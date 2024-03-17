NHPR Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 3.17.24

Monday, March 18, 2024

Dance! Monday night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Nickel Creek at Groton Hill Performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Julian Lage (guitar) at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Notes: Music and Spoken Word at The Optimist Cafe, 16 Coll’s Farm Road, Jaffrey NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ 603-593-5389 (call for reservation) ~ Jack Henry, Sebastian Lockwood, Suzanne McGettigan perform; Wendy Keith and Keith Wesley host

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Lena Jonsson Trio at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Thursday, March 21, 2024

Altan at Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/rex-theatre-tickets/venue

Bluegrass Night with Mr. Bill at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Friday, March 22, 2024

Anonymous Coffeehouse- with Phil Henry, Tim Eriksen, and Pointe Noir! 7:30, 10 South Park Street Lebanon, NH

Celtic Woman at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Del McCoury Band at Groton Hill Performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Richard Thompson at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tupelohall.com/

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Dance! Spring Dance with the Folksoul Band at Dublin Arts, 1459 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/699442072103689/

Eileen Ivers at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Sunday, March 24, 2024

Liz Longley at the Flying Monkey Performance Center, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/the-flying-monkey-tickets/venue https://www.lizlongley.com/tour https://www.bandsintown.com/e/104624186

Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Open Mic at The Farm Bar & Grill, 1181 Elm Street, Manchester NH ~ 8-10pm ET ~ https://www.farmbargrille.com/the-city ~ host Jonny Friday

Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Black Violin at the Historic Theatre at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ http://blackviolin.net/ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Lunasa at Groton Hill Performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Tinsley Ellis at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/tinsleyellis/

Sam Amidon at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Thursday, March 28, 2024

Black Violin at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events http://blackviolin.net/

Liz Longley One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/ https://www.lizlongley.com/tour

The Sea The Sea at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Friday. March 29, 2024

Dance! Fifth Friday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ River Road; Alex Deis-Lauby calling

Liz Longley at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ https://www.lizlongley.com/tour

James Montgomery at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Sam Weber at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Bela’s Bartok at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Darlin’ Corey with Erica Brown at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Saturday, March 30, 2024

Dance! Fifth Satrurday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~

Liz Longley at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/ https://www.lizlongley.com/tour

Sugar Ray and the Bluetones at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Kotoko Brass at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 8-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

New Black Eagle Jazz Band at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Breanna Elaine w/ Derek Sensale & Temple Mountain at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Music at the Museum Open Mic, 24 School Street, Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552680656320 https://www.facebook.com/events/1092749465467788/ ~ Featuring Bernadette Colley and Richard Yost

Sunday, March 31, 2024

Dopapod at the Flying Monkey Performance Center, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/the-flying-monkey-tickets/venue

Tuesday, April 2, 2023

The Sea The Sea at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/theseathesea24/

Open Mic at The Farm Bar & Grill, 1181 Elm Street, Manchester NH ~ 8-10pm ET ~ https://www.farmbargrille.com/the-city ~ host Jonny Friday

Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Dance! Country Line Dancing at Westminster Brewyard, Westminster MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.wachusettbrewingcompany.com/upcoming-events

David Francey at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/david-francey

Irish Session (first Wednesday of each month) at Boulder Cafe, 866 Main Street, Fitchburg MA ~ 6-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1036653164032616/1036655310699068/

Open Mic at Medallion Opera House, 20 Park Street, Gorham NH ~ 6pm (doors 5:3p0m) ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1096546068446842 https://www.medallionoperahouse.org/upcoming-events https://www.facebook.com/MedallionOperaHouse ~ First Wednesday each Month

Paper Wings and Rakish at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Joseph Terrell (MIPSO) and Blue Cactus at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Thursday, April 4, 2023

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571 ~

Come kick up your heels at the Plymouth Square Dance! David Millstone calls traditional squares and more to the lively fiddle tunes of Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and pianist Sue Hunt. No experience necessary. All dances taught. Warm, friendly, joyous atmosphere and complimentary Common Man goodies and hot drinks while they last. Cash bar. Dance 7:30-10:00pm. Doors open 7:15pm. $15 suggested contribution for the band ($10 students and limited income). The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth, NH. The second season has been a big hit thus far. Don’t miss the fun! Thanks to the Common Man for donating the beautiful Barn on the Pemi.

Open Mic at Riley’s Place (inside The Colonel Shepard House), 29 Mount Vernon Street (Route 13), Milford, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/323929274380108/user/100083384406513/

Gawler Family Band at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

John Gorka at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, April 5, 2024

Dance! First Friday Mostly Waltz Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Joey Clark Band featured

David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sophia and Kate at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Martin Sexton at the Flying Monkey Performance Center, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/the-flying-monkey-tickets/venue

Saturday, April 6, 2024

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 8-11pm ET ~ http://www.facebook.com/peterboroughcontra http://www.monadnockfolk.org/ ~ Contra Dance in Peterborough NH, mask optional, gender-neutral calling with "Larks and Robins". New dancers intro 7:30pm

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Wild Asparagus; caller: George Marshall

Louise Bichan at Blasty Bough Brewing Company, 3 Griffin Rd Epsom, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.blastybough.com/blastytrad https://events.cocoatickets.com/blasty-bough-brewing-co/louise-bichan

Catie Curtis at the Lounge, The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/catie-curtis/

Jason Ricci and The Bad Kind at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Martin Sexton at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Volkert Volkerz Songs and Stories at 1114 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 10:30am ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1047828399630129/1047840762962226/

Keep It Simple Songwriting Contest #8 at Parish Center for the Arts, 10 Lincoln Street,Lincoln MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/240639771766252/

Sunday, April 7, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Rasa String Quartet at Music on Norway Pond, First Congregational Church, Hancock NH ~ 4pm ~ https://musiconnorwaypond.org/ ~ uincluded because they incorporate folk traditions along with the classical format.

Kind Kids Sping Sing (Family concert) at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 2pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Monday, April 8, 2024

The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain at Lebanon Opera House, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://bnds.us/0ywuqa

Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Paper Wings at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Open Mic at The Farm Bar & Grill, 1181 Elm Street, Manchester NH ~ 8-10pm ET ~ https://www.farmbargrille.com/the-city ~ host Jonny Friday

The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain at Merrill Auditorium, Portland ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://bnds.us/0ywuqa

Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Dance! Country Line Dancing at Westminster Brewyard, Westminster MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.wachusettbrewingcompany.com/upcoming-events

Tophouse at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=215607~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Ordinary Elephant with Ash & Eric at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ ~ https://www.ordinaryelephant.net/shows-1

Thursday, April 11, 2024

Open Mic at Riley’s Place (inside The Colonel Shepard House), 29 Mount Vernon Street (Route 13), Milford, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/323929274380108/user/100083384406513/

Ordinary Elephant at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ ~ https://www.ordinaryelephant.net/shows-1

The Second Thursday Community Singalong at Unitarian Universalist Church, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/

Friday, April 12, 2024

Dance! 2nd Friday Dover dance at St Johns United Methodist church 28 Cataract Ave Dover NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/1003765254297548 603 397 0042

Dudley Laufman celebrating New England Old-Tim Country Dance at Harvard Public Library, Harvard MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1961352980915995/

Slow Jam at Upper Valley Community Music Center . Lebanon NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/events

Brittany Ann Tranbaugh, Stefan Weiner, and Blair Borax (in-the-round) at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Liz Frame and the Kickers at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Josh Turner at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events

Reverie Road and Rakish at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Dar Williams with Tom Rush at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

Ordinary Elephant at Next Stage, Putney VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ordinaryelephant.net/shows-1 https://www.facebook.com/events/3825530444346586/

Saturday, April 13, 2024

Jeffrey Martin at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Molly Mason and Jay Ungar at Bass Hall at Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Ruston Kelley at 3S Arts Space, 319 Vaughan Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music

Dar Williams with Tom Rush at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

Revels North Concert and Singalong at First Congregational Church, 10 S Park St, Lebanon, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/ https://www.facebook.com/events/775406234029036/

John John Brown at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Ordinary Elephant at The Music Hall Lounge , Portsmouth NH ~ ~ https://www.ordinaryelephant.net/shows-1

Sunday, April 14, 2024

Lou Antonucci doing "You, Me, & Harry" - a concert of Harry Chapin music at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ 4-7pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ donations for the food pantry accepted.

Jeffrey Martin at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

John McCutcheon Livestream from Georgia “Si Kahn’s 80th birthday party” ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.folkmusic.com/shows.html ~ John and a dozen musicians who've recorded and loved Si's music pay tribute to this songwriting icon.

Ordinary Elephant at Court Street Arts, Haverhill NH ~ ~ https://www.ordinaryelephant.net/shows-1

Alice Howe and Freebo at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.simpletix.com/e/alice-howe-freebo-at-the-parlor-room-tickets-155257

Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Open Mic at The Farm Bar & Grill, 1181 Elm Street, Manchester NH ~ 8-10pm ET ~ https://www.farmbargrille.com/the-city ~ host Jonny Friday

Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Dance! Country Line Dancing at Westminster Brewyard, Westminster MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.wachusettbrewingcompany.com/upcoming-events

Jon Gorka at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Thursday, April 18, 2024

Open Mic at Riley’s Place (inside The Colonel Shepard House), 29 Mount Vernon Street (Route 13), Milford, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/323929274380108/user/100083384406513/

David Gunning at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, April 19, 2024

Adam Ezra Group at the Flying Monkey Performance Center, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/the-flying-monkey-tickets/venue

Madison Cunningham with Juana Molina at Academy of Music, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.aomtheatre.com/

Session Americana at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Friday, April 19 through Sunday, April 21, 2024

Festival! NEFFA (New England Folk Festival) at Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel and Trade Center, 181 Boston Post Road West, Marlborough, MA ~ ~ https://www.neffa.org/folk-festival/new-england-folk-festival/ ~ The New England Folk Festival, widely known by the name NEFFA, is an annual folk festival that blends dance, music, crafts, and food from many places and cultures. This year is our 80th annual Festival and we hope that you will join us!

The Festival is run by the New England Folk Festival Association, a cultural and educational, volunteer-run, non-profit organization. The talent of our performers is also provided on a volunteer basis.

Friday, April 19, 2024

Jeffrey Martin at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Fellow Pynins at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Third Fridays Bluegrass Jam at the Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388697133915/

Saturday. April 20, 2024

Jake Blount at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Vance Gilbert at New Moon Coffee House, Havehill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/

Marielle Kraft at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

GoldenOak and Dustbowl Revival at The Drake, Amherst MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.thedrakeamherst.org/

Madison Cunningham and Juana Molina at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Adam Ezra Group at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events

Martin Sexton at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Erika Lewis at Blasty Bough Brewing Company, 3 Griffin Rd Epsom, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.blastybough.com/blastytrad https://events.cocoatickets.com/blasty-bough-brewing-co/erika-lewis

Sunday, April 21, 2024

Lisa Bastoni at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Nick Gareis and Simon Chrisman at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 5:00-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Willy Tea Taylor and W. Jordan Smart at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/willy-tea-taylor-w-jordan-smart-tickets-842419468307

Alice Howe and Freebo Livestream with Kemp Harris from The Fallout Shelter in Norwood MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://grcpac.yapsody.com/event/index/795127/alice-howe-and-freebo

Thursday, April 25, 2024

Cheryl Wheeler at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Friday, April 26, 2024

Sam Robbins at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/samrobbins/

Heather Maloney and High Tea at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Saturday, April 27, 2024

April Fools Tour with Buskin & Batteau, Christine Lavin and John Forster.at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Mary Fahl at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Cheryl Wheeler at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Genticorum at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Rindge Open Mic at the Meeting House, 6 Payson Hill Road, Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552680656320 ~ featuring Carl Beverly

Sunday, April 28, 2024

Shape Note Sing at the public library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Barnstar! at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Open Mic at Medallion Opera House, 20 Park Street, Gorham NH ~ 6pm (doors 5:3p0m) ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1096546068446842 https://www.medallionoperahouse.org/upcoming-events https://www.facebook.com/MedallionOperaHouse ~ First Wednesday each Month

Thursday, May 2, 2024

Sarah Jarosz at the State Theatre, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ http://www.sarahjarosz.com/#tour

Susan Werner at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Barnstar! at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, May 3, 2023

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

Livingston Taylor at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Cosy Sheridan featured

Susan Werner at the Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org

Caroline Spence at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Seamus Eagan and Maeve Gilchrist at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Saturday, May 4, 2024

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 8-11pm ET ~ http://www.facebook.com/peterboroughcontra http://www.monadnockfolk.org/ ~ Contra Dance in Peterborough NH, mask optional, gender-neutral calling with "Larks and Robins". New dancers intro 7:30pm

Sarah Jarosz at the Shea Theatre, Turner’s Falls MA ~ time TBA ~ http://www.sarahjarosz.com/#tour

Krueger Brothers at the Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org

Tony Trischka’s Earljam at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Volkert Volkerz Songs and Stories at 1114 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 10:30am ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1047828399630129/1047840762962226/

Sunday, May 5, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Barnstar! at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/location/8

Carolina Guitar Trio at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Carbon Leaf at the Flying Monkey Performance Center, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/the-flying-monkey-tickets/venue

Rodrigo y Gabriela at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events

John McCutcheon Livestream from Georgia “Tom Paxton & John McCutcheon LIVE!” ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.folkmusic.com/shows.html

Monday, May 6, 2024

Lyle Lovett and Lisa Loeb at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events

Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Sofia Talvik at Forbush Memorial Library, Main Street. Westminster MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://sofiatalvik.com/

Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=215607~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Thursday, May 9, 2024

Sarah Shook and the Disarmers at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Louise Bichan at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Wailin’ Jennys at Academy of Music, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.aomtheatre.com/

The Second Thursday Community Singalong at Unitarian Universalist Church, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/

Friday, May 10, 2024

Dance! 2nd Friday Dover dance at St Johns United Methodist church 28 Cataract Ave Dover NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/1003765254297548 603 397 0042

Gaby Moreno at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Saturday, May 11, 2024

Carsie Blanton at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Sofia Talvik at Mariposa Museum, 26 Main Street, Peterborough NH ~ 3:30pm ET ~ https://www.mariposamuseum.org/whats-on-2023 https://sofiatalvik.com/

Sunday, May 12, 2024

Bandits on the Run at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Thursday, May 16, 2024

May Erlewine at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Thursday, May 16 through Sunday, May 19, 2024

Festival! The Thing in the Spring at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ ~ https://www.novaarts.org/thething ~ Multi-genre festival ; performers include Earth, Buck Meek, The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis, Wadada Leo Smith, J. Pavone String Ensemble, Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog, Prefuse 73, Nina Nastasia, Bright Boy, Pink Navel, Steve Cady Trio, The Leafies You Gave Me, Wheatie Mattiasich, Thor & Friends, Bonnie, The Huntress and Holder of Hands, Jake McKelvie, Hour, Nathaniel Russell, Sunburned Hand of the Man, Felecia Cruz, Strawberry Runners, Esther Blue, Grazen, Modern Fools

Friday, May 17, 2024

Antje Duvekot and Catie Curtis at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

David, Luke & Will Mallett (Country, Roots Rock, Americana) at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Kaia Kater at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

David Mallett and the Mallett Brothers at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Saturday, May 18, 2024

Atwater Donnelly at New Moon Coffee House, Havehill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/

Low Lily at Saco River Theatre, Buxton ME ~ ~ https://www.lowlily.com/calendar

Joni Mitchell Tribute at Shea Theatre Arts Center, Turner’s Falls MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/328156516242334/

Sunday, May 19, 2024

House of Hamill at Shalin Liu Auditorium, Rockport MA ~ 5pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Honeysuckle at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Chris Smither and Peter Mulvey at 3S Arts Space, 319 Vaughan Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music

Monday, May 20, 2024

Herb Alpert and Lani Hall at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events

Thursday, May 23, 2024

Louisiana Calling with Sonny Landreth and the Iguanas at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Friday, May 24 through Monday, May 27, 2024

Festival! Strange Creek Campout 2024 at Camp Keewanee, Greenfield MA ~ multi-genre festival ~ https://strangecreekcampout.com/2024-strangecreek-lineup/ https://www.facebook.com/events/3313550332121742/ ~ Rubblebucket, Max Creek, Too Many Zooz, Pink Talking Fish, Badfish, Ryan Montbleau Band, Start Making Sense, Southern Avenue X 2, Dirtwire X 2, Bella’s Bartok X 2, Consider the Source, Jennifer Hartswick Band, Hot Buttered Rum, Creamery Station, Sneezy X 2, Hayley Jane Band, Grateful Dub, The Englishtown Project, A Band of Brothers, Bearly Dead, Playing Dead, Leon Trout, Jabbawaukee, Woody & the Rebel Alliance, Desert Rain, The Alchemystics, Crooked Coast, The Trichomes, Sicard Hollow, Slambovian Circus of Dreams, Dead Man’s Waltz, Peter Prince & Moon Boot Lover, The Z3, The ABombs, Bean, Bombtrack, Caylin Costello X 2, Decker Bandits, Gary Backstrom of Jiggle the Handle , Guess Method, The Humans Being, Jelly the Band, Jeremiah Hazed, John Spignesi Band, King Saison, Llama Lasagna, Lox & Keyes Theory, The Marks Brothers, Mono Means One, Outer Stylie, Phil Adams and the Oblivious Fools, Rice, Rev Tor Band, Ruby Mac, Secret Sage, Something is Forming, Spirit Elevators X 3, The Stupid Robots, TapRoots, Terrafunk, Whalom Park

Sunday, May 26, 2024

Shape Note Sing at the public library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Rufus Wainwright at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Friday, May 24, 2024

Antje Duvekot at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Saturday, May 25, 2024

Rindge Open Mic at the Historical Society, 24 School Street, , Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552680656320 ~ featuring Carl Ahlborn-Hsu and Laurie Sharipiro

Friday, May 31, 2024

Paula Cole at the Flying Monkey Performance Center, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/the-flying-monkey-tickets/venue

Saturday, June 1, 2023

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 8-11pm ET ~ http://www.facebook.com/peterboroughcontra http://www.monadnockfolk.org/ ~ Contra Dance in Peterborough NH, mask optional, gender-neutral calling with "Larks and Robins". New dancers intro 7:30pm

Yellowhouse Blues Band at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Volkert Volkerz Songs and Stories at 1114 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 10:30am ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1047828399630129/1047840762962226/

Sunday, June 2, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

John Hiatt at The Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://coloniallaconia.com/

Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Open Mic at Medallion Opera House, 20 Park Street, Gorham NH ~ 6pm (doors 5:3p0m) ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1096546068446842 https://www.medallionoperahouse.org/upcoming-events https://www.facebook.com/MedallionOperaHouse ~ First Wednesday each Month

Thursday, June 6 through Saturday, June 8. 2024

Festival! Thousand Island Bluegrass Festival, Coyote Moon Vineyards 17371 East Line Rd (County Route 3) Clayton, NY ~ ~ https://www.thousandislandsbluegrass.com/festival-2023.html ~ Little Roy and Lizzy , Dave Adkins Band, Beartracks, Atkinson Family Band, Plexigrass, New Snip City, Mark Miklos, and More

Friday, June 7, 2024

JOHN HIATT at Nashua Center for the Arts, 201 Main Street, Nashua, NH ~ 7:30PM ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/75170927/john-hiatt-solo-acoustic-nashua-nashua-center-for-the-arts

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ The Dreamers featured

Roseanne Cash at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Saturday, June 8, 2024

Kenny White at Bass Hall at Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Sawyer Augur with Jake Swamp at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Keb’ Mo’ at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events

Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=215607~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Thursday, June 13, 2024

As We Speak: Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, featuring Rakesh Chaurasia at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

The Second Thursday Community Singalong at Unitarian Universalist Church, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/

Friday, June 14, 2024

Dance! 2nd Friday Dover dance at St Johns United Methodist church 28 Cataract Ave Dover NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/1003765254297548 603 397 0042

Ryan Hood at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=267693~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Jeff Beam at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Friday, June 14 through Saturday, June 15, 2024

Festival! Northlands Music Festival (multi-genre festival) at Cheshire County Fairgrounds, Swanzey NH ~ details TBA ~ https://northlandslive.com/ ~ Greensky Bluegrass and more

Sunday, June 16, 2024

Gaelic Storm at The Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://coloniallaconia.com/

Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Gaelic Storm at Nashua Center for the Arts ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events

Friday, June 21, 2024

Dakha Brakha at 3S Arts Space, 319 Vaughan Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music

Paula Cole at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Friday, June 21 through Sunday, June 23, 2024

Festival! Green River Festival at The Franklin County Fairgrounds at 89 Wisdom Way, Greenfield MA ~ details TBA ~ https://greenriverfestival.com/

Sunday, June 23, 2024

Shape Note Sing at the public library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Hiroya Tsukumoto at Mariposa Museum, 26 Main Street, Peterborough NH ~ 3:30pm ET ~ https://www.mariposamuseum.org/whats-on-2023

Sunday, June 23 through Saturday, June 29, 2024

Festival! Acadia Festival of Traditional Music and Dance at College of the Atlantic, Bar Harbor ME ~ ~ https://acadiatradfestival.org/

Thursday, June 27 through Sunday, June 30, 2024

Festival! Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival, Tunbridge VT ~ details TBA ~ https://jennybrookbluegrass.com/

Festival! [June 28-30] Old Songs Festival, Altamont Fairgrounds, Altamont NY ~ ~ https://festival.oldsongs.org/ ~ details TBA performers will include John McCutcheon

Saturday, June 29, 2024

Rindge Open Mic at the Historical Society, 24 School Street, , Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552680656320 ~ featuring Jerry Wile

Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Jason Mraz at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://themusichall.org/ ~ benefit to raise funds for the Emerging Artists Program.

Saturday, July 6, 2024

Volkert Volkerz Songs and Stories at 1114 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 10:30am ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1047828399630129/1047840762962226/

Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=215607~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Thursday, July 11 through Sunday, July 14, 2024

Festival! Basin Bluegrass Festival in Brandon VT ~ ~ https://basinbluegrassfestival.com/ ~ for lineup see: https://basinbluegrassfestival.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/2024-Flyer-Basin-Bluegrass-for-Website.pdf

Friday, July 12, 2024

Sophia and Kate at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

The Wailers at The Range, Mason NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/

Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 28, 2024

Festival! Ossipee Valley Music Festival at Fairgrounds, Hiram, ME ~ details TBA~ https://ossipeevalley.com/ ~ Molly Tuttle, Watchhouse, Maya De Vitry and lots more..

Festival! [July 26-28] Lowell Folk Festival, Lowell MA ~ details TBA ~ https://lowellfolkfestival.org/

Saturday, July 27, 2024

Rindge Open Mic at the Historical Society, 24 School Street, , Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552680656320 ~ featuring Steve Rapson

Saturday, August 3, 2024

High Street Coffee House outdoor event at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ 4-7pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Bow Junction, Country Comfort, Second Wind. Featured; no open mic

Marc Cohn at Lowell Summer Music Series, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/

Friday, August 30 through Sunday, September 1, 2024

Festival! Rhythm & Roots Festival, Ninigret Park, Charlestown RI ~ details TBA ~ https://rhythmandroots.com/

Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=215607~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Friday, August 16, 2024

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Sunday, August 18, 2024

Indigo Girls at Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney ME ~ doors 5:30pm show 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.indigogirls.com/

Saturday, August 31, 2024

Rindge Open Mic at the Historical Society, 24 School Street, , Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552680656320 ~ featuring Tom Smith

Friday, September 6, 2024

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ The Honey Bees featured

Saturday, September 7, 2024

Catie Curtis at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=215607~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Friday, September 13, 2024

Sam Shackleton at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Sunday, September 15, 2024

David Wilcox at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Friday, September 20, 2024

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Saturday, September 28, 2024

Daniel Champagne at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Rindge Open Mic at the Historical Society, 24 School Street, , Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552680656320 ~ featuring Mark Frederick Fisher

Friday, October 4, 2024

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Tom Pirozzoli featured

Friday, October 18, 2024

Ryan Hood at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=267693~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Peter Mulvey w/ Liza Constable at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Saturday, October 26, 2024

Rindge Open Mic at the Meeting House, Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552680656320 ~ featuring Garrels and Anderson

Friday, November 1, 2024

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Wendy Keith featured

Sunday, November 10, 2024

Lui Collins with Anand Nayak at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.luicollins.net/

Monday, November 11, 2024

Adrienne Lenker with Suzanne Vallie at Academy of Music, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.aomtheatre.com/

Friday, November 15, 2024

David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Friday, December 6, 2024

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Holiday themed Open Mic, no featured performer.

Friday, December 20. 2024

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/