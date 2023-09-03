© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

In Studio Visit with The Quebe Sisters

Published September 3, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT
The Quebe Sisters visited the Folk Show during their recent tour of the Northeast.
The Quebe Sisters brought their Texas Swing fiddle prowess to New England and performed in the studio for The Folk Show at NHPR.

