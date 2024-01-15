NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

Monday, January 15, 2024 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, January 15, 2024

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance at Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Songweavers Open Sing / Drumming at Concord Community Music School, 23 Wall Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Open Mic at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Luke Condon and the Almost Open Mic at the Boulder Cafe, Fitchburg MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/345723991467920/345759758131010/

The Brother Brothers at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Open Mic at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Thursday, January 18, 2024

Emma Langford at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Rd., Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Jax Hollow at the Music Hall, Portmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Open Mic at Riley’s Place (inside The Colonel Shepard House), 29 Mount Vernon Street (Route 13), Milford, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/323929274380108/user/100083384406513/

Bluegrass Night with Mr, Bill at NOVA Arts, 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Friday, January 19, 2023

Dance! Third Friday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Ali McGuirk at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Rd, Exeter, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Winterpills at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Saturday, January 20, 2024

Dance! Peterborough Snowball at Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon to 12 midnight ET ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/?p=11577 https://www.facebook.com/events/6701085609940430/ ~ Dancing from noon to midnight

Mary Wesley with the Moving Violations, Will Mentor with Casey and Molly and Sam Zakon-Anderson, Lisa Greenleaf with Oliver Scanlon, Jeremiah McLane, Owen Marshall, Steve Zakon-Anderson with Stomp Rocket

Dubhub [ Third Saturday] Open Mic and Coffeehouse at Dublin Community Center, Dublin NH ~ 7-10pm ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org https://www.facebook.com/events/729386022576343/ ~ Volkert Volkerz featured

Gunning and Cormier at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Burns Night at Castleton, Windham NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1035623064348536/

Joe Crookston at New Moon Coffee House at UU Church, Havehill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/

Castlebay (Celtic) at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Kris Delmhorst at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Windborne at Mt. Toby Friends Meeting, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.windbornesingers.com/

Bobby Rush at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Tom DiMenna sings Gordon Lightfoot at the Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org/

Moon Hollow at the Sled Pub, Pat’s Peak, Henniker NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/moonhollowband

Jim Murphy at NOVA Arts, 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Goldenoak with Ben Cosgrove at Gem Threatre, Bethel ME ~ 6pm ET ~ https://thegemtheater.com/special_events/baam-presents-goldenoak-at-the-gem/

Tom DiMenna - Gordon Lightfoot tribute at the Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org

Sunday, January 21, 2024

Harpist Bill Tobin and the Islay Mist Ceilidh (tribute to Robert Burns) at Great North Woods Center for the Arts, 1993 US Rte. 3, Columbia, NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/

California Guitar Trio at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

All Aboard! All Train Songs Concert, at Dublin Community Center - The DubHub, Dublin NH ~ 4-7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1347565943304431/ ~ Performers include Wendy Keith, Doug Farrell, Otis Doncaster, Frank Jenkins, Frank Rizzo, White Mt. Rounders, Mulligan Row, and Melancholy Honey among others!

The Ghost of Brian McCullough w/ Jimmy Johnson at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Dance! Second and Fourth Wednesday Enlish Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Gunning and Cormier at Bangor Arts Exchange, Bangor ME ~ 6:30pm ~ https://bangorartsexchange.org/product-category/events/live-music/

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Drum Tao (Taiko Drum) at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Alicia Casey (violin) and Chenyu Wang (piano) at Upper Valley Music Center, 3 South Park St, Lebanon NH ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/

Heather Maloney at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Rd., Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Open Mic at Riley’s Place (inside The Colonel Shepard House), 29 Mount Vernon Street (Route 13), Milford, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/323929274380108/user/100083384406513/

Burns Night at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1114169389943045/

Friday, January 26, 2024

Dance! Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Reunion Tour of “On A Winter’s Night” from veteran singer-songwriters, Patty Larkin, Cliff Eberhardt, John Gorka, and Lucy Kaplansky at The Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1508112919983150/

Heather Maloney at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Roomful of Blues at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Anonymous Coffeehouse at Lebanon First Congregational Church, 10 S. Park Street, Lebanon, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://anoncoffee.org/ ~ John Saroyan and Ramblers and Co.

Red Hot Chili Pipers at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET (doors 6pm) ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/21616/the-flying-monkey-movie-house-performance-center

Saturday, January 27, 2024

High Range with Hot Skillet Club at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Heather Maloney at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Harrison Goodell in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/harrison-goodell/

Saturday, January 27 through Sunday, January 28, 2024

Festival! Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival, Brattleboro Music Center, 72 Blanche Moyse Way Brattleboro, VT ~ ~ https://bmcvt.org/northern-roots-festival/ ~ 2024 will mark the 17th Northern Roots Festival, a perennially favorite showcase of the variety of northern musical traditions including Irish, Scottish, English, French Canadian, Shetland and more. Plans for the 2023-24 festival are well underway – and will include the usual varied schedule of Saturday afternoon workshops and a Saturday evening concert. Joining us this year are two Boston area groups – Eight Feet Tall, bringing us tunes and dancing, and Triga, bringing Scandinavian-influenced tunes on nyckelharpa, fiddle, and bouzouki. The evening concert will also feature Jake Grieco and Cedar Stanistreet’s Irish flute & fiddle playing and Amanda Witman’s singing. To round out the evening concert, the 2024 edition of Traddleboro will feature Laurel Swift, Lissa Schneckenburger, and Liana Moskowitz. Join us!

On Sunday NRF continues its traditional three session afternoon format, with a Pub Sing, French Canadian Session, and Irish Session, all hosted downtown at the River Garden Marketplace.

Sunday, January 28, 2024

Shape Note Sing at the public library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/?tribe_events=shape-note-sing-fourth-sundays-2&eventDate=2024-01-28

Erica Brown and The Bluegrass Connection at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 4pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Brendan Abernathy at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

House Concert with Andy Davis, Brattleboro VT~ 2:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/895852518693498/

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

On A Winter’s Night (P. Larkin/ L. Kaplansky/ J. Gorka/ C. Eberhardt) at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/list/page/2/ https://jimmysoncongress.com/event/on-a-winters-night/

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Sweet Petunia at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Jill Sobule at the Music Hall, Portmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Thursday, February 1, 2024

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Rd., Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571 ~

Come kick up your heels at the Plymouth Square Dance! David Millstone calls traditional squares and more to the lively fiddle tunes of Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and pianist Sue Hunt. No experience necessary. All dances taught. Warm, friendly, joyous atmosphere and complimentary Common Man goodies and hot drinks while they last. Cash bar. Dance 7:30-10:00pm. Doors open 7:15pm. $15 suggested contribution for the band ($10 students and limited income). The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth, NH. Remaining dates this winter, Thursdays, Feb 1, Mar 7, and April 4, 2024. The second season has been a big hit thus far. Don’t miss the fun! Thanks to the Common Man for donating the beautiful Barn on the Pemi.

Open Mic at Riley’s Place (inside The Colonel Shepard House), 29 Mount Vernon Street (Route 13), Milford, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/323929274380108/user/100083384406513/

Kyshona at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/ https://jimmysoncongress.com/event/kyshona/

Friday, February 2, 2024

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

Dance! Mostly Waltz at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

High Strung Strummers at Wilton Folk Cafe, Wilton NH ~ 7:30pm ET (doors 7pm) ~ https://www.facebook.com/people/Wilton-Folk-Caf%C3%A9-Wilton-NH/100057350473340/

Mallett Brothers at Camden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mallettbrothersband.com/tour https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

Ellis Paul and Jill Sobule at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Peter Mulvey with Liza Constable at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

The Wolff Sisters upstairs at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Jim Curry plays the music of John Denver at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://issuu.com/musichall/docs/24_janfebmarch_magazine/6

Saturday, February 3, 2024

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 8-11pm ET ~ http://www.facebook.com/peterboroughcontra http://www.monadnockfolk.org/ ~ Contra Dance in Peterborough NH, mask optional, gender-neutral calling with "Larks and Robins". New dancers intro 7:30pm

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Hutchinson Family Singers Legacy presentation at The Nashua Historical Society Archives and Museums, Nashua NH ~ 1pm ET (show up early to hear performances of Hutchinson Family Songs throughout the building) ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1080877289705029/

Wallace Field at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

GoldenOak at Bangor Arts Exchange, Bangor ME ~ 7:30pm ~ https://bangorartsexchange.org/product-category/events/live-music/

603 Folk: evening of NH singer-songwriters at the Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org

Sophie B. Hawkins at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/

Isness Ensemble at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1068014617575853/

Sunday, February 4, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Dance! Brattleboro Area (first Sunday) Contra Dance at Broad Brook Community Center, Guilford VT ~ potluck 5:30pm; dance 6:30-9:00pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1475123733267110/

Mike Marshall and Darol Anger at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 5pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Dan Bern at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Crys Matthews at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Irish Session (first Wednesday of each month) at Boulder Cafe, 866 Main Street, Fitchburg MA ~ 6-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1036653164032616/1036655310699068/

Open Mic at Medallion Opera House, 20 Park Street, Gorham NH ~ 6pm (doors 5:3p0m) ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1096546068446842 https://www.medallionoperahouse.org/upcoming-events https://www.facebook.com/MedallionOperaHouse ~ First Wednesday each Month

Thursday, February 8, 2024

Crys Matthews at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Rd, Exeter, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Caroline Cotter at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/carolinecotter/

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Rd., Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Open Mic at Riley’s Place (inside The Colonel Shepard House), 29 Mount Vernon Street (Route 13), Milford, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/323929274380108/user/100083384406513/

Live From Laurel Canyon – “Songs & Stories of American Folk Rock” at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/

Friday, February 9, 2024

Dance! 2nd Friday Dover dance at St Johns United Methodist church 28 Cataract Ave Dover NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/1003765254297548 603 397 0042

Anonymous Coffeehouse at Lebanon First Congregational Church, 10 S. Park Street, Lebanon, NH ~ 7pm ~ https://anoncoffee.org/ ~ Green Heron https://greenheronmusic.com/#shows https://www.bandsintown.com/e/104861436

Slow Jam at Upper Valley Community Music Center . Lebanon NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/events

Mike Marshall and Darol Anger at Groton Hill Performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Genticorum at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/699226041835922/

The Incidentals at Riley’s Place, 29 Mont Vernon Street, Milford NH ~ 8-11pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/699226041835922/

Squeezebox Stompers “Mardi Gras at the Bull” at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Fox Vance at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://issuu.com/musichall/docs/24_janfebmarch_magazine/6

Reed Foehl at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sean Rowe at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Saturday, February 10, 2024

Mallett Brothers Band at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Abbie Gardner at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Mardi Gras with Folksoul Band and Bayou X at NOVA Arts, 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Jontavious Willis at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Soggy Po’Boys Mardi Gras at the Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org

Wilton Winter Fest at Town Hall, (and elsewhere in downtown Wilton) Wilton NH ~ music 12 noon to 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/894729198683093/

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Glen Phillips & Shawn Mullins at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/

Molly Parden, Louisa Stanicoff, Eliza Edens at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Hanneke Cassel at Groton Hill Performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Rd., Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Katie Henry Band at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/

Friday, February 16, 2024

Mandy Barnett sings Patsy Cline at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm and 9:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/

Appalachian Still at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Friday, February 16 through Sunday, February 18, 2024

Festival! Flurry Festival (Dance and Music) at Saratoga Springs NY ~ ~ https://www.flurryfestival.org/ ~ The Flurry Festival is one of the largest traditional dance and music festivals in North America. It takes place over President’s Weekend in February in Saratoga Springs, NY, and typically draws roughly 4,500 attendees and 400 performers.

The 2024 Flurry will take place Feburary 16-18, 2024, and will feature swing, blues, contra, square dancing, Cajun, Zydeco, English country, Balkan, Scandinavian, Latin, tango, fusion, international, balfolk, instrument workshops, family programming, jams, storytelling, group singing, concerts and more to be announced!

Festival?! JamVal Non-Festival at Sheraton Framingham Hotel & Conference Center, Framingham MA ~ ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/650111657199268 https://bbu.wildapricot.org/event-5526815 ~ spinsored by BBU (Boston Bluegrass Union)

Saturday, February 17, 2024

Dubhub [ Third Saturday] Open Mic and Coffeehouse at Dublin Community Center, Dublin NH ~ 7-10pm ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org https://www.facebook.com/events/729386022576343/

Cowboy Junkies at Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://event.etix.com/ticket/online/performanceSale.do?partner_id=264&performance_id=45412879&method=restoreToken

Amy Speace at Bull Run ballroom , Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Griffin House at the Music Hall, Portmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Louisa Stancioff + Molly Parden + Eliza Edensat One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Oshima Brothers at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Sunday, February 18, 2024

Cat Power Sings Dylan at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Matt Pond and Alexa Rose at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Rd, Exeter, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Great Aunt at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Matt Pond and Alexa Rose at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Thursday, February 22, 2024

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue at the Music Hall, Portmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Robert Cray Band at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/31829066/the-robert-cray-band-50th-anniversary-tour-nashua-nashua-center-for-the-arts

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Rd., Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Open Mic at Riley’s Place (inside The Colonel Shepard House), 29 Mount Vernon Street (Route 13), Milford, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/323929274380108/user/100083384406513/

Grayson Ty with Woodford Way at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Friday, February 23, 2024

Judy Collins Trio at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Dead Set at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET (doors 6pm) ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/21616/the-flying-monkey-movie-house-performance-center

Screaming Orphans (Celtic Folk and Pop) at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Tim Eriksen at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Saturday, February 24, 2024

The Wicked Pickers at the Parish Center for the Arts, 10, Lincoln Street, Westford MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/287667046982101/

Christa Joy and the Honeybees at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Sunday, February 25, 2023

Shape Note Sing at the public library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

The Irish Tenors at Nashua Center for the Arts, 201 Main Street, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Great Aunt at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Misty Blues Band at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Lonesome Brothers at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Rd., Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Open Mic at Riley’s Place (inside The Colonel Shepard House), 29 Mount Vernon Street (Route 13), Milford, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/323929274380108/user/100083384406513/

Friday, March 1, 2024

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

From China to Appalachia - Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer with Chao Tian and Jake Blount at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Deadgrass at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Grant Lee Phillips at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Saturday, March 2, 2024

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 8-11pm ET ~ http://www.facebook.com/peterboroughcontra http://www.monadnockfolk.org/ ~ Contra Dance in Peterborough NH, mask optional, gender-neutral calling with "Larks and Robins". New dancers intro 7:30pm

Biribá Union at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Cheryl Wheeler with Kenny White at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Hayley Reardon and Judit Nedderrmann Brothers at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Sunday, March 3, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Beppe Gambetta at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/beppe-gambetta-030824

Red Hot Chili Pipers at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts https://www.ccanh.com/

Cheryl Wheeler with Kenny White at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Jazz Vocalist Delfina Cheb at Music on Norway Pond, First Congregational Church, Hancock NH ~ 4pm ~ https://musiconnorwaypond.org/ ~ repertoire includes folk and world music traditions

Larry and Joe at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Wednesday March 6, 2024

Irish Session (first Wednesday of each month) at Boulder Cafe, 866 Main Street, Fitchburg MA ~ 6-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1036653164032616/1036655310699068/

Open Mic at Medallion Opera House, 20 Park Street, Gorham NH ~ 6pm (doors 5:3p0m) ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1096546068446842 https://www.medallionoperahouse.org/upcoming-events https://www.facebook.com/MedallionOperaHouse ~ First Wednesday each Month

Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/

Ira Wolf and Emily Bloom at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Thursday, March 7, 2023

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571 ~

Come kick up your heels at the Plymouth Square Dance! David Millstone calls traditional squares and more to the lively fiddle tunes of Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and pianist Sue Hunt. No experience necessary. All dances taught. Warm, friendly, joyous atmosphere and complimentary Common Man goodies and hot drinks while they last. Cash bar. Dance 7:30-10:00pm. Doors open 7:15pm. $15 suggested contribution for the band ($10 students and limited income). The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth, NH. Remaining dates this winter, Thursdays, April 4, 2024. The second season has been a big hit thus far. Don’t miss the fun! Thanks to the Common Man for donating the beautiful Barn on the Pemi.

Open Mic at Riley’s Place (inside The Colonel Shepard House), 29 Mount Vernon Street (Route 13), Milford, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/323929274380108/user/100083384406513/

Celtic Angels Ireland at the Palace Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/956492882560688/

Cold Chocolate and Ben Cosgrove at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Friday, March 8, 2024

Dance! 2nd Friday Dover dance at St Johns United Methodist church 28 Cataract Ave Dover NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/1003765254297548 603 397 0042

Beppe Gambetta at Bass Hall at Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/beppe-gambetta-030824

Slow Jam at Upper Valley Community Music Center . Lebanon NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/events

Goodnight Moonshine at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Saturday, March 9, 2023

HAYLEY REARDON & JUDIT NEDDERMANN at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/reardon-neddermann/

Don White’s Annual Birthday Show at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Jake Blount at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Sunday, March 10, 2024

Missy Raines and Allegheny at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Rhiannon Giddens at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Alice Howe and Freebo at The Parlor Room, 47 Palmer Street, Northampton MA ~ 8pm (doors 7pm) ET ~ https://alicehowe.com/ https://www.simpletix.com/e/alice-howe-freebo-at-the-parlor-room-tickets-155257

Charlie Parr at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Dave Hause at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Scott Kirby in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Brandy Clark and Hayes Carll in the Historic Theatre at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Dubhub [ Third Saturday] Open Mic and Coffeehouse at Dublin Community Center, Dublin NH ~ 7-10pm ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org https://www.facebook.com/events/729386022576343/

Sunday, March 17, 2024

Glengarry Bhoys at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.tupelomusichall.com/PDFs/schedule.pdf

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Nickel Creek at Groton Hill Performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Julian Lage (guitar) at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Lena Jonsson at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Thursday, March 21, 2024

Eileen Ivers at Shalin Liu Auditorium, Rockport MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Altan at Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/rex-theatre-tickets/venue

Open Mic at Riley’s Place (inside The Colonel Shepard House), 29 Mount Vernon Street (Route 13), Milford, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/323929274380108/user/100083384406513/

Friday, March 22, 2024

Community Song Circle with Patricia Norton at Upper Valley Music Center, Lebanon NH ~ 5:30pm to 7:30pm ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/event/community-song-circle-with-patricia-norton/2024-03-22

Celtic Woman at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Del McCoury Band at Groton Hill Performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Emily Scott Robinson at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Liz Longley at Shalin Liu Auditorium, Rockport MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Screaming Orphans (Celtic Flk and Pop) at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Antje Duvekot One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Sunday, March 24, 2024

Shape Note Sing at the public library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Chatham Rabbits at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Tuesday, March 27, 2024

Black Violin at the Historic Theatre at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ http://blackviolin.net/ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Lunasa at Groton Hill Performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Tinsley Ellis at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/tinsleyellis/

Sam Amidon at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Thursday, March 28, 2024

Black Violin at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events http://blackviolin.net/

Liz Longley One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

The Sea The Sea at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Friday. March 29, 2024

Liz Longley at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

James Montgomery at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Sam Weber at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Saturday, March 30, 2024

Liz Longley at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Sugar Ray and the Bluetones at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Tuesday, April 2, 2023

The Sea The Sea at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/theseathesea24/

Wednesday, April 3, 2024

David Francey at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/david-francey

Irish Session (first Wednesday of each month) at Boulder Cafe, 866 Main Street, Fitchburg MA ~ 6-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1036653164032616/1036655310699068/

Open Mic at Medallion Opera House, 20 Park Street, Gorham NH ~ 6pm (doors 5:3p0m) ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1096546068446842 https://www.medallionoperahouse.org/upcoming-events https://www.facebook.com/MedallionOperaHouse ~ First Wednesday each Month

Paper Wings and Rakish at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Thursday, April 4, 2023

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571 ~

Come kick up your heels at the Plymouth Square Dance! David Millstone calls traditional squares and more to the lively fiddle tunes of Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and pianist Sue Hunt. No experience necessary. All dances taught. Warm, friendly, joyous atmosphere and complimentary Common Man goodies and hot drinks while they last. Cash bar. Dance 7:30-10:00pm. Doors open 7:15pm. $15 suggested contribution for the band ($10 students and limited income). The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth, NH. The second season has been a big hit thus far. Don’t miss the fun! Thanks to the Common Man for donating the beautiful Barn on the Pemi.

Open Mic at Riley’s Place (inside The Colonel Shepard House), 29 Mount Vernon Street (Route 13), Milford, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/323929274380108/user/100083384406513/

Gawler Family Band at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Friday, April 5, 2024

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, April 6, 2024

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 8-11pm ET ~ http://www.facebook.com/peterboroughcontra http://www.monadnockfolk.org/ ~ Contra Dance in Peterborough NH, mask optional, gender-neutral calling with "Larks and Robins". New dancers intro 7:30pm

Catie Curtis at the Lounge, The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/catie-curtis/

Jason Ricci and The Bad Kind at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Martin Sexton at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Sunday, April 7, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Rasa String Quartet at Music on Norway Pond, First Congregational Church, Hancock NH ~ 4pm ~ https://musiconnorwaypond.org/ ~ uincluded because they incorporate folk traditions along with the classical format.

Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Tophouse at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Thursday, April 11, 2024

Open Mic at Riley’s Place (inside The Colonel Shepard House), 29 Mount Vernon Street (Route 13), Milford, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/323929274380108/user/100083384406513/

Friday, April 12, 2024

Dance! 2nd Friday Dover dance at St Johns United Methodist church 28 Cataract Ave Dover NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/1003765254297548 603 397 0042

Slow Jam at Upper Valley Community Music Center . Lebanon NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/events

Brittany Ann Tranbaugh, Stefan Weiner, and Blair Borax (in-the-round) at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Saturday, April 13, 2024

Jeffrey Martin at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Molly Mason and Jay Ungar at Bass Hall at Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Sunday, April 14, 2024

Jeffrey Martin at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Jon Gorka at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Thursday, April 18, 2024

Open Mic at Riley’s Place (inside The Colonel Shepard House), 29 Mount Vernon Street (Route 13), Milford, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/323929274380108/user/100083384406513/

Friday, April 19 through Sunday, April 21, 2024

Festival! NEFFA (New England Folk Festival) at Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel and Trade Center, 181 Boston Post Road West, Marlborough, MA ~ ~ https://www.neffa.org/folk-festival/new-england-folk-festival/ ~ The New England Folk Festival, widely known by the name NEFFA, is an annual folk festival that blends dance, music, crafts, and food from many places and cultures. This year is our 80th annual Festival and we hope that you will join us!

The Festival is run by the New England Folk Festival Association, a cultural and educational, volunteer-run, non-profit organization. The talent of our performers is also provided on a volunteer basis.

Friday, April 19, 2024

Jeffrey Martin at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Fellow Pynins at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday. April 20, 2024

Jake Blount at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Vance Gilbert at New Moon Coffee House, Havehill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/

Sunday, April 21, 2024

Lisa Bastoni at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Friday, April 26, 2024

Sam Robbins at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/samrobbins/

Saturday, April 27, 2024

Mary Fahl at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Cheryl Wheeler at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Genticorum at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Sunday, April 28, 2024

Shape Note Sing at the public library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Open Mic at Medallion Opera House, 20 Park Street, Gorham NH ~ 6pm (doors 5:3p0m) ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1096546068446842 https://www.medallionoperahouse.org/upcoming-events https://www.facebook.com/MedallionOperaHouse ~ First Wednesday each Month

Thursday, May 2, 2024

Sarah Jarosz at the State Theatre, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ http://www.sarahjarosz.com/#tour

Susan Werner at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Friday, May 3, 2023

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

Livingston Taylor at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Saturday, May 4, 2024

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 8-11pm ET ~ http://www.facebook.com/peterboroughcontra http://www.monadnockfolk.org/ ~ Contra Dance in Peterborough NH, mask optional, gender-neutral calling with "Larks and Robins". New dancers intro 7:30pm

Sarah Jarosz at the Shea Theatre, Turner’s Falls MA ~ time TBA ~ http://www.sarahjarosz.com/#tour

Sunday, May 5, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Barnstar at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/location/8

Friday, May 10, 2024

Dance! 2nd Friday Dover dance at St Johns United Methodist church 28 Cataract Ave Dover NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/1003765254297548 603 397 0042

Saturday, May 11, 2024

Carsie Blanton at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Friday, May 17, 2024

Antje Duvekot and Catie Curtis at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, May 18, 2024

Atwater Donnelly at New Moon Coffee House, Havehill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/

Sunday, May 19, 2024

House of Hamill at Shalin Liu Auditorium, Rockport MA ~ 5pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Honeysuckle at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Thursday, May 23, 2024

Louisiana Calling with Sonny Landreth and the Iguanas at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Sunday, May 26, 2024

Shape Note Sing at the public library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Saturday, June 1, 2023

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 8-11pm ET ~ http://www.facebook.com/peterboroughcontra http://www.monadnockfolk.org/ ~ Contra Dance in Peterborough NH, mask optional, gender-neutral calling with "Larks and Robins". New dancers intro 7:30pm

Sunday, June 2, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Open Mic at Medallion Opera House, 20 Park Street, Gorham NH ~ 6pm (doors 5:3p0m) ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1096546068446842 https://www.medallionoperahouse.org/upcoming-events https://www.facebook.com/MedallionOperaHouse ~ First Wednesday each Month

Saturday, June 8, 2024

Kenny White at Bass Hall at Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Sawyer Augur with Jake Swamp at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Friday, June 14, 2024

Dance! 2nd Friday Dover dance at St Johns United Methodist church 28 Cataract Ave Dover NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/1003765254297548 603 397 0042

Friday, June 21 through Sunday, June 23, 2024

Festival! Green River Festival at The Franklin County Fairgrounds at 89 Wisdom Way, Greenfield MA ~ details TBA ~ https://greenriverfestival.com/

Sunday, June 23, 2024

Shape Note Sing at the public library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Thursday, June 27 through Sunday, June 30, 2024

Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival, Tunbridge VT ~ details TBA ~ https://jennybrookbluegrass.com/

Saturday, September 7, 2024

Catie Curtis at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Sunday, September 15, 2024

David Wilcox at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Saturday, September 28, 2024

Daniel Champagne at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/