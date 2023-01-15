NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 1.15.23

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

Monday, January 16, 2023 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, January 16, 2023

Open Mic at Cara Irish Pub, Dover NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carairishpub.com/events/

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Pokey LaFarge at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/list/

Open Mic at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/events/calendar/

Open Mic at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Open Mic at Patrick’s Pub, Gilford NH ~ 6pm ET ~ 18 Weirs Road

603-293-0841

Open Mic at Tandy’s Pub & Grille, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~

1 Eagle Square 603-856-7614

International Folk Dance at U Mass Lowell Recreation Center, 322 Aiken Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 ~ 7:30-9pm every Tuesday ~ Join Andy Taylor and friends for international folk dancing for all, Beginners welcome! Also available on Zoom.

https://www.mladostfolk.com/mladost-community-dance

Line Dancing at the Saddle-up Saloon, Kingston NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.saddleupsaloonnh.com/

Wednesday, January 18, 2022

DANCE! First and Third Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Miss Tess with Sara Borges at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Green Heron and Mama’s Marmelade at Passim Livestream ~ 8pm ~ https://www.passim.org/ https://passim.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_content=View%20Full%20Club%20Calendar&utm_campaign=Monthly-Upcoming-Shows-Newsletter-October#/instances/a0F3u000007GSfmEAG https://greenheronmusic.com/

Thursday, January 19, 2023

Peter Mulvey at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events

Bluegrass Sessions with John Meehan and Friends at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/4529180320540333/

Seth Rosenbloom (Blues Guitar) at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/list/

Session Americana at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, January 20, 2023

DANCE! Third Friday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Anonymous Coffee House at First Congregational Church, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://anoncoffee.org/ ~ Ramblers and Co., Tommy Crawford, 2x2

Larry & Joe at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Open Mic at Lawrence Public Library, Pepperell MA ~ 7pm ~ https://lawrencelibrary.org/ ~ Dan Moran, host

Paul Driscoll at Twin Barns Brewing Co. 194 Daniel Webster Hwy, Meredith NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.twinbarnsbrewing.com/ (603) 279-0876

Andrew North with The Humans Being at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/

Saturday, January 21, 2023

DANCE! Third Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

DubHub Coffee House and Open Mic, featuring Doug Farrell at Dublin Community Center, Dublin NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/562932482376658/

Joe K. Walsh Album Release feat. Darol Anger, Grant Gordy, John Suntken, and Brittany Karlson at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Erica Brown & The Bluegrass Connection at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Karen Grenier at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/overthemoonfarmstead/

Taylor Levs at Twin Barns Brewing Co. 194 Daniel Webster Hwy, Meredith NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.twinbarnsbrewing.com/ (603) 279-0876

High Range at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/

Sunday, January 22, 2023

John Gorka at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Charlie King and Rebel Voices Livestream ~ 7pm ET ~ https://charlieking.org/d/9508/Work-and-Hope-with-Rebel-Voices

Ina May Wool Livestream ~ 1pm ET ~ https://woolgrant.us3.list-manage.com/track/click?u=60cc3961b6ffe45bd291d3553&id=c5f3223a17&e=4e63e04c1d

Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 4pm ET ~ https://nextstagearts.org/events/

Songcatchers – Storytelling Through Song at the Showroom at Colonial Theatrem Keene NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1100854440570662/

Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Hank and Dixie and the Knotty Pine Boys (a.k.a. Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid) at Sundrop Cafe (formerly Rick’s Cafe), York Village ME ~ 5:30-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.sundropmaine.com/ http://www.woodpecker.com/hank&dixie/index.html

Ina May Wool Livestream ~ 8pm ET ~ https://woolgrant.us3.list-manage.com/track/click?u=60cc3961b6ffe45bd291d3553&id=123a008f50&e=4e63e04c1d

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Dustbowl Revival at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/list/

Thursday, January 26, 2023

Dakota Smart at Bell and Brick Series, Belknap Mill, Laconia NH ~ 6:30pm ET~ https://www.facebook.com/belknapmill/events/ https://www.facebook.com/events/539868828052601/

Patty Keough at 421 Main Street, Bennington VT ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/970586070583500/

January Songwriter Session at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/882539999582859/

Friday, January 27, 2023

DANCE! Fourth Friday Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

DANCE! Milford Contra Dance, Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ ~ 3rd floor enter via either side entrance

Reed Foehl with Jeff Conley at the Words Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Jud Caswell at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/overthemoonfarmstead/

Taylor Smart at Twin Barns Brewing Co. 194 Daniel Webster Hwy, Meredith NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.twinbarnsbrewing.com/ (603) 279-0876

Toronzo Cannon (Blues Guitar) at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/list/

Saturday, January 28, 2023

DANCE! Tophill Music Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Chris Smither at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/performances/performance/Chris-Smither?performanceid=5812

Gibson Brothers at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Acoustic Circle with Jack Bopp at Area 23, Concord NH ~ 2:02pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3329163207358067/

Burns Night at Castleton, 58 Enterprise Drive, Windham NH ~ 5pm ET ~ http://www.nhssa.org/ ~ Celtic Beats and The New Hampshire Pipes And Drums willl be there with great tunes of Celtic Music,time honored and new.

and will introduce newcomers to this event with Scottish Country Dancing.

Mehmet Sanlikol Trio at Hancock Meeting House, Hancock NH ~ 4pm ET~ https://musiconnorwaypond.org/

Paul Hodes and the Blue Buddha Band at Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Andrea Paquin at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/overthemoonfarmstead/

Justin Cohn at Twin Barns Brewing Co. 194 Daniel Webster Hwy, Meredith NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.twinbarnsbrewing.com/ (603) 279-0876

Sunday, January 29, 2023

13th Annual Winter Blues Festival at Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst Street, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org/

"Irish Night" Matinee with Jim Prendergast & Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/

Wednesday, February 1, 2023

DANCE! First and Third Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Thursday, February 2, 2023

Vance Gilbert at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events

Audrey Drake Trio at Bell and Brick Series, Belknap Mill, Laconia NH ~ 6:30pm ET~ https://www.facebook.com/events/539868828052601/ https://www.facebook.com/belknapmill/events/

Friday, February 3, 2023

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Livingston Taylor at Dana Center, St. Anselm College, Goffstown NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anselm.edu/dana 603-641-7700

Shemekia Copeland at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/list/

Saturday, February 4, 2023

Folksoul Band at Dublin Arts and Muse Gallery, Dublin NH ~ 2-5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/451201580308400/

Richard Thompson at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Castlebay (Scottish, Folk) at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/event-data/2023-02-04-castlebay

Lee Dewyze in the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Murphy’s Blues at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3297799910480557/

Sunday, February 5, 2023

Balla Kouyate and Mike Block at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 4pm ET ~ https://nextstagearts.org/events/

Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Eleri Ward at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/performances/performance/Eleri-Ward?performanceid=5858

Hank and Dixie and the Knotty Pine Boys (a.k.a. Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid) at Sundrop Cafe (formerly Rick’s Cafe), York Village ME ~ 5:30-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.sundropmaine.com/ http://www.woodpecker.com/hank&dixie/index.html

Thursday, February 9, 2022

DANCE! Plymouth NH (Second or Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Ari Hest at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events

Green Heron at Bell & Brick Concert Series, Belknap Mills, Laconia NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/840891277099863/ https://greenheronmusic.com/

Friday, February 10, 2023

DANCE! Second Friday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Maeve Gilchrist | Kittel & Co. at Grotion Hill performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/maeve-gilchrist-kittel-co/

Saturday, February 11, 2023

DANCE! Tophill Music Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Rough and Tumble at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

April Cushman and Charlie Chronopoulos at Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst Street, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org/

Round Room Coffee House, Mont Vernon NH ~7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/Round.Room.Coffee.House

Cecilia Zabala & Eugene Friesen at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nextstagearts.org/events/

Monday, February 12, 2023

Decatur Creek with Rough & Tumble at Stage 33, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows http://www.decaturcreek.com/ http://www.theroughandtumble.com/

Charlie King, Annie Patterson, Hugh Hanley, Coleen Kattau, and Eric Law “Catchj the Wind” songs of Donovan Livestream ~ 7pm ET ~ https://charlieking.org/d/9509/Catch-the-Wind-The-Songs-of-Donovan

Green Heron with Old Hat String Band at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/ https://greenheronmusic.com/

Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Taylor O’Donnell at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

DANCE! First and Third Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Angela Stewart at Bell and Brick Series, Belknap Mill, Laconia NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/belknapmill/events/ https://www.facebook.com/events/539868828052601/

Juanito Pascual (Flamenco) in the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Thursday, February 16, 2023

Mike Dawes at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/list/

Angela Stewart at the Bell & Brick Series, Belknap Mill, Laconia NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/539868828052601/

Friday, February 17, 2023

DANCE! Third Friday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Alan Doyle at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/shows

The Wolff Sisters with Caroline Cotter at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Stephane Wrembel at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Marielle Kraft at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/mariellekraft/

Vapors of Morphine w/ special guest Muddy Ruckus at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1967327383658730/

Friday, February 17 through Sunday, February 19, 2023

Flurry Festival 2020, Saratoga City Center and Hilton Hotel, Saratoga Springs, NY ~ http://flurryfestival.org/

Saturday, February 18, 2023

DANCE! Second Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Mardi Gras Party w/ Folksoul Band & Point Noire Cajun Band at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/740155010959040/

Damn Tall Buildings at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, February 17 through Sunday, February 19, 2023

Flurry Festival 2023 at Saratoga NY ~ see website for details ~ https://www.flurryfestival.org/ ~ One of the largest folk dance and music festivals in North America. The Flurry draws roughly 4,500 attendees and 400 performers every year.

Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Hank and Dixie and the Knotty Pine Boys (a.k.a. Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid) at Sundrop Cafe (formerly Rick’s Cafe), York Village ME ~ 5:30-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.sundropmaine.com/ http://www.woodpecker.com/hank&dixie/index.html

Thursday, February 23, 2023

Alan Doyle with Chris Trapper at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/banknhstage-events/

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at Dana Center, St. Anselm College, Goffstown NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anselm.edu/dana 603-641-7700

Croce Plays Croce at Chubb Theatre, Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Friday February 24, 2023

DANCE! Fourth Friday Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Natalie MacMaster at The Flying Monkey, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/

Matt Nathanson in the Historic Theatre at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Saturday, February 25, 2023

DANCE! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Griffin House at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Teddy Thompson at Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst Street, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org/

Suitcase Junket at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/832409481374290/

Saturday, February 26, 2023

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Ecstatic Dance to Live Music, followed by Open Mic at The Hive Farm and Community Space, Candia NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1053840298645737/

Bob Ickes and Trey Hensley at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

The Hazel Project Band at Nippo Lake Bluegrass Series, 88 Stagecoach Road, Barrington NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1194063111204345/

"Irish Night" Matinee with Jim Prendergast & Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/

Thursday, March 2, 2023

Mark Erelli Trio at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events

Bob McCarthy Trio at Bell and Brick Series, Belknap Mill, Laconia NH ~ 6:30pm ET~ https://www.facebook.com/belknapmill/events/ https://www.facebook.com/events/949740179733909/

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/

Taylor O’Donnell in the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Karan Casey at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ~ https://nextstagearts.org/events/

Friday, March 3, 2023

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Marc Erelli Trio in the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Watchhouse (Duo) in the Historic Theatre at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Chatham Rabbits and Rachel Summer & Traveling Light at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Dance! (First Friday each month) Keene Family Contradance at Keene Public Library, Keene NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1556235801518393/

Veronica Lewis at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/list/

Soule Monde at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/

Saturday, March 4, 2023

Deb Talan (of The Weepies) at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Sunday, March 5, 2023

Corey Wrinn at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

Jorma Kaukonen at The Flying Monkey, NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/

Kelly Willis, Brennen Leigh & Melissa Carper at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Monday, March 6, 2023

Elvis Costello and the Imposters at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Willi Carlisle at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

David Wilcox in the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Lurrie Bell (Blues Guitar) at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/list/

Thursday, March 9, 2023

DANCE! Plymouth NH (Second or Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Friday, March 10, 2023

Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience at Bank of NH Stage, Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Lucy Wainwright Roche in the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsm,outh NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/lucywainwright/

Saturday, March 11, 2023

Cherish the Ladies at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/shows

Lunasa at Dana Center, St. Anselm College, Goffstown NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anselm.edu/dana 603-641-7700

Jaffrey Shamrock Festival with Waking Finnegan, Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/465092159041977/

Taylor Ashton at Grotion Hill performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/taylor-ashton/

Midnight Wrens in the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Round Room Coffee House, Mont Vernon NH ~7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/Round.Room.Coffee.House

Sunday March 12, 2023

Joe Pub at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Thursday, March 16, 2023

Aztec Two Step at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events

Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio at LaBelle Winery, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://labellewinery.com/public-winery-events/2023-winter-performance-series/

Katie Dobbins at Bell and Brick Series, Belknap Mill, Laconia NH ~ 6:30pm ET~ https://www.facebook.com/belknapmill/events/

Saturday, March 18, 2023

New Moon Coffee House, Haverhill MA ~ [details TBA] ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/#?secret=0bkcl5SfDH

Waking Finnegan at The Pasta Loft, Milford NH ~ 8:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/521355173204593/

Richard Thompson at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Chastity Brown & Sawyer Fredericks in the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsm,outh NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Sunday, March 19, 2023

Charlie King. And Joe Jencks Irish Songfest Livestream ~ 8pm ET ~ https://charlieking.org/d/9510/Night-of-Irish-Song-with-Charlie-King-and-Joe-Jencks

Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Acoustic Alchemy at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Thursday, March 23, 2023

Dar Williams at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/event-data/2023-03-23-dar-williams

Friday, March 24, 2023

Shemekia Copeland at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/event-data/2023-03-24-shemekia-copeland

Billy Keane and Whisky Treaty Roadshow at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, March 25, 2023

Billy Keane and The Waking Dream at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sunday, March 26, 2023

Ensemble from the Klezmer Conservatory Band at Hancock Meeting House, Hancock NH ~ 4pm ET~ https://musiconnorwaypond.org/

Hayley Reinhart in the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Thursday, March 30, 2023

David Mallett at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events

Eyes of Age at The Foundry Restaurant, Manchester NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1330643437760094/

Friday, March 31, 2023

Le Vent du Nord at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ time TBA ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Saturday, April 1, 2023

Le Vent du Nord at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/

The Mallett Brothers Band at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/event-data/2023-04-01-mallett-brothers

Sunday, April 2, 2023

The Okee Dokee Brothers at Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Thursday, April 6, 2023

Andriana Gnap at Bell and Brick Series, Belknap Mill, Laconia NH ~ 6:30pm ET~ https://www.facebook.com/belknapmill/events/

Friday, April 7, 2023

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Liz Longley at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Resurrection Blues Revue at Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Saturday, April 8, 2023

Pihcintu Multicultural Chorus at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/event-data/2023-04-08-pihcintu

Thursday, April 13, 2023

Aaron Lewis at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/6685702/aaron-lewis-lowell-lowell-memorial-auditorium?country=US&partner_id=264&language=en

David Francey at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events

Friday, April 14, 2023

Dave Gunning at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ time TBA ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Saturday, April 15, 2023

Suzanne Vega at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Stillhouse Junkies at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events

Friday, April 21, through Sunday, April 23, 2022

New England Folk Festival (NEFFA), Best Western Hotel, Marlborough MA ~ [TBA] ~ https://www.neffa.org/

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Brian Dunne at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Cirque Alfonse (Quebecois Circus) at Dana Center, St. Anselm College, Goffstown NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anselm.edu/dana 603-641-7700

Judy Collins and Madeleine Peyroux at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/7154638/judy-collins-madeleine-peyroux-lowell-lowell-memorial-auditorium?partner_id=264

Saturday, April 29, 2023

Garrison Keillor Tonight at The Eppes Auditorium, Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 730pm ET ~ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=241406~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Sunday, April 30, 2023

Carsie Blanton at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ~ https://nextstagearts.org/events/

Friday, May 5, 2023

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7, 2023

May Mandolin Festival at Concord Community Music School, 23 Wall Street, Concord NH ~ ~ https://www.ccmusicschool.org/event/save-the-date-mandolin-festival/

Saturday, May 6, 2023

Heather Maloney with High Tea at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ time TBA ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Alisdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at Grotion Hill performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/alasdair-fraser-natalie-haas/

Thursday, May 11, 2023

Andrew Duhon at Bass Hall or place TBA, Peterborough NH ~ time TBA ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Friday, May 12, 2023

Ana Popovic at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Friday, May 19, 2023

Bruce Molsky and Tony Trischka at Groton Hill performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Friday, May 26 through Monday, May 29, 2023

Ukefest at Ashokan Center, New York ~ details TBA ~ https://ashokancenter.org/

Friday, June 2, 2022

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Thursday, June 8 through Saturday, June 10, 2023

Thousand Islands Bluegrass Festival , LaFargeville, NY ~ details TBA ~ https://www.thousandislandsbluegrass.com/festival-2017.html

Friday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18, 2023

Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival in Litchfield, Maine ~ details TBA ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/

Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25, 2023

Old Songs Festival, Altamont, New York ~ details TBA ~ https://festival.oldsongs.org/

[June 22-25, 2023] Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival, Turnbridge VT ~ details TBA ~ https://jennybrookbluegrass.com/

Green River Festival at Franklin County Fairgrounds, Greenfield MA ~ details TBA ~ https://www.greenriverfestival.com/

Point Reggae Festival at Thomas Point Beach and Campground, Brunswick, Maine ~ details TBA ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/708362624043206/

Monday, June 26 -Sunday, July 2, 2023

The Acadia Trad Festival, Bar Harbor, Maine ~ details TBA ~ https://acadiatradfestival.org/

Wednesday, July 6-Saturday, July 9, 2023

Basin Bluegrass Festival Brandon VT ~ details TBA ~ http://basinbluegrassfestival.com/ https://basinbluegrassfestival.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Basin-2023-Front-Back.pdf

Saturday, July 9 through 15, 2023

Festival on the Green, Middlebury, Vermont ~ details TBA ~ http://www.festivalonthegreen.org

Saturday, July 15, 2023

Jake Shimabukuro at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/ https://www.facebook.com/events/1296651997823587/

Saturday, July 15 through Sunday, July 16, 2023

Solarfest, Brandon VT ~ details TBA ~ https://www.solarfest.org/

Thursday, August 24 through Sunday August 27, 2023

Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival in Litchfield, Maine ~ details TBA ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/