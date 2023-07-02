NHPR Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar

The Wicked Pickers at the Parish Center for the Arts, 10, Lincoln Street, Westford MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/287667046982101/

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

Monday, July 3, 2023 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, July 3, 2023

Dance! Monday Night Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/?tribe_events=monday-night-dance&eventDate=2023-07-03

Jud Caswell at The Seagull Shop, New Harbor ME ~ 5:30pm ET ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Open Mic at Cara Irish Pub, Dover NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carairishpub.com/events/

Virtual Open Mic at Passim ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.passim.org/live-music/club-passim/openmic/

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Wilderado at L.L.Bean Flagship Store, Freeport ME ~ 7:30 to 10:00pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/176417701893532/

Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Darrell Scott at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid (live and livestreamed) at the Puffin & Loon Lounge, York ME ~ 7pm ET ~ http://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html ~ RSVP for live show tickets, which are limited in number.

Wednesday, July 6, 2023

Bywater Call at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Blame it on Sally at Depot Park (outdoors free concert), Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ in the event of rain, concert will be cancelled

Champion Scottish Fiddler Alistair McCulloch, Presented by notloB Parlour Concerts

Fivesparks, 7 Fairbanks Street, Harvard, MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1671144716668956/

Dead Gowns at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Wednesday, July 6-Saturday, July 9, 2023

Basin Bluegrass Festival Brandon VT ~ http://basinbluegrassfestival.com/ https://basinbluegrassfestival.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Basin-2023-Front-Back.pdf ~ Poor Monroe– MA (F, Sa) , Corner Junction – VT (F, Sa) , Canaan’s Land – PA (F & Sa) , Breakin’ Strings – ME (F, Sa) , Open Highway – OH (F, Sa) , Cedar Ridge -NY (F, Sa & Su) , Seth Sawyer Band -VT (F, Sa & Su) , Hosmer Mountain Boys – CT (S, S) , Shady Creek – CT (S, S) , Smokey Greene & Sons -NY (Su) ~ GATES OPEN SUNDAY, JULY 2, 2023 AT 8:00 AM ; EARLY BIRDS SUN-WED $10 PER UNIT ; SAVED SPOTS ARE EARLY BIRD TO BE PAID AT GATE BY PERSON SAVING THE SPOT; CAMPING FREE THUR-SUN WITH A WEEKEND TICKET; TICKET HOLDERS MUST LEAVE THE FESTIVAL BY 9:00 AM THE NEXT DAY; AGE 15 & UNDER FREE; THURSDAY EVENING SPAGHETTI DINNER $12.00; THURSDAY DINNER FOLLOWED BY CLASSIC COUNTRY WITH CANNONBALL EXPRESS. CONCERT FREE WITH WEEKEND TICKET, OTHERS $15.00.

Festival! Levitate Music and Arts Festival in Marshfield MA ~ ~ https://www.levitatemusicfestival.com/ ~ Multi-genre festival Brandi Carlisle, Trey Anastasio Band, Larkin Poe, California Honeydrops and many more. No onsite camping - list of local commercial campsites: https://www.levitatemusicfestival.com/camping ~ Brandi Carlile , TREY ANASTASIO BAND , STICK FIGURE , GOOSE , rebelution , Ziggy Marley , RIPE , SHAKEY GRAVES , LUCIUS , MELT , JOHN CRAIGIE , THE HEAVY HEAVY , COUCH , Veronica Lewis , LESPECIAL , THE Q-TIP BANDITS , STEVE RONDO , THE BIRCH SWART BAND FT. ANNA DALEY YOUNG , PEACH PIT , Larkin Poe , Celisse , the California honey drops , the elovaters , lime cordiale , Collie Buddz , CHRISTONE "KINGFISH" INGRAM , 1% of all sales benefit the Levitate Foundation - cultivating a better future by creating and conserving access to music, art and the outdoors.

Festival! [July 7-9 2023] Busy Bird Bluegrass Festival in Berkshire NY ~ ~ http://www.busybird-bluegrass.com/ ~ Lonesome River Band / Driftwood / Dave Adkins Band / Nick Chandler and Delivered / Dunlap and Mabe / Mama Corn / Bug Tussle / Matthews Family Tradition / Lonesome Road Ramblers / Melanie and the Boys / Gospel Way / Terry and the Busybirds / Simmerin Stew / Dishonest Fiddlers ~ The new festival grounds can accommodate an unlimited number of primitive campsites. All sites are level and dry. We offer firewood and ice delivery right to your campsite. Please visit our numerous food and craft vendors. Due to New York State and Broome County Regulations, We can't allow campers on site before 8am Friday, and all campers must be off premises no later than 7pm Sunday. We're sorry for the inconvenience.

Thursday, July 7, 2023

Eric Brown and the Bluegrass Connection at Stone Mountain Art Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

The Kruger Brothers at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Cloudbelly with Fellow Pynins at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Saturday, July 8, 2023

Dance! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Festival! Green Heron, Paul Driscoll, Joey Clark and the Big Hearts, Rachel Berlin, Danny Savage, Cody Howe at Bee Alive Old Time Music Festival at Live Bee or Die Farm, New Boston, NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/live-bee-or-die-farm-presents-bee-alive-old-time-music-festival-tickets-551748473537 greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478

Bill Kirchen Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Claudia Schmidt in the Ballroom at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Portsmouth Maritime Folk Festival Sea Chantey Virtual Sing (online) ~ 3-5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3361362350763314/3361362370763312/

Matt Keller Band and Kimaya Diggs at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Dragonfly with Mark and Debra Bond at Branch and Blade Brewing, 17 Bradco Street

Keene NH ~ 5-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.babbrewing.com/events

Jordan TW Trio at Historic Aldworth Manor, Harrisville, NH ~ 6-8pm ET (come early for dinner) ~ https://www.JordanTWmusic.com

Lucius at L.L.Bean Flagship Store, Freeport ME ~ 7:30 to 10:00pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/176417701893532/

Dusty Gray and Eric Lindberg at Area 23, Concord NH ~ 8-11pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1293241861616219/ ~ sponsored by NH Music Collective

Sunday, July 9, 2023

Tourist Attraction at Book&Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming#/events

Saturday, July 9 through Saturday, July 15, 2023

Festival! Festival on the Green, Middlebury, Vermont ~ http://www.festivalonthegreen.org ~ Durham County Poets , Noon Brown Bag with magician Tom Verner! , The Faux Paws , Kyshona , Yacouba Sissoko Trio , Bombajazzeando , No Strings Marionette Company , The Garifuna Collective , Noon Brown Bag , Jon Gailmor , The Ruta Beggars , Genticorum , Middlebury Community Center's Steel Drum Camp Band , Sarah King , Krishna Guthrie Band , Vermont Jazz Ensemble Street Dance 7:00pm ,

Monday, July 10, 2023

Dance! Monday Night Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic hosted by Liza Lynehan at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Jud Caswell at The Seagull Shop, New Harbor ME ~ 5:30pm ET ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Dance! (second Wednesday) English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Stillhouse Junkies at The Word Barn Meadow, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter, NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.facebook.com/events/956306712061762/

Forever Simon and Garfunkel at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7:pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid (live and livestreamed) at the Puffin & Loon Lounge, York ME ~ 7pm ET ~ http://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html ~ RSVP for live show tickets, which are limited in number.

Thursday, July 13, 2023

Tom Foolery Band at Fitzwilliam Common, Fitzwilliam NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/838596494087829/

Tab Benoit (Electric Blues) at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Mat Kearney at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Dhaka Brakha (Ukrainian) at the Putney Inn, Putney VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

David Kowal at Depot Park (outdoors free concert), Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ in the event of rain, concert will be cancelled

Marjorie Senet with June Starr at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Derek O’Kanos at Branch and Blade Brewing, 17 Bradco Street

Keene NH ~ 5-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.babbrewing.com/events

Jud Caswell at Spruce Point Inn, New Harbor ME ~ 4pm ET ~ http://judcaswell.com/

The Everly Set at Club Sandwich, Sandwich NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.johndavidson.com/guests

Lyle Divinsky at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Thursday, July 13 through Sunday, July 16, 2023

Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival at Walsh Farm, 1 Poultney Road (off County Route 22), Oak Hill, NY 12460 ~ ~ https://greyfoxbluegrass.com/2023-grey-fox-festival-lineup/?day=all ~Dry Branch Fire Squad , Jerry Douglas, Artist-in-Residence (TFSS ) , The Infamous Stringdusters , The Del McCoury Band , Sam Bush Band , Sierra Hull , The Jerry Douglas Band (F) , John Cowan’s Newgrass Allstars , Dan Tyminski Band , Steep Canyon Rangers , Della Mae , KellerGrass ft. The Hillbenders , The Travelin’ McCourys , The Seldom Scene , Alison Brown , Jake Blount , Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy , Henhouse Prowlers , AJ Lee & Blue Summit , Mr. Sun , Tray Wellington Band , Joe Newberry , Stillhouse Junkies , Armchair Boogie , SCYTHIAN , Damn Tall Buildings , The Dirty Grass Players , Jim Gaudet & The Railroad Boys , Chicken Wire Empire , Quickstep Dance Band w/ John Kirk & Trish Miller , Fog Holler , On The Trail , Pictrola , Poor Monroe , Wicked Sycamore , Grey Fox is held on the Walsh Farm, 1 Poultney Road (off County Route 22), Oak Hill, NY 12460. Grey Fox sells 4000 camping tickets. We normally sell out, so purchase your tickets early! Full Festival Camping tickets are valid 7:00am Wednesday thru 5:00pm Sunday. Tents, pop-ups and RVs are welcome. Our camping areas are flat, freshly mown hayfields. We provide free water for drinking and many other amenities for campers. Click here for information on festival services. Back by popular demand are RV Hookups in “Powertown” (50 amps of power and access to water) and our oh-so comfy “Glamping Village” in the High Meadow area.

Friday, July 14, 2023

Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Green Heron at Potash Bowl, Swanzey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478

Ryan Hood at Branch and Blade Brewing, 17 Bradco Street

Keene NH ~ 5-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.babbrewing.com/events

Brittany Ann Tranbaugh with Joh Chase and Little Busy at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Saturday, July 15, 2023

Casey and Molly at Mariposa Museum, Peterborough NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://mariposamuseum.ticketspice.com/casey-and-molly https://www.mariposamuseum.org/new-page https://www.caseyandmolly.com/music

Jake Shimabukuro at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/ https://www.facebook.com/events/1296651997823587/

Della Mae at Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series - AMC Highland Center, Bretton Woods NH ~ 7pm EDT ~https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynda-cohen-performing-arts-series-at-crawford-notch-free-concert-series-tickets-249745885667 https://www.outdoors.org/destinations/new-hampshire/highland-center/ https://www.facebook.com/heyheydellamae

Adam Ezra Group at Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1190383568332264/

Tom Pirozzoli at Flanders Stage, Sunapee NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://pirozzoli.com/

The Fretbenders (Duo) at Stratham Summerfest, Stratham Hill Park Stratham NH ~ 9:45am -3:00pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/ ~ Trio with Paul Wolf on Percussion

Mat Kearney (Acoustic Trio) at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Dawes at Lowell Summer Music Series, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/concerts/ https://lowellsummermusic.org/concerts/dawes/

Mikaela Davis with Blue Ranger at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events?event_id=72195

Dragonfly at Branch and Blade Brewing, 17 Bradco Street

Keene NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.babbrewing.com/events

Jud Caswell at Maine Art Gallery, Wiscasset, ME ~ 4pm ET ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Billy Keane at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Saturday, July 15 through Sunday, July 16, 2023

Festival! Solarfest, 144 Steinburg Road, Brandon VT ~ https://www.solarfest.org/ ~ Dar Williams, Etana and the Raw Soul Rebels, Cam Gilmour, Andris Berry Band, Krishna Guthrie Band, Fern Maddie, Phil Henry, Lara Herscovitch and the Highway Philosophers, Cloudbelly, Dylan Patrick Ward, Luminous Crush, Satyrdagg , Hudost, Ray Vega Band, House of Hamill, Maple Run Band, Pamela Means, Moose Junior, Gammy Moses, Louise Mosrie Coombe, Tom Pearo. Erin Ash Sullivan, Sam Robbins, Grace Morrison. Solar-powered stage!

Southern Hospitality at the Range, Mason NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/concert-series

Sunday, July 16, 2023

The Fretbenders (Duo) at The Stone Church, 5 Granite St., Newmarket, NH ~ 4-6pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/ https://stonechurchrocks.com/ ~ Quartet, with Paul Wolf on percussion and Zac Francis on bass.

Green Heron at Old Meeting House, Francestown NH ~ 4pm ET ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478

Monday, July 17, 2023

Jud Caswell at The Seagull Shop, New Harbor ME ~ 5:30pm ET ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Frankie Boy and Blues Express with The Great Groove Theory at Henniker Concert Series, Henniker NH ~ 5-8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/239728908387282/

The Kingston Trio at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/570597221851519/

Jud Caswell at Summer Concert in the Park, Auburn ME ~ 6pm ET ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Open Mic at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Jud Caswell at Ocean Point Inn, East Boothbay ME ~ 6pm ET ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid (live and livestreamed) at the Puffin & Loon Lounge, York ME ~ 7pm ET ~ http://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html ~ RSVP for live show tickets, which are limited in number.

Thursday, July 20, 2023

The Green Sisters at Summer Concerts on the Common, Fitzwilliam NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/487838990088235/

Nora Brown at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events?event_id=72195

Off the Cuff at Depot Park (outdoors free concert), Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ in the event of rain, concert will be cancelled

Tom Pirozzoli at Main Street Bookends, Warner NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://pirozzoli.com/

Jared Moore at Branch and Blade Brewing, 17 Bradco Street

Keene NH ~ 5-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.babbrewing.com/events

Jud Caswell at The Foundry, Manchester NH ~ 5pm ET ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Guy Davis at Club Sandwich, Sandwich NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.johndavidson.com/guests

Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23, 2023

Festival! Finger Lakes Grassroots Festival, Trumansburg NY~ ~ https://www.grassrootsfest.org/ ~ DONNA THE BUFFALO , watchhouse , sona jobarteh , THE Mavericks , kabaka pyramid , rising appalachia , dakhabrakha , jupiter & okwess , KEITH FRANK & SOILEAU ZYDECO , ryan montbleau band , the legendary ingramettes , jimkata , GIANT PANDA GUERILLA DUB SQUAD , DRIFTWOOD , THE CAMPBELL BROTHERS , PRESTON FRANK & HIS ZYDECO FAMILY BAND , jose albizu jazz trio , MADDY WALSH & THE BLIND SPOTS , GUNPOETS , SIM REDMOND BAND , machaka , JIM LAUDERDALE , PINE LEAF BOYS , KEITH SECOLA & HIS WILD BAND OF INDIANS , WALTER MOUTON , & THE SCOTT PLAYBOYS , FLYING CLOUDS OF SOUTH CAROLINA , SOPHISTAFUNK , SIHASIN , KEVIN KINSELLA , JONES BENALLY , FAMILY DANCE TROUPE , CORTADITO , MADDY WALSH , MOSAIC FOUNDATION , MOONTEE SINQUAH , dirk powell band , DOUBLE TIGER , the comb down , the rollin’ rust , DIRTY BLANKET , UNIIT CARRUYO , NEW PLANETS , TYLER WESTCOTT , vivian leva & riley calcagno , RICHIE & ROSIE , LIVING ARTS DANCEWAVE , SHAWN SEALS & SMX , SING TRECE , & STONE COLD MIRACLE , THOUSANDS OF ONE , MOTHERWORT , TENZIN CHOPAK , BOBBY HENRIE , & THE GONERS , EMPIRE KINGS , DRANK THE GOLD , VICIOUS FISHES , DECEMBER WIND , JOHNNY DOWD , gravestone glue , LUKE G , & THE CANDYHEARTS , ITHACA UNDERGROUND: microbes, mostly, s00p & glitter skulls , EVOEVOLUTION , ROSE & THE BROS , TRAONACH , back step stringband , KIDBESS , & THE MAGIC RING , LAILA BELLE , newtown creek , the GRADY GIRLS , max childs , DEAD SEA SQUIRRELS , NERY AREVALO , TIMBO , johnny nicholas , rye makepeace , COOKE FAMILY SINGERS , fall creek brass band , bronwen exter , BUBBA GEORGE STRINGBAND , GRASSROOTS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA ~ All levels of camping, but best to reserve early.

Festival! County Bluegrass Festival, Fort Fairfield ME ~ ~ http://countybluegrass.com/ ~ The Kevin Prater Band, The Ruta Beggars, High River, The Katahdin Valley Boys, Blistered Fingers, Dirigo Strings, and more. Field Pickin’ 24 hours a day.

World Fellowship Center Ukulele Weekend with Molly and Dan Watt, 368 Drake Hill Rd., Albany NH ~ see website for tiimes ~ (603) 447-2280

https://worldfellowship.org/calendar-of-events/ (603) 447-2280 office@worldfellowship.org MAILING ADDRESS: World Fellowship Center, PO Box 2280, Conway, NH 03818-2280

Jean Rohe at World Fellowship Center, 368 Drake Hill Rd. Albany, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://worldfellowship.org/calendar-of-events/ (603) 447-2280 office@worldfellowship.org MAILING ADDRESS: World Fellowship Center, PO Box 2280, Conway, NH 03818-2280

Friday, July 21, 2023

Dance! Third Friday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Martha Spencer and the Wonderland Country Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Nora Brown at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Saturday, July 22, 2023

Dance! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Hiss Golden Messenger at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Festival! New Bedford Roots & Branches Festival, Wings Court, New Bedford MA ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/772907147292883/ ~ Join us July 22nd for the first annual NB Roots and Branches Festival, a day of acoustic music by and for the people. Our 100% free public festival will include 6 performance areas that will host local and regional performers of true traditional music, indie folk, acoustic roots rock, contemporary singers, songwriters, and further flung compositional & exploratory acoustic music practitioners.

2023 performers include

Molly O'Leary, Old Time Fiddle Session, The Jethros, John Miranda Band, New Bedford Sea Shanty Choir, Putnam Murdock, Bocheck, Carl Simmons, Irish Fiddle Seisun hosted by Colin Everett, Olivia WB, Eddie Dillon, Sacred Harp Singers, Pumpkin Head Ted, Marybeth Soares, Seamus Galligan, Hot Club Cheese Roll, Justin Arena,Jim Lough, Roots Run Wild, Joanne Doherty, Fourteen Strings, Christian Camarao, John Dalton, Hank Poitras, Tom Poitras, Nick Leblanc, Alex Walton, Julianna Bernardi, Youth String Band, Born October, Pebbles of Rain, and more!

Dwight and Nicole at Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series - AMC Highland Center, Bretton Woods NH ~ 7pm EDT ~https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynda-cohen-performing-arts-series-at-crawford-notch-free-concert-series-tickets-249745885667 https://www.outdoors.org/destinations/new-hampshire/highland-center/

Lenny Solomon at Winchester Farmers Market, Winchester NH ~ 9am-1pm ET ~ http://solomonband.com/bgig.html https://www.facebook.com/WinchesterFarmersMarketonMain/

Martin Sexton at Nashua Center for the Arts, 201 Main Street, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Klezperanto at West River Park, Brattleboro VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Muddy Ruckus at Waterfront Concert Series, Bath ME ~ 5-7pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2023-24-events

Saturday, July 22 through Sunday, July 23, 2023

Dance! Camp Zydecow in Cherryfield ME ~ supeck06@gmail.com 860-460-8348 ~ preregistration and vaccination required, limited to 100 participants

Sunday, July 23, 2023

Hiss Golden Messenger at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Green Heron at Roots Music and Craft Beer Festival, Sturbridge MA ~ 3:30pm ET ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478

The Young Dubliners with the Rebel Collective at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/show/the-young-dubliners https://www.ccanh.com/

Faith Ann (solo acoustic at Strange Brew Tavern, Manchester NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/286053227115739/

Monday, July 24, 2023

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic hosted by Liza Lynehan at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Jud Caswell at The Seagull Shop, New Harbor ME ~ 5:30pm ET ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Rebel Collective at the Angela Robinson Bandstand, Henniker NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/755728575708772/

Wednesday, July 26. 2023

Dance! (fourth Wednesday) English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Nora Brown at the Lounge at the Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events?event_id=72278

Rainbow Girls at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7:pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid (live and livestreamed) at the Puffin & Loon Lounge, York ME ~ 7pm ET ~ http://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html ~ RSVP for live show tickets, which are limited in number.

Thursday, July 27, 2023

The High Kings at Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/17051/colonial-theatre

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Club Sandwich, Sandwich NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/tour https://clubsandwich.ticketleap.com/hiroya/

Aimee Mann at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Volkert Volkerz at Depot Park (outdoors free concert), Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/241251085179745/ ~ in the event of rain, concert will be cancelled

Justin Cohn at Branch and Blade Brewing, 17 Bradco Street

Keene NH ~ 5-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.babbrewing.com/events

Thursday, July 27 through Sunday, July 30, 2023

Festival! Brantling Bluegrass Festival, Sodus NY ~ ~ http://www.brantlingbluegrass.com/ ~ Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers (2023 will be first appearance) , Zink & Company (2023 will be first appearance) , Beartracks (Appeared 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022) , Mama Corn (Appeared 2019, 2022) , Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers (2023 will be first appearance) , Circa Blue (2023 will be first appearance) , Remingtion Ryde (Appeared 2017, 2018, 2021) , Melanie & The Boys (Appeared 2018, 2019) , Cedar Ridge (Appeared 2022) , The Barn Floor Groovers (Appeared 2021, 2022) , Group Therapy (Appeared 2022) , Mike & Mary Robinson Gospel Sing & Jam (Appeared 2019, 2021, 2022) . FREE "dry camping" with Weekend pass, Single-night camping: $10 per night, Electricity: sorry, no electricity available in campground, Generator use: 8 AM - 11 AM & 4 PM - 7 PM in campground., Dedicated space for full-time generator use is available across the road., Porta-potties and fresh water available on-site (please fill RV water tank prior to arrival), NYS law: Campers must be at least 10' apart including awnings, Wednesday, July 27: Campers move-in beginning at noon., Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning & afternoon: Pre-festival sightseeing and workshops., (For more information, Contact us in advance or at check-in),

Festival! Ossippee Valley Music Festival, Hiram ME ~ ~ https://ossipeevalley.com/ ~ The California Honeydrops, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Appalachian Road Show, Allison Russell, Twisted Pine, Nefesh Mountain, Kelly Willis, Brennen Leigh and Melissa Carper, Della Mae, Corner House, New Moon Ensemble, Yasmin Williams, AJ Lee and Blue Summit, Tres Souls, Big Richard, Maine Artist Showcase: The Mallett Brothers, Maine Artist Showcase: Breakin Strings, Tricky Britches, The Bagboys . The Ossipee Valley Music Festival offers overnight camping options, and is situated in one of the more populated towns of rural Maine so there are hotels & airbnb rentals available as well. The Ossipee Valley Fairgrounds is located just 45 minutes from the closest airport (PWM in Portland), and is perfectly situated halfway between Portland and North Conway, New Hampshire. The fairgrounds opens for camping the Sunday before the festival starts, so those who arrive early have plenty of time to explore the area. Attendees who love the outdoors can enjoy the Lakes and Mountains region of rural southwestern, or the famous bold coast. Portland, Maine was Bon Appetite Magazine's Restaurant City of the Year, and has plenty of shopping and nightlife. Or you can just go play your banjo under a pine tree, up to you!

Friday, July 28, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/861717075262395/861717105262392/

Dance! fourth Friday Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Gather, Middlebury VT ~ time TBA ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/tour

https://gatheronthegreen.org/

Earls of Leicester (featuring Jerry Douglas) at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Friday, July 28 through July 30, 2023

Festival! Newport Folk Festival, Newport RI ~ ~ https://newportfolk.org/ ~ All 2023 Tickets are sold out! Bella White, Aimee Mann, Abraham Alexander, Caamp, Alice Phoebe Lou, Billy Strings, Eastern Medicine Singers (featuring Yonatan Gat and Lee Rananldo), Angel Olsen, Black Opry Revue, Free Range, Bartees Strange, Dawn Landes and Friends, Gabriels, Danielle Ponder, Gregory Alan Isakov, Heavy Makeup, Goose, Jonathan Richman, Maggie Rogers, Indigo de Souza, Jupiter and Okwess, Mdou Moctar, Jaime Wyatt, Lana del Rey, My Morning Jacket, Jason isbell and the 400 Unit, Los Lobos and Friends, Nickel Creek, Jon Oates, Madison Cunningham, Noah Kahan, Jon Batiste and Friends, Mereba, Peter One, Nanna, Orville Peck, Ron Gallo, Orchestra Gold, Remi Wolf, Slaughter Beach Dog, The Backseat Lovers, Senora May, The Beths, The Hold Steady, Sumbuck, The Heavy Heavy, Turnpike troubadours, The Earls of Leicester, Thee Sacred Souls, Willi Carlisle, The Harle, Gospel Travelers.

Festival! Lowell Folk Festival, Lowell MA ~`~ https://lowellfolkfestival.org/ ~ CHUCK MEAD- rockabilly and honky-tonk Nashville Tennessee, Hot Club of Cowtown - western swing and hot jazz Austin Texas, Jason Samuels Smith - tap dance - New York New York, Lakou Mizik- Haitian mizik rasin - Port-au-Prince Haiti, Melody Angel - Chicago blues - Chicago Illinois, Sona Jobarteh - Manding griot = Kartong The Gambia, Springfield Exit = bluegrass and traditional country - Rogersville, Tennessee, Trian - Irish -Chicago Illinois; Baltimore Maryland; St. Paul Minnesota, Zuni Olla Maidens - Zuni dance and song - Zuni New Mexico, MORE ARTISTS TO BE ANNOUNCED!, An urban festival featuring roots-based music.

Festival! Falcon Ridge Festival, Goshen CT ~ ~ https://falconridgefolk.com/ ~ [Performer list not yet finalized as of June 8] Fest faves Nerissa & Katryna Nields, the Slambovian Circus of Dreams and Crystal Shawanda return to us this year along with Lucy Kaplansky, Joe Jencks, Livingston Taylor, Ellis Paul, Richard Thompson, the Gaslight Tinkers, Tempest & many more TBA

Saturday, July 29, 2023

Dance! (fifth Saturday) Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (outdoors at the Rindge Historical Society) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 24 School Street email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Lori McKenna at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Hiroya Tsukamoto at the Mariposa Museum, Peterborough NH ~ guitar workshop: 3pm ; concert: 6:30pm ET ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/tour https://www.mariposamuseum.org/ https://www.mariposamuseum.org/new-page

Emperor Norton’s Stationary Marching Band at Cooper Hill, 41 Sand Hill Road, Putney VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Ryan Montbleau under the Arch at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/ryanmontbleau23/

Tomas Rodriguez, Julian Gerstin and Barry Kornhauser at World Fellowship Center, 368 Drake Hill Rd. Albany, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://worldfellowship.org/calendar-of-events/ (603) 447-2280 office@worldfellowship.org MAILING ADDRESS: World Fellowship Center, PO Box 2280, Conway, NH 03818-2280

Jud Caswell at Twin Barns Brewing, Meredith NH ~ 3pm ET ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Summer Music at the Stonewall Farm Bed & Breakfast, 235 Windsor Rd, Hillsboro, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ Singers Cathy Main and Fortune’s Favor (Mike Bradley and Chris O’Connor) are joined by Grammy nominated composer singer/songwriter Steve Schuch. ~ For more information please contact Meg Curtis-Sauer (603-478-1947 or stonewallfarmfunctions@gmail.com) or Smith Church (603-464-3529 or smithmemorialucc@gmail.com)

Three Sacred Souls at L.L.Bean Flagship Store, Freeport ME ~ 7:30 to 10:00pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/176417701893532/

Sunday, July 30, 2023

The High Kings at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Festival! Sweet Chariot Music Festival. Rockport Harbor ME ~ Kickoff 7:30pm ~ http://www.sweetchariotmusicfestival.com ~ Sunday, July 30, 4 PM - 7 PM Rockport Harbor – FREE!

Monday, July 31, 2023

Indigo de Souza at the Lounge at the Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events?event_id=75217

Jud Caswell at The Seagull Shop, New Harbor ME ~ 5:30pm ET ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Tuesday, August 1, 2023

The Fretbenders (Duo) at Nottingham Community Center Fields, 139 Stage Rd., Nottingham, NH ~ 6:30-8pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/ ~ Quartet, with Paul Wolf on percussion and Eric Portalupi on bass

Tuesday, August 1 through Thursday, August 3, 2023

Festival! Sweet Chariot Music Festival. Swan’s Island ME ~ ~ http://www.sweetchariotmusicfestival.com ~ • Nick Apollonio , • Jennifer Armstrong , • Bill Burnett , • Annegret Baier , • Stan Collinson , • Doug Day , • David Dodson , • Ritt Henn , • The Jenkins Family , • Geoff Kaufman , • Eric Kilburn , • Bob Lucas , • Chloe Manor , • Daisy Nell , • Lisa Redfern , • Kahlil Sabbagh , • Buckley Smith , • Ginger Smith , • Dean Stevens , • Chris Westhoff , • Denny Williams , • Suzy Williams , • Isla (Deborah Packard and Peter Cairney) , • The Morningsiders , • Bailen, the Band , • Jefferson Hamer , • Katie Martucci and The Ladles , • Jackson Day , • Julianna Day , • Lydia Day Tickets must be ordered by mail (see the website for details). A big part of the fun is just getting there – by boat, of course! Swan's Island has State of Maine Ferry Service but it doesn't run at night! Unless you have made overnight accommodations on your own, DO NOT plan on coming and “camping somewhere”. Come on a boat and sleep on the boat! Please do not call the Swan's Island Town Office - all you need to know is here!

Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Festival! Outlaw Music Festival at Bank of NH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ https://outlawmusicfestival.com/ http://bankofnh.paviliongilford.org/ ~ Willie Nelson, Avett Brothers, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, Particle Kid and more. New Hampshire’s part of this travelling festival

Jud Caswell at Ocean Point Inn, East Boothbay ME ~ 6pm ET ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid (live and livestreamed) at the Puffin & Loon Lounge, York ME ~ 7pm ET ~ http://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html ~ RSVP for live show tickets, which are limited in number.

Thursday, August 3, 2023

The Fretbenders (Duo) at Exeter Farmers Market, Exeter, NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/2528281/an-evening-with-lyle-lovett-his-large-band-lowell-lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park https://lowellsummermusic.org/concerts/

Erick Baker at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Eve Pierce at Depot Park (outdoors free concert), Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ in the event of rain, concert will be cancelled

Jim Kweskin at Club Sandwich, Sandwich NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.johndavidson.com/guests

Friday, August 4, 2023

Melissa Etheridge at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/concerts/

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Dance! (First Saturday) Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

The Chicks with Wild Rivers at Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://thechicks.com/ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/104148232 http://bankofnh.paviliongilford.org/

Eyes of Age at New Boston Farmers Market, New Boston NH ~ 10am – 1pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2513227032176906/

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 4:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ featuring The Buskers. Outdoors in Church Park, Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Jim Kweskin and Friends , Jeff Goodhue, Roland Clark at Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series - AMC Highland Center, Brettin Woods NH ~ 7pm EDT ~https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynda-cohen-performing-arts-series-at-crawford-notch-free-concert-series-tickets-249745885667 https://www.outdoors.org/destinations/new-hampshire/highland-center/

Jesse Cook at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Bela Fleck (My Bluegrass Heart Live) at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Todd Hearon & Old Hat String Band at The Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/ https://t.e2ma.net/click/n5gkal/frw8t8i/jux6crb

Green Heron at Barnstead Summer Concert Series, Barnstead NH ~ 6pm ET ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478

Glenn David Andrews Band (New Orleans style) at The Putney Inn, Putney VT ~ pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Blues on the Range at the Range, Mason NH ~ 12:00 noon ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/concert-series ~ Willie J. Laws Band, Roberto Morbioli, Misty Blues Band, Frankie Boy & The Blues Express, Downtown Dave and the Deep Pockets, Erin Harpe Country Blues Duo

Volkert Volkerz at Keene Farmers Market, Gilbo Avenue, Keene NH ~ 9-11am ET ~ https://mailchi.mp/3e7b41b952a6/volkerts-update-for-december-13512656

Ty Citerman at World Fellowship Center, 368 Drake Hill Rd. Albany, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://worldfellowship.org/calendar-of-events/ (603) 447-2280 office@worldfellowship.org MAILING ADDRESS: World Fellowship Center, PO Box 2280, Conway, NH 03818-2280

Mark and Debra Bond at Branch and Blade Brewing, 17 Bradco Street

Keene NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.babbrewing.com/events

Dexter Allen and Big East Band at Waterfront Concert Series, Bath ME ~ 5-7pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2023-24-events

Melissa Etheridge at L.L.Bean Flagship Store, Freeport ME ~ 7:30 to 10:00pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/176417701893532/

Sunday, August 6, 2023

The Fretbenders at Canterbury Shaker Village, 288 Shaker Rd., Canterbury, NH ~ 4-5pm ET ~ https://www.shakers.org/whats-on/ 603 783-9511 https://www.fretbenders.com/ ~ Quartet, with Paul Wolf on percussion and Zac Francis on bass

Lenny Solomon (with Suzen) at Outlaw Brewery, Winchester NH ~ 2-5pm ET ~ http://solomonband.com/bgig.html https://www.theoutlawbrewingcompany.com/

Rebecca Tumel Duo at the Cantin Room at BHNS, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Monday, August 7, 2023

Margo Price (multi-genre show) at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/margo-price/

Jud Caswell at The Seagull Shop, New Harbor ME ~ 5:30pm ET ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Ryan Adams and the Cardinals at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Dance! (fourth Wednesday) English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Ryan Adams and the Cardinals at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid (live and livestreamed) at the Puffin & Loon Lounge, York ME ~ 7pm ET ~ http://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html ~ RSVP for live show tickets, which are limited in number.

Sophia Corinne at House Concert in Wilton NH ~ 7pm ET details TBA ~ https://sophiacorinne.com/tour

Thursday, August 10, 2023

Decatur Creek Band at Depot Park (outdoors free concert), Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ in the event of rain, concert will be cancelled

Derek O’Kanos at Branch and Blade Brewing, 17 Bradco Street

Keene NH ~ 5-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.babbrewing.com/events

Lara Herscovich at Club Sandwich, Sandwich NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.johndavidson.com/guests

Big Sandy and his Fly-Rite Boys at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Anna Fritz (Cellist, folksinger, singer-songwriter from Oregon) at Burlington Friends Meeting House, 173 North Prospect Street, Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ anna@annafritz.com 503-771-0726

https://annafritz.com/

Sophia Corinne at The Root, Route 101, Temple NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://sophiacorinne.com/tour https://www.theroottemple.com/

Friday, August 11, 2023

Patchouli and Terra Guitarra at UU Church , Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Paul Hodes and Blue Buddha Band at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/patchouli-terra-guitarra-81123

Patty Griffin at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/2170457/patty-griffin-lowell-lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park

Dragonfly at Branch and Blade Brewing, 17 Bradco Street

Keene NH ~ 5-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.babbrewing.com/events

Patty Larkin at Club Sandwich, Sandwich NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.johndavidson.com/guests

The Steel Wheels at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Sophia Corinne at Marigold Theater, Easthampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://sophiacorinne.com/tour https://bandsintown.com/e/104570478

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Dance! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Matt Nathanson at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/4160208/matt-nathanson-lowell-lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park

Sol y Canto at World Fellowship Center, 368 Drake Hill Rd. Albany, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://worldfellowship.org/calendar-of-events/ (603) 447-2280 office@worldfellowship.org MAILING ADDRESS: World Fellowship Center, PO Box 2280, Conway, NH 03818-2280

Heather Pierson Duo at Club Sandwich, Sandwich NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.johndavidson.com/guests

Festival! Peacham Acoustic Music Festival (PAMfest) at Peacham VT ~ ~ https://pamfest.org/ ~ possibly not actually happening this year, No details on the website as of June 8] , new organization called PamPlus

The Steel Wheels at Portland House of Music, Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.portlandhouseofmusic.com/events/

Anna Fritz (Cellist, folksinger, singer-songwriter from Oregon) at Monadnock Quaker Meeting House, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ anna@annafritz.com 503-771-0726

https://annafritz.com/

Sonja and Good Friends at Waterfront Concert Series, Bath ME ~ 5-7pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2023-24-events

Marc Cohn & Shawn Colvin Together Onstage at L.L.Bean Flagship Store, Freeport ME ~ 7:30 to 10:00pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/176417701893532/

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Steep Canyon Rangers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

The Chicks with Wild Rivers at Maine Savings Amphitheatre, Bangor ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://thechicks.com/

Festival! Celtic Music Minifest: Cantrip, House of Hamill, & Hildaland at Scott Farm, Dummerston VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Sophia Corinne at House Concert, Burlington VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://sophiacorinne.com/tour https://bandsintown.com/e/104570475

Monday, August 14, 2023

Jud Caswell at The Seagull Shop, New Harbor ME ~ 5:30pm ET ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid (live and livestreamed) at the Puffin & Loon Lounge, York ME ~ 7pm ET ~ http://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html ~ RSVP for live show tickets, which are limited in number.

Thursday, August 17, 2023

Joe Pug at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sam Robbins and Jesse Terry at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Larry Gilbert & Suzanne McGettigan Duo at Depot Park (outdoors free concert), Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ in the event of rain, concert will be cancelled

Andriana Gnap and the Interntional String Trio at Club Sandwich, Sandwich NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.johndavidson.com/guests

Susan Werner at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Govt Mule at Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://bankofnh.paviliongilford.org/

Friday, August 18, 2023

Joe Nichols with April Cushman at the Range, Mason NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/concert-series

Mary Chapin Carpenter at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Patty Griffin at the Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/

Buffalo Nichols at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Armo at Retreat Farm, Brattleboro VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Joe Pug at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Friday, August 18 through Sunday, August 20, 2023

Festival! Green Mountain Bluegrass and Roots Festival, Manchester VT ~ https://www.greenmountainbluegrass.com/ ~ Carling and Will, Cold Chocolate, The Clements Brothers,Cabinet, Peter Ropwan Bluegrass Band, GMBR All-stars, Sam Grisman Project, Michael Daves and Jake Jolliff, Foghorn and Friends, Maya DiVitry, Jordan Tice, Caitlin Canty, Tim O’Brien and Jan Frabicius, Rachel Baiman, Jake Blount, Taylor Ashton, Foghorn String Band, Aoife O’Donovan, Mighty Poplar, Town Moutain, Sam Bush, Christian Sedelmeier, Moslsky’s Mountain Drifters, Twisted Pine Tim O’Brien,Mr. Sun, Milk Carton Kids, MIPSO, Watchhouse If you are planning to camp, each individual will need a camping pass.

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Peter Rowan at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Hancock Depot Cabaret 8-year anniversary , Hancock NH ~ time TBA ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/961449501553645 ~ featuring Wendy Keith & Her Alleged Band, Jonathan Stephen Braught (guitarist with Modern Fools) ... more TBD!

David and Jacob Bernz at World Fellowship Center, 368 Drake Hill Rd. Albany, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://worldfellowship.org/calendar-of-events/ (603) 447-2280 office@worldfellowship.org MAILING ADDRESS: World Fellowship Center, PO Box 2280, Conway, NH 03818-2280

Miko Marks at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Mary Chapin Carpenter at Nashua Center for the Arts, 201 Main Street, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Green Heron at Red Apple Farm Sunflower Festival, Phillipston MA ~ 5pm ET ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478

Gawler Family Band at Camden Snow Bowl, Camden ME ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/events/summer-sounds-the-gawler-family-band

Lenny Solomon (with Suzen) at Muse Art Gallery, Dublin NH ~ 3-5pm ET ~ http://solomonband.com/bgig.html https://www.facebook.com/groups/451201580308400

Sunday, August 20 through Saturday, August 26, 2023

Mainewoods Dance Camp (Session 1) Fryeburg ME ~ http://mainewoodsdancecamp.org/ http://deffa.org/ https://deffa.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/MW-ad-400x262-1.jpg

Monday, August 21, 2023

Jud Caswell at The Seagull Shop, New Harbor ME ~ 5:30pm ET ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid (live and livestreamed) at the Puffin & Loon Lounge, York ME ~ 7pm ET ~ http://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html ~ RSVP for live show tickets, which are limited in number.

Thursday, August 24, 2023

Bread and Puppet Theatre at [venue TBA], Putney VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Dan and Faith Duo at Depot Park (outdoors free concert), Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ in the event of rain, concert will be cancelled

Justin Cohn at Branch and Blade Brewing, 17 Bradco Street

Keene NH ~ 5-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.babbrewing.com/events

Thursday, August 24 through Sunday August 27, 2023

Festival! Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival in Litchfield, Maine ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/ ~ Thursday: 4:00 - 5:00 ~ Katahdin Valley Boys (ME) , 5:00 - 6:00 ~ Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass (PA) , 6:00 - 7:00 ~ Blistered Fingers (ME) , 7:00 - 8:00 ~ Katahdin Valley Boys (ME) , 8:00 - ?:?? ~ Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass (PA) , Friday: 10:00 -11:00 ~ Beartracks (NY) , 11:00 -12:00 ~ Back Woods Road (ME) , 12:00 - 1:00 ~ Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers (OH) , 1:00 - 2:00 ~ INTERMISSION , 2:00 - 3:00 ~ Beartracks (NY) , 3:00 - 4:00 ~ Deeper Shade Of Blue (NC) , 4:00 - 5:00 ~ Nothin' Fancy (VA) , 5:00 - 6:00 ~ INTERMISSION , 6:00 - 7:00 ~ Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers (OH) , 7:00 - 8:00 ~ Deeper Shade Of Blue (NC) , 8:00 - ?:?? ~ Nothin' Fancy (VA) , SATURDAY: 10:00 -11:00 ~ Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers (OH) , 11:00 -12:00 ~ Back Woods Road (ME) , 12:00 - 1:00 ~ Nothin' Fancy (VA) , 1:00 - 2:00 ~ Kids Academy & LUNCH , 2:00 - 3:00 ~ The Kody Norris Show (TN) , 3:00 - 4:00 ~ Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers (OH) , 4:00 - 5:00 ~ Dave Atkins Band (KY) , 5:00 - 6:00 ~ INTERMISSION , 6:00 - 7:00 ~ Nothin' Fancy (VA) , 7:00 - 8:00 ~ The Kody Norris Show (TN) , 8:00 - ?:?? ~ Dave Atkins Band (KY) , SUNDAY: 10:00 -11:00 ~ Gospel Sing & Jam With Mike & Mary (MA)

Friday, August 25, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/861717075262395/861717105262392/

Green Heron at Saccarappa Summer Concert Series, Westbrook ME ~ 7pm ET ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (outdoors at the Rindge Historical Society) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 24 School Street email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Clannad at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Hank Williams, Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show at Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://thechicks.com/ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/104148232 http://bankofnh.paviliongilford.org/

Pan Fried Steel at Waterfront Concert Series, Bath ME ~ 5-7pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2023-24-events

MacKenzie Porter at L.L.Bean Flagship Store, Freeport ME ~ 7:30 to 10:00pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/176417701893532/

Sunday, August 27 through Saturday, September 2. 2023

Mainewoods Dance Camp (Session 2) Fryeburg ME ~ http://mainewoodsdancecamp.org/ http://deffa.org/ https://deffa.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/MW-ad-400x262-1.jpg

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Campfire Song Circle at World Fellowship Center, 368 Drake Hill Rd. Albany, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://worldfellowship.org/calendar-of-events/ (603) 447-2280 office@worldfellowship.org MAILING ADDRESS: World Fellowship Center, PO Box 2280, Conway, NH 03818-2280

Four Shillings Short at Boscawen Public Library, 116 North Main Street, Boscawen NH ~ 6:30-8:00pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows (603) 753-8576 https://www.boscawenpubliclibrary.org

Thursday, August 31, 2023

The Kennedys at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/kennedys-83123

Robert Cray Band at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8354484/the-robert-cray-band-lowell-lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park

Seth Glier at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Walden Witham at Depot Park (outdoors free concert), Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ in the event of rain, concert will be cancelled

Brother Seamus at Branch and Blade Brewing, 17 Bradco Street

Keene NH ~ 5-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.babbrewing.com/events

Thursday, August 31 through Sunday, September 3

Festival! County Bluegrass Festival, Fort Fairfield ME ~ ~ http://countybluegrass.com/ ~ David Davis and the Warrior River Boys, Nick Chandler and Delivered (NC), Prairie Wildfire (WY), Starlette and Big John (VA) , The Ruta Beggars (MA), Blistered Fingers (ME), , and more. Field Pickin’ 24 hours a day.

Friday, September 1, 2023

Four Shillings Short at a Music in the Great North Woods Concert, Gorham NH ~ time and location TBA ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

Friday, September 1 through Saturday, September 2, 2023

Festival! Under the Oaks Festival at Narrow Gauge Cinemas, Farmington ME ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/under-the-oaks-music-festival-tickets-592484195177 ~ Friday Lineup: GoldenOak, Ben Cosgrove

Saturday Lineup: GoldenOak, Kat Wright, Oshima Brothers, Rigometrics, Darby Sabin

Festival! [Sept 1-3] Rhythm and Roots Festival, Ninigret Park, Charlestown RI ~ ~ https://rhythmandroots.com/ ~ trombone shorty & orleans avenue , Greensky Bluegrass , JJ Grey & Mofro , The Infamous Stringdusters , Robert Cray Band , Dumpstaphunk , The Revelers , Corey Ledet Zydeco , Ward Hayden and The Outliers , Shinyribs , Tuba Skinny , Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble , Donna the Buffalo , Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys , Son Little , Mighty Soul Drivers , Old-Fashioned Aces , Dustbowl Revival , Paul Gabriel Blues Band , Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez with Sin Sisters , Knick-All-Stars with Brian Templeton , The Knickerbocker All-Stars , with Brian Templeton

Saturday, September 2, 2023

Kevin Gruen at Branch and Blade Brewing, 17 Bradco Street

Keene NH ~ 5-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.babbrewing.com/events

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid at Maine Music Awards, ME ~ time and location TBA ~ http://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html

Scott McCreery at L.L.Bean Flagship Store, Freeport ME ~ 7:30 to 10:00pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/176417701893532/

Sunday, September 3, 2023

The Slambovian Circus of Dreams at [venue TBA], Putney VT ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

The Righteous Babes: Gracie and Rachel, Holly Miranda, Jocelyn Mackenzie Under the Arches at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/therighteousbabes/

Acoustic Campfire at World Fellowship Center, 368 Drake Hill Rd. Albany, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://worldfellowship.org/calendar-of-events/ (603) 447-2280 office@worldfellowship.org MAILING ADDRESS: World Fellowship Center, PO Box 2280, Conway, NH 03818-2280

Monday, September 4, 2023

Festival! Bread & Roses Heritage Festival, Campagnone Common, Lawrence MA ~ https://www.breadandrosesheritage.org/ ~ details not available as of June 8

Jud Caswell at The Seagull Shop, New Harbor ME ~ 5:30pm ET ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Thursday, September 7, 2023

Christopher Dean at Branch and Blade Brewing, 17 Bradco Street

Keene NH ~ 5-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.babbrewing.com/events

Ball in the House at Club Sandwich, Sandwich NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.johndavidson.com/guests

Friday, September 8, 2023

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ featuring Cameron Sutphin. Indoors, Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Guy Davis at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/guy-davis

The Wailers at the Range, Mason NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/concert-series

Journeyman (Blues Guitar) at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Saturday, September 9, 2023

Festival! Hanstock V at Moose Brook Park, Hancock NH ~ 11am-8pm ET ~ music lineup: White Mountain Ramblers: 11:00 – 11:50, Tumbletoads: 12:00 – 12:50, Dancing Goats: 1:15 – 2:15, Joey Clark & the Big Hearts: 2:30 – 3:15, Senie Hunt: 3:15 – 4:15, Vito Dieterle Quartet: 4:30 – 5:30, Eric Lindberg Band: 5:45 – 6:45 multi-genre festival.

Clannad at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Guy Davis at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Festival! Connecticut Folk Festival and Green Expo, Hartford CT ~ details TBA ~ https://www.ctfolk.org/ ~ Southern Avenue, Maria Muldaur, Domn Flemons, Beppe Gambetta, Barefoot Movement, Lizzie No, Lara Herscovich and the Highway Philosophers, Afro-Semitic Experience, Jeiris Cook, The Bargain, Isabella Mendes, Sun Queen

Festival! River Roads Festival at Millside Park, Easthampton MA ~ 12:00 noon ET ~ https://thirdrow.live/shop/riverroadsfest-earlybird/ ~ ~ Dar Williams. Shawn Colvin, Amy Ray, Lisa Loeb, Sweet Honey In The Rock

Roger McGuinn at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Balla Kouyate and Mike Block at Cooper Field, 41 Sand Hill Road, Putney VT ~ time TBA ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Festival! Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid at LonesomeFest, Lebanon ME ~ time and location TBA ~ http://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html ~ at Belgian Meadows Farm/1-day bluegrass festival starts at noon.

Kacy and Clayton at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Banjo and Fiddle Contest at Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ details TBA ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/concerts/

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Nolan Taylor at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Lenny Solomon (with Suzen) at Outlaw Brewery, Winchester NH ~ 2-5pm ET ~ http://solomonband.com/bgig.html https://www.theoutlawbrewingcompany.com/

Monday, September 11, 2023

Jud Caswell at The Seagull Shop, New Harbor ME ~ 5:30pm ET ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Thursday, September 14, 2023

Aztec Two-Step at Club Sandwich, Sandwich NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.johndavidson.com/guests

Friday, September 15, 2023

Croce plays Croce at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Jared Moore at Branch and Blade Brewing, 17 Bradco Street

Keene NH ~ 5-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.babbrewing.com/events

Donna the Buffalo at Portland House of Music, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.donnathebuffalo.com/tourdates/ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/104362146 https://www.portlandhouseofmusic.com/events/

Four Shillings Short at THE OLD MEETING HOUSE, 1620 Center Road, East Montpelier Center, VT ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows Online tickets available at: https://www.oldmeetinghouse.org/news--events.html

Friday, September 15 through Sunday, September 17, 2023

New Hampshire Highland Games at Loon Mountain NH ~ ~ https://nhscot.org/

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/rani-arbo-and-daisy-mayham

Peter Yarrow at Chocolate Church Performing arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2023-24-events

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Judy Collins at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Four Shillings Short at BARN CONCERT, 355 Upper Dover Rd., Marlboro, VT 05344 ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

Monday, September 18, 2023

The Fretbenders (Duo) at Durham Farmers Market, Downtown Mini-Park, 66 Main St., Durham, NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/ https://www.seacoasteatlocal.org/summer-farmers-markets/durham/

Jud Caswell at The Seagull Shop, New Harbor ME ~ 5:30pm ET ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Jennifer Knapp at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Friday, September 22, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/861717075262395/861717105262392/

The Harlem Gospel Travelers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Lenny Solomon at The Brewery at Four Star Farm, Northfield MA ~ 6-8pm ET ~ http://solomonband.com/bgig.html

Senie Hunt at Main Street Warner Stage, Warner NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/261974216371336/

Brittany Haas and Lena Jonsson at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Friday, September 22 through Sunday, September 24, 2023

Festival! Freshgrass Festival, Mass MOCA, North Adams MA ~ ~ https://bit.ly/3LSwyKK https://freshgrass.com/north-adams/ ~ Dropkick Murphys (Acoustic), Lukas Nelson + POTR, Sierra Ferrell, Rhiannon Giddens, The Devil Makes Three, Aoife O'Donovan, Allison Russell, Mighty Poplar, Alison Brown, Becky Buller Band, Hanggai, Bombino, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, The Sensational Barnes Brothers, Buffalo Nichols, Sunny War, Son Rompe Pera, Sam Grisman Project, Arkansauce, CJ Field, Michael Daves, Hank Wonder, Jesse Ahern, The Wildmans (2022 Band Award Winner), Black Legacy Project, FreshGrass Commissions, FreshScores: Original Live Scores to Silent Films, Festival Partners, No Depression, Folk Alley, Deering Banjos, American Roots Music Program, The Porches at Mass MoCA, Compass Records, Eastman Guitars, WLS Spencer Foundation, Hancock Shaker Village, Topo Chico, The Freshgrass Foundation

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Chris Smither with the Suitcase Junket at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/special-events/ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Eyes of Age at Keene Farmers Market, Keene NH ~ 9am-1pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/592756705529487/

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (sponsored by the Rindge Historical Society, location TBA) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 6 Payson Hill Road email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Janiva Magness (Blues) at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Four Shillings Short at House Concert, Dummerston, VT ~ time and place TBA ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

Saturday September 23 through Sunday, September 24, 2023

Festival! Portsmouth Maritime Festival, Portsmouth NH ~ details TBA ~ http://pmffest.org/ ~ John Roberts, The Johnson Girls, Steve Turner, Bob Zentz, Castlebay, Jerry Bryant, Ken Schatz, Nicole Singer, Monthly pub sings are being held throughout the year (see website}a! l

Moon Hollow at Branch and Blade Brewing, 17 Bradco Street

Keene NH ~ 5-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.babbrewing.com/events

Sunday, September 24, 2023

The Green Sisters at Vernon Family Farm, 301 Piscassic Street, Newfields NH ~ 11am ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/879335066631897/

Ani DiFranco at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Tom Rush and Matt Nakoaat the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ two shows 2pm and 7pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Four Shillings Short at House Concert, Dummerston, VT ~ time and place TBA ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Volkert Volkerz at Peterborough Farmers Market, Community Center, Peterborough NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1979703629039231/1979703635705897/ https://mailchi.mp/3e7b41b952a6/volkerts-update-for-december-13512656

Thursday, September 28, 2023

The Fretbenders (Duo) at Deerfield Fair, Farm Museum Stage, Deerfield, NH ~ 2:30-5:30pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/ https://deerfieldfair.com/

Justin Cohn at Branch and Blade Brewing, 17 Bradco Street

Keene NH ~ 5-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.babbrewing.com/events

Zoe Lewis at Club Sandwich, Sandwich NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.johndavidson.com/guests

Friday, September 29, 2023

The Fretbenders at Deerfield Fair, Harvest Stage, Deerfield, NH ~ 4-6pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/ https://deerfieldfair.com/ ~ Quartet, with Brie Green and Paul Wolf

Alana MacDonald (formerly of Devonsquare) at Chocolate Church Performing arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30-9pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2023-24-events

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Duke Robillard Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Pihcintu Chorus at Chocolate Church Performing arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2023-24-events

Sunday, October 1, 2023

Jonatha Brooke at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Four Shillings Short at Rivernead Retirement Community, Peterborough NH ~ 2:30-3:30pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

Monday, October 2, 2023

Jud Caswell at The Seagull Shop, New Harbor ME ~ 5:30pm ET ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Thursday, October 5, 2023

Derek O’Kanos at Branch and Blade Brewing, 17 Bradco Street

Keene NH ~ 5-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.babbrewing.com/events

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid at Club Sandwich, Center Sanwich NH ~ 7pm ET ~ http://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html (617) 468-8512 https://www.johndavidson.com/clubsandwich

Marcus Rezek Guitar Head Band, featuring members of Trey Anastasio Band and Twiddle at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Friday, October 6, 2023

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ featuring Lou Antonucci. Indoors, Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Soggy Po’Boys at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Saturday, October 7, 2023

Adam Ezra Group at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Sunday, October 8, 2023

Soggy Po’ Boys at West River Park, Putney VT ~ time TBA ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Lilli Lewis at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/lilli-lewis/

Coco Montoya at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Monday, October 9, 2023

Jud Caswell at The Seagull Shop, New Harbor ME ~ 5:30pm ET ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Tuesday. October 10, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Loreena Mckennitt at Merrill Center, Portland ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://loreenamckennitt.com/

Thursday, October 12, 2023

The Rough and Tumble at Club Sandwich, Sandwich NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.johndavidson.com/guests

Loreena Mckennitt at Flynn Center for the Performing Arts, Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://loreenamckennitt.com/

Stephen Marley (Old Soul Unplugged) at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Friday, October 13, 2023

Loreena McKennitt at Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/ https://loreenamckennitt.com/

Muddy Ruckus at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Rev. Vince Anderson & His Love Choir at the Putney Inn, Putney VT ~ time TBA ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Don McLean with Chris Trapper at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

The Song Sessions w/Cosy Sheridan & Sloan Wainwright at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/?p=11284 ~ limited to 15 participants

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at Peterborough Players Theatre, Peterborough NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/cheryl-wheeler-kenny-white-101523

WERU New Potatoes Show, Blue Hill ME ~ 4-6pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

The Song Sessions w/Cosy Sheridan & Sloan Wainwright at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/?p=11284 ~ limited to 15 participants

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Four Shillings Short at Lithgow Public Library, Augusta ME ~ two shows 1-2pm and 6-7pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows (207) 626-2415 https://www.lithgowlibrary.org

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Slaid Cleaves at The Spinning Room in the Granite Mill, Harrisville NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/slaid-cleaves-101923

Willy Porter at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Rupert Wates at Club Sandwich, Sandwich NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.johndavidson.com/guests

Four Shillings Short at Black Memorial Library, Bucksport ME ~ 4-6pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Newberry and Verch at Great North Woods Center

​for the Arts, 1993 US Rte. 3, Columbia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/

Burlington Taiko at Cooper Field, Putney VT ~ time TBA ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Four Shillings Short at Halcyon Grange,Blue Hill ME ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

Slaid Cleaves at Chocolate Church Performing arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2023-24-events

Sunday, October 22, 2023

Damn Tall Buildings at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Thursday, October 26, 2023

The Sea The Sea at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Four Shillings Short at Sail Power and Steam Rockland ME ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

Friday, October 27, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/861717075262395/861717105262392/

The Tannahill Weavers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Camden Opera House,Camden ME ~ time TBA ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/tour https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Schooner Fare at Chocolate Church Performing arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2023-24-events

Friday, October 27 through Sunday, October 29, 2023

Festival! Nutmeg Dulcimer Festival, Milford CT ~ ~ https://www.nutmegdulcimer.com/ ~ performer details not available as of June 8

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (sponsored by the Rindge Historical Society and held in the Meeting House) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 6 Payson Hill Road email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Denmark Arts Center, Denmark ME ~ time TBA ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/tour https://denmarkarts.org/

Laurie Berkner Hallowe’en Concert at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 11am ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Gone Gone Beyond at Portland House of Music, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.portlandhouseofmusic.com/events/

Thursday, November 2, 2023

Four Shillings Short at Wilton Collaborative Space, Second Congregational Church Hall, Wilton NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows (603) 654-1245 or programs@wiltoncommunitycenter.org https://wiltoncommunitycenter.org/

Friday, November 3, 2023

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ featuring Starlight Honeys. Indoors, Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/natalie-macmaster-donnell-leahy/

Lenny Solomon at the parlor of Centre Congregational Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 5-7pm ET ~ http://solomonband.com/bgig.html

Four Shillings Short at Wilton Collaborative Space, Second Congregational Church Hall, Wilton NH ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

Saturday, November 4, 2023

The Secret Sisters at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Thursday, November 9, 2023

Ellis Paul at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ellispaul.com/calendar/ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Saturday, November 11, 2023

Four Shillings Short at Belknap Mill, Laconia NH ~ time TBA ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows 603) 524-8813 https://www.belknapmill.org

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Della Mae at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Concord Multicultural Festival Noche Latina at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Pousette Dart at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, December 1, 2023

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ featuring Holiday Open Mic. Indoors, Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Carbon Leaf at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Sunday, December 3, 2023

Livingston Taylor at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Thursday, December 7, 2023

Donna the Buffalo at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.donnathebuffalo.com/tourdates/

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ http://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Saturday, December 16, 2023

Taylor O’Donnell Trioat the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/taylorodonnell-trio/

Friday, December 22, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/861717075262395/861717105262392/

Saturday, February 24, 2024