, Clover County

Saturday, June 22, 2024

Catie Curtis at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/

Sunday, June 23, 2024

Shape Note Sing at the public library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Hiroya Tsukumoto at Mariposa Museum, 26 Main Street, Peterborough NH ~ 3:30pm ET ~ https://www.mariposamuseum.org/whats-on-2023

Sunday, June 23 through Saturday, June 29, 2024

Festival! Acadia Festival of Traditional Music and Dance at College of the Atlantic, Bar Harbor ME ~ ~ https://acadiatradfestival.org/ ~ 2024 Faculty: Frank Ferrel, Maritime Fiddle, Troy MacGillivray, Cape Breton Fiddle, Mari Black, Scottish Fiddle, Caitlin Warbelow, Irish Fiddle, Anastasia DesRoches, Acadian Fiddle, Laurel Martin, Novice Fiddle, Lissa Schneckenburger, Novice Fiddle; Guitar, Keith Murphy, Matt Heaton, Dan Faiella, Novice Guitar, Dance; Armand Aromin, Appalachian Old-Time & Sean-nós Dance, Pierre Chartrand, Québécois Step Dance, Sabra MacGillivray, Cape Breton Step Dance, Kieran Jordan, Novice Dance, Piano, Neil Pearlman, Susan MacLean, Flute, Hanz Araki, Shannon Heaton, Community Singing, Liz Hanley, Accordion, Emily Troll, Bouzouki, Frances Cunningham, Harp, Màiri Chaimbeul ~ artists in residence: Vincent Crotty, Jacob Brillhart

Thursday, June 27, 2024

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/24865960019669204/24865960153002524/

The Black Feathers at Medallion Opera House, Gorham NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://theblackfeathers.com/tour

Ward Hyden and the Outliers with Mikey Sweet at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Thursday, June 27 through Sunday, June 30, 2024

Festival! Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival, Tunbridge VT ~ details TBA ~ https://jennybrookbluegrass.com/

Festival! [June 28-30] Old Songs Festival, Altamont Fairgrounds, Altamont NY ~ ~ https://festival.oldsongs.org/ ~ details TBA performers will include John McCutcheon

Friday, June 28, 2024

Eavesdrop and Grayson Ty at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

The Black Feathers at Town Hall, Plainfield VT ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://theblackfeathers.com/tour

Saturday, June 29, 2024

Rindge Open Mic at the Historical Society, 24 School Street, , Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552680656320 ~ featuring Jerry Wile

Buffalo Tom at Lowell Summer Music Series, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/buffalo-tom

Iris Dement with Anna Egge at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/iris-dement-062924

Sunday, June 30, 2024

Grace Pettis and Henry Honkonen at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/pettis-honkonen/

Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Jason Mraz at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://themusichall.org/ ~ benefit to raise funds for the Emerging Artists Program.

The Black Feathers at Taylor Community Inc, Laconia NH ~ doors 5pm ET ~ https://theblackfeathers.com/tour

Thursday, July 4, 2024

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/24865960019669204/24865960153002524/

Saturday, July 6, 2024

Volkert Volkerz Songs and Stories at 1114 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 10:30am ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1047828399630129/1047840762962226/

Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=215607~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Thursday, July 11 through Sunday, July 14, 2024

Festival! Basin Bluegrass Festival in Brandon VT ~ ~ https://basinbluegrassfestival.com/ ~ for lineup see: https://basinbluegrassfestival.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/2024-Flyer-Basin-Bluegrass-for-Website.pdf

Friday, July 12, 2024

Sophia and Kate at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

The Wailers at The Range, Mason NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/

Saturday, July 13, 2024

The Black Feathers at The Ground Floor, Freeport ME ~ doors 7:30pm ET ~ https://theblackfeathers.com/tour

Sunday, July 14, 2024

The Black Feathers at House Concert, Rockport MA ~ doors 3pm ET ~ https://theblackfeathers.com/tour

Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Aoife O'Donovan & Hawktail at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Duane Betts at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Friday, July 19, 2024

Scarlett Castiglioni at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 28, 2024

Festival! Ossipee Valley Music Festival at Fairgrounds, Hiram, ME ~ details TBA~ https://ossipeevalley.com/ ~ Molly Tuttle, Watchhouse, Maya De Vitry and lots more..

Festival! [July 26-28] Lowell Folk Festival, Lowell MA ~ details TBA ~ https://lowellfolkfestival.org/

Friday, July 26, 2024

Eve Pierce at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Saturday, July 27, 2024

Rindge Open Mic at the Historical Society, 24 School Street, , Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552680656320 ~ featuring Steve Rapson

Wednesday, July 31, 2024

John Cruz at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Thursday, August 1, 2024

Sonny Landreth with Cindy Cashdollar at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Friday, August 2, 2024

Tom Hsu at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Saturday, August 3, 2024

High Street Coffee House outdoor event at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ 4-7pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Bow Junction, Country Comfort, Second Wind. Featured; no open mic

Marc Cohn at Lowell Summer Music Series, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/marc-cohn

Garnet Rogers at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Eileen Ivers at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Friday, August 9, 2024

Jess Cornelius at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=215607~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Friday, August 16, 2024

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Sunday, August 18, 2024

Indigo Girls at Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney ME ~ doors 5:30pm show 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.indigogirls.com/

Jorma Kaukonen at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Monday, August 19, 2024

Jorma Kaukonen at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Dave Alvin and Jimmy Dale Gilmore at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Friday, August 23, 2024

Scarlett Castiglioni at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Saturday, August 24, 2024

Tuba Skinny at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Thursday, August 29, 2024

Stone & Snow at Shelburne Memorial Library, Killington VT ~ time TBA ~ https://www.stoneandsnow.com/

Friday, August 30, 2024

Stone & Snow at The Ground Floor, Freeport ME ~ time TBA ~ https://www.stoneandsnow.com/

Friday, August 30 through Sunday, September 1, 2024

Festival! Rhythm & Roots Festival, Ninigret Park, Charlestown RI ~ details TBA ~ https://rhythmandroots.com/

[Aug 30-31[ Festival! Under the Oaks Festival, Farmington ME ~ ~ https://www.simpletix.com/e/under-the-oaks-music-festival-tickets-155987 ~ GoldenOak , Oshima Brothers , Max Garcia Conover, Louisa Stancioff, Connor Garvey, South For Winter, Dead Gowns

Saturday, August 31, 2024

Rindge Open Mic at the Historical Society, 24 School Street, , Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552680656320 ~ featuring Tom Smith

Stone & Snow at The Hayloft at Dragonfly, Bridgton ME ~ time TBA ~ https://www.stoneandsnow.com/

Thursday, September 5, 2024

Ari Hest in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Friday, September 6, 2024

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ The Honey Bees featured

Eve Pierce at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Saturday, September 7, 2024

Catie Curtis at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Sunday, September 8, 2024

Crys Matthews at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=215607~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Sam Shackelton at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Old 97s at the Drake, Amherst MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/the-drake-amherst-tickets/venue

Friday, September 13, 2024

Sam Shackleton at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Sunday, September 15, 2024

David Wilcox at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Thursday, September 19, 2024

Rodney Crowell w/ Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Friday, September 20, 2024

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Saturday, September 21, 2024

Jon McLaughlin at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Friday, September 27, 2024

Seth Glier, Crys Matthews, Vance Gilbert (In The Round) at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Saturday, September 28, 2024

Daniel Champagne at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Rindge Open Mic at the Historical Society, 24 School Street, , Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552680656320 ~ featuring Mark Frederick Fisher

Lucy Kaplansky in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Friday, October 4, 2024

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Tom Pirozzoli featured

Saturday, October 5, 2024

Soggy Po’ Boys at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Sunday, October 6, 2024

Windborne at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Friday, October 11, 2024

Ana Popovic at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Friday, October 18, 2024

Ryan Hood at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=267693~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Peter Mulvey w/ Liza Constable at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Sunday, October 20, 2024

Tom Paxton & The DonJuans (Don Henry & Jon Vezner) at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Saturday, October 26, 2024

Rindge Open Mic at the Meeting House, Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552680656320 ~ featuring Garrels and Anderson

Friday, November 1, 2024

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Wendy Keith featured

Tom Hsu at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Sunday, November 10, 2024

Lui Collins with Anand Nayak at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.luicollins.net/

Monday, November 11, 2024

Adrienne Lenker with Suzanne Vallie at Academy of Music, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.aomtheatre.com/

Friday, November 15, 2024

David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Eve Pierce at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Monday, November 18, 2024

Peter Mulvey with Liza Constable at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/

Tuesday, November 19. 2024

David Francey at Bass Hall. Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Saturday, November 23, 2024

Le Vent du Nord at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Saturday, November 30, 2024

Seth Glier at Bass Hall. Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Sunday, December 1, 2024

Jane Siberry at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Friday, December 6, 2024

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Holiday themed Open Mic, no featured performer.

Sunday, December 8, 2024

Harvey Reid & Joyce Andersen at Bass Hall. Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Friday, December 13, 2024

Tom Hsu at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Saturday, December 14, 2024

Ellis Paul and Radoslov Lorkovic at Bass Hall. Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Friday, December 20. 2024

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Scarlett Castiglioni at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org