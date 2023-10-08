NHPR Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 10.8.23

Monday, October 9, 2023

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/?page_id=63 https://discovermonadnock.com/events/#event=nelson-monday-night-dance;instance=20231009193000

Jud Caswell at The Seagull Shop, New Harbor ME ~ 5:30pm ET ~ http://judcaswell.com/

RockSpring at Applecrest Farm, Hampton Falls NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://www.applecrest.com/festival-schedule.php

Open Mic at Cara Irish Pub, Dover NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carairishpub.com/events/

Tuesday. October 10, 2023

Jolie Holland at Book and Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bookandbar.com/

The Songs of Gillian Welch at The Drake, Amherst MA ~ 8pm ET ~https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/ ~ Rani Arbo, Lisa Bastoni, Abby Gardner, Peter Mulvey, Deep River Ramblers (Chris Brashier, Jim Henry and Paul Kochanski)

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Dance! (second Wednesday) English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Loreena Mckennitt at Merrill Center, Portland ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://loreenamckennitt.com/

Mariee Siou at Radio Bean, Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.marieesiou.com/events

Open Mic, hosted by Liza Lynehan at Book and Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.bookandbar.com/

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://discovermonadnock.com/events/#event=open-mic-night-3;instance=20231011183000?popup=1

Thursday, October 12, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

The Rough and Tumble at Club Sandwich, Sandwich NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.johndavidson.com/guests

Loreena Mckennitt at Flynn Center for the Performing Arts, Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://loreenamckennitt.com/

Stephen Marley (Old Soul Unplugged) at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Rachel Clement (Harp) at Upper Valley Music Center, 3 South Park St, Lebanon NH ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/

Friday, October 13, 2023

Dance! (second Friday) Bread & Roses Fusion Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Anonymous Coffeehouse at First Congregationsl Church, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30-9:45pm ET ~ https://anoncoffee.org ~ Lillian Leadbetter, Twangtown Paramours, David Singley featured.

Mark Erellli at Deb’s House Concerts, Harrisville NH ~ 6pm ET potluck, 7pm concert ~ Mark Erelli has been playing in my living room since the beginning. I am excited to once again present Mark in my living room. This will be the first house concert in 3 years. It will sell quickly. Please RSVP with pot luck contribution. I ask for a donation of $28 to be paid at the door preferably with cash. No credit cards. If you reserve and find you are not able to come please let me know asap at 603-318-9196. There will be a wait list. Email: deb@pfmsconcerts.org for reservations and pot luck offerings

Loreena McKennitt at Chubb Theatre, Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/ https://loreenamckennitt.com/

Muddy Ruckus at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Mariee Siou, Diane Cluck, and Simon Gray at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events https://www.novaarts.org/events/marieedianesimon

Stephen Marley (unplugged) at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/calendar/

Lori McKenna and Brandy Clark at Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/colonial-theatre-laconia-tickets/venue

Luke Concannon at Denmark Arts Center, Denmark ME ` 7pm ET ~ https://denmarkarts.org/events/

An evening with Cosy Sheridan & Sloan Wainwright at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Slow Jam at Upper Valley Music Center, 3 Park Street, Lebanon NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/news/classes/slow-jams

Friday, October 13 through Sunday, October 15, 2023

The Song Sessions Workshop w/Cosy Sheridan & Sloan Wainwright at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/?p=11284

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Dance! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Rev. Vince Anderson & His Love Choir at the Putney Inn, Putney VT ~ time TBA ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Don McLean with Chris Trapper at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

The Song Sessions w/Cosy Sheridan & Sloan Wainwright at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/?p=11284 ~ limited to 15 participants

Lori McKenna and Brandy Clark at the Academy of Music Theatre, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://aomtheatre.com/

Shape Note Sing (second Saturday of each month) at Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/?tribe_events=shape-note-sing-second-saturdays&eventDate=2023-10-14

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at Peterborough Players Theatre, Peterborough NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/cheryl-wheeler-kenny-white-101523

Four Shillings Short at WERU New Potatoes Show, Blue Hill ME ~ 4-6pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

The Song Sessions w/Cosy Sheridan & Sloan Wainwright at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/?p=11284 ~ limited to 15 participants

Charlie King and Marcia Taylor “I wish I’d written that!” Livestream ~ 7:00-8:30pm ET ~ https://charlieking.org/d/9521/Wish-Id-Written-That---Marcia-Taylor-and-Charlie-King ~

Monday, October 16, 2023

Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt at the Opera House, Waterville ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.watervillecreates.org/shows/lyle-lovett-and-john-hiatt/

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Dana Cooper, Tuesday Jukebox at Hanover Strings, 34 South Main Street

Hanover NH 03755, All Ages Show 7-8:30 PM

https://www.hereinthevalley.org/tuesday-jukebox

Four Shillings Short at Lithgow Public Library, Augusta ME ~ two shows 1-2pm and 6-7pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows (207) 626-2415 https://www.lithgowlibrary.org

Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt at the Music Hall, Portmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/lylelovett-leokottke/

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Four Shillings Short at The Crumpet, Bucksport ME ~ 6-8pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Slaid Cleaves at The Spinning Room in the Granite Mill, Harrisville NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/slaid-cleaves-101923

Willy Porter at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Rupert Wates at Club Sandwich, Sandwich NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.johndavidson.com/guests

Four Shillings Short at Black Memorial Library, Bucksport ME ~ 4-6pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

Kathy Mattea at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Constant Smiles with Gold Dust and Modern Fools ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Mark O‘Connor Duo at Weston Auditorium, Fitchburg State University, Fitchburg MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/5987319/mark-oconnor-duo-fitchburg-weston-auditorium-at-fitchburg-state-university

Mallett Brothers at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ time TBA ~ https://mallettbrothersband.com/tour

Lonesome Ace String Band at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/ https://overthemoonfarmstead.com/live-music/

Friday, October 20, 2023

Dance! (third Friday) Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dar Williams at The Strand Theatre, Rockland ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

Mallett Brothers at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ time TBA ~ https://mallettbrothersband.com/tour

Mark O'Connor Duo at Fitchburg State University Centerstage Series, Fitchburg MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/5987319/mark-oconnor-duo-fitchburg-weston-auditorium-at-fitchburg-state-university?partner_id=264

Fretbenders duo at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Rd, Pittsfield, NH ~7:00 to 9:00pm ET ~ https://www.overthemoonfarmstead.com https://www.fretbenders.com/ https://www.facebook.com/fretbenders

Chris O’Connor at the Teatotaller, 2 Capitol Plaza, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://teatotallercafe.com/the-haps/ https://www.facebook.com/events/609852411223621/

Four Shillings Short at Witherle Memorial Library , Castine, ME ~ two shows 10am and 7pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows ~ first show is designed to apeal to school children; second show venue is UU Church, 86 Court Street.

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Dance! (third Saturday) Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Hamb and other turning dances at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 3pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dar Williams at The Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/events/dar-williams/

Mike & Ruthy (formerly of the Mammals) at Deb’s House Concerts, Harrisville NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/debs/mike-ruthy-mammals-102123

Newberry and Verch at Great North Woods Center

​for the Arts, 1993 US Rte. 3, Columbia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/

Guy Davis at New Moon Coffee House, Universalist Unitarian Church, 15 Ashland St, Haverhill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/

Burlington Taiko at Cooper Field, Putney VT ~ time TBA ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Four Shillings Short at Halcyon Grange,Blue Hill ME ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

Slaid Cleaves at Chocolate Church Performing arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2023-24-events

Willie Porter in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Doctor Gasp and Slow Pony at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Mallett Brothers at Higher Ground, Burlington VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mallettbrothersband.com/tour

The Midnight Wrens at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn

Sarah McQuaid at Roots & Wings, UU Church, Norwich VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://uucuv.org/category/upcoming-events/

Sunday, October 22, 2023

Damn Tall Buildings at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Dance! (second and fourth Wednesday) English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Thursday, October 26, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/ https://overthemoonfarmstead.com/live-music/

The Sea The Sea at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Four Shillings Short at Sail Power and Steam Rockland ME ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

Karla Bonoff at Shalin Liu Auditorium, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Sam Grisman Project at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events?event_id=78120

Friday, October 27, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/861717075262395/861717105262392/

Dance! (fourth Friday) Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Anonymous Coffeehouse at First Congregationsl Church, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30-9:45pm ET ~ https://anoncoffee.org ~ Liz Simmons, Friction Farm, 2x2 featured.

The Tannahill Weavers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Camden Opera House,Camden ME ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/tour https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

James Montgomery and his band at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 9pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Hawktail with Vasen at Groton Hill Performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Volkert Volkersz at Peterborough Farmers’ Market, Peterborough NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/758775116020547/

Friday, October 27 through Sunday, October 29, 2023

Festival! Nutmeg Dulcimer Festival, Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. Broad Street, Milford CT ~ ~ https://www.nutmegdulcimer.com/ ~ featured artists Stephen Seifert and Stephen Humphreys

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Festival! Solarfest at Grace Congregational Church, Rutland VT ~ 11:am to 10pm ET music starts at 4:30 pm ~ https://solarfest.org/ ~ Rescheduled from Summer, due to flooding ~ Following a video message from Bill McKibben the musical performances begin at 4:30 pm. The lineup includes the Caribbean percussion of Gammy Moses, celebrated singer-songwriters Louise Mosrie Coombe, Pamela Means, and Lara Herscovitch & the Highway Philosophers. Our headliners start at 8 pm: Dar Williams, followed by the joyful jazz of the Ray Vega Band.

Schooner Fare at Chocolate Church Performing arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2023-24-events

The Wildwoods at The Peru Church, Peru VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.theperuchurch.org/upcoming-events

Matt Anderson at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Friday, October 27 through Sunday, October 29, 2023

Festival! Nutmeg Dulcimer Festival, Milford CT ~ ~ https://www.nutmegdulcimer.com/ ~ performer details not available as of June 8

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (sponsored by the Rindge Historical Society and held in the Meeting House) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 6 Payson Hill Road email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Denmark Arts Center, Denmark ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/tour https://denmarkarts.org/ https://denmarkarts.org/

Laurie Berkner Hallowe’en Concert at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 11am ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Gone Gone Beyond at Portland House of Music, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.portlandhouseofmusic.com/events/

Bow Junction at Applecrest Farm, Hampton Falls NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://www.applecrest.com/festival-schedule.php

Four Shillings Short at Sail Power and Steam Museum, Rockport ME ~ 6-8pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows (207) 701-7627

https://www.sailphttps://www.sailpowersteammuseum.org/

Sunday, October 29, 2023

Hawktail and Väsen at Shalin Liu Auditorium, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Green Heron at Applecrest Farm, Hampton Falls NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://www.applecrest.com/festival-schedule.php

Thursday, November 2, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/ https://overthemoonfarmstead.com/live-music/

Four Shillings Short at Wilton Collaborative Space, Second Congregational Church Hall, Wilton NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows (603) 654-1245 or programs@wiltoncommunitycenter.org https://wiltoncommunitycenter.org/

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/calendar/

Friday, November 3, 2023

Four Shillings Short at Wilton Folk Cafe, Wilton Collaborative Space, Second Congregational Church Hall, Wilton NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows (603) 654-1245 or programs@wiltoncommunitycenter.org https://wiltoncommunitycenter.org/

Thursday, November 2 through Sunday, November 5, 2023

Festival! Fiddle Hell at Westford Regency Inn and Conference Center, Westford MA ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/252784584187658/ https://fiddlehell.org/ ~ 380 sessions, with 20 concerts, 35 instructor-led jams, and 325 workshops! And there will be lots of informal jam spots as always. While all acoustic instruments are welcome, the main tracks are for fiddle, mandolin, guitar, banjo, cello, and singing, at 4 different levels. Have fun with your fellow musicians as you absorb techniques, styles, tunes, and history, from an amazing set of instructors.

[November 3-5] Festival! West African Drum and Dance Festival, Burlington VT ~ ~ https://jehkulu.org/

Friday, November 3, 2023

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ featuring Starlight Honeys. Indoors, Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/natalie-macmaster-donnell-leahy/

Lenny Solomon at the parlor of Centre Congregational Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 5-7pm ET ~ http://solomonband.com/bgig.html

Christy Martin & Aodh Og O'Tuama of the Celtic, Folk & World music duo Four Shillings Short at Wilton Collaborative Space, Second Congregational Church Hall, Wilton NH ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

The Secret Sisters at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Peaceful Means with Heather Pierson & Leah Boyd at Denmark Arts Center, Denmark ME ` 7pm ET ~ https://denmarkarts.org/events/

Saturday, November 4, 2023

Dance! Peterborough (first Saturday) Contra Dance at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ Beginner’s introduction at 7:30pm, dancing 8-11pm ET ~ For more information call 603.547.5831 or visit www.monadnockfolk.org. https://www.facebook.com/events/251474991096767/

The Secret Sisters at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Poor Monroe at Mole Hill Theatre, Alstead NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057650020035

Lady Lamb with Strings at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events

Second Wind at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 7-9pm ~

https://overthemoonfarmstead.com/live-music/

Sunday, November 5, 2023

Four Shillings Short at First Congregational Church UCC, Rochester, NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows For more info: Tara Bickford Bailey

(480) 229-5480, text/call/email: tarabb5480@gmail.com

Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Thursday, November 9, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/ https://overthemoonfarmstead.com/live-music/

Ellis Paul at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ellispaul.com/calendar/ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Marc Roberge with Stephen Kellogg at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

The Songs of Merle Haggard at The Drake, Amherst MA ~ 8pm ET ~https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/ ~ Deep River Ramblers (Chris Brashier, Jim Henry and Paul Kochanski) and more!

Friday, November 10, 2024

Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Todd Hearon and Friends with Green Heron at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn

Saturday, November 11, 2023

Christy Martin & Aodh Og O'Tuama of the Celtic, Folk & World music duo Four Shillings Short at Belknap Mill, Laconia NH ~ time TBA ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows 603) 524-8813 https://www.belknapmill.org

Dave Richardson at Roots & Wings, UU Church, Norwich VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://uucuv.org/category/upcoming-events/

Claudia Schmidt at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Abbie Gardner at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/abbie-gardner

Fretbenders duo with Green Heron at Auspicious Brew, 1 Washington Street, Suite 1103, Dover, NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.auspiciousbrew.com/ https://www.fretbenders.com/ https://www.facebook.com/fretbenders

Miner and Ryan at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 7-9pm ~

https://overthemoonfarmstead.com/live-music/

Four Shillings Short at Belknap Mill, Laconia, NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows (603) 524-8813

www.belknapmill.org

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/ https://overthemoonfarmstead.com/live-music/

Della Mae at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Concord Multicultural Festival Noche Latina at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Pousette Dart at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, November 17, 2023

Della Mae at Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ~ https://mailchi.mp/dellamae/novembernews-8873772?e=413538b872

Damn Tall Buildings at Groton Hill Performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Ali McGuirk at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events

Ben Kulp (Cello) at Upper Valley Music Center, 3 South Park St, Lebanon NH ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/

Saturday, November 18, 2023

Larry and Joe with Mike Block at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Thursday, November 23, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/ https://overthemoonfarmstead.com/live-music/

Friday, November 24, 2023

Alice Howe and Freebo at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bookandbar.com/

Saturday, November 25, 2023

Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 9pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Thursday, November 30, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

David Broza at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Friday, December 1, 2023

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ featuring Holiday Open Mic. Indoors, Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Carbon Leaf at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Saturday, December 2, 2024

Dance! Peterborough (first Saturday) Contra Dance at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ Beginner’s introduction at 7:30pm, dancing 8-11pm ET ~ For more information call 603.547.5831 or visit www.monadnockfolk.org. https://www.facebook.com/events/251474991096767/

Bluegrass Christmas Concert with Southern Rail at VFW Hall, 143 Court Street, Laconia NH ~ doors 1pm ET ~ benefit concert for FGSC Children’s Alliance Benefit Fund, 544 Meeting House Road, Gilmanton NH 03237 mail $25 check to FGSC with SASE for advance purchase or buy ticket at door.

Modern Fools at Mole Hill Theatre, Alstead NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057650020035

Sunday, December 3, 2023

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Livingston Taylor at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Thursday, December 7, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Donna the Buffalo at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.donnathebuffalo.com/tourdates/

Friday, Dceember 9, 2023

GoldenOak at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Saturday, December 10, 2023

Low Lily Solstice Celebration at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Windborne at Roots & Wings, UU Church, Norwich VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://uucuv.org/category/upcoming-events/

Lunasa at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ http://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Will Ogmundson (piano) at Upper Valley Music Center, 3 South Park St, Lebanon NH ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/

Friday December 15, 2023

Darlingside with Caitlin Canty at Academy of Music Theatre, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy Present: A Celtic Family Christmas at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Seaside Yuletide with Jon Butcher, Alan Estes and Sal Baglio at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Saturday, December 16, 2023

Taylor O’Donnell Trio at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/taylorodonnell-trio/

A Celtic Christmas with Ishna at Peterborough Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ info@peterboroughconcertseries.com https://peterboroughconcertseries.com

Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sam Robbins and Halley Neal at The Elms, Castine ME ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.theelmsatcastine.com/

Thursday, December 21, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Friday, December 22, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/861717075262395/861717105262392/

Thursday, December 28, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Sunday, January 7, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Drum Tao (Taiko Drum) at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Alicia Casey (violin) and Chenyu Wang (piano) at Upper Valley Music Center, 3 South Park St, Lebanon NH ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/

Friday, February 2, 2024

Mallett Brothers at Camden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mallettbrothersband.com/tour https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

Sunday, February 4, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Friday, February 16 through Sunday, February 18, 2024

Festival! Flurry Festival (Dance and Music) at Saratoga Springs NY ~ ~ https://www.flurryfestival.org/

Saturday, February 24, 2024

The Wicked Pickers at the Parish Center for the Arts, 10, Lincoln Street, Westford MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/287667046982101/

Sunday, March 3, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Sunday, April 7, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Thursday, May 2, 2024

Sarah Jarosz at the State Theatre, Portland ME ~ time TBA ~ http://www.sarahjarosz.com/#tour

Saturday, May 4, 2024

Sarah Jarosz at the Shea Theatre, Turner’s Falls MA ~ time TBA ~ http://www.sarahjarosz.com/#tour

Sunday, May 7, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Sunday, June 2, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/