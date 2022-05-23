NHPR Folk Music Calendar 5.23.22

Monday, May 23, 2022

Jake Eddy and Andy Staman Livestream from Passim ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.passim.org/live-music/

Peoples Music Network “If I Had A Song” Livestream ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/364754498795427/

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Madeleine Peyroux at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/list/

Open Mic at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Open Mic on Zoom from The Hearing Room ~ 7-10 pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/715710692747421/

Open Mic at Patrick’s Pub, Gilford NH ~ 6pm ET ~ 18 Weirs Road

603-293-0841

Open Mic at Tandy’s Pub & Grille, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~

1 Eagle Square 603-856-7614

International Folk Dance at U Mass Lowell Recreation Center, 322 Aiken Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 ~ 7:30-9pm every Tuesday ~ Join Andy Taylor and friends for international folk dancing for all, Beginners welcome! Also available on Zoom.

https://www.mladostfolk.com/mladost-community-dance

Line Dancing at the Saddle-up Saloon, Kingston NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.saddleupsaloonnh.com/

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Come On Up To The House w/Mark Erelli, Peter Mulvey & Isa Burke at the Word Barn 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm EDT ~

603-244-0202 https://thewordbarn.com

Green Heron with The Double Crossers at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/#shows https://stonechurchrocks.com/

Larry McCray (Blues) at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/list/

Open Mic at Stonecutters’ Lounge, Milford NH ~ 8pm to midnight ~ Multiple genres, every Wednesday ~ 63 Union Square (Downstairs) (603) 213-5979

https://www.facebook.com/StonecuttersPubMilfordNH

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid Livestream ~ 8pm EDT ~ http://www.joyscream.com/livestream/ https://www.youtube.com/c/ThePuffinandLoon

Open Mic at Area 23, Concord NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ http://thearea23.com/

Thursday, May 26, 2022

Ali McGuirk at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Connor Garvey Album Release w/Ben Cosgrove at the Word Barn 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm EDT ~

603-244-0202 https://thewordbarn.com

April Verch and Cody Walters at Saco River Theatre, Bar Mills, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ http://www.sacorivertheatre.org/events

Sean Britt at Cadenza, Freeport ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.cadenzafreeport.com/

Madeleine Peyroux at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/list/

Acoustic Jam at Area 23, Concord NH ~ 2pm ET ~ http://thearea23.com/

Friday, May 27, 2022

Tom Pirozzoli (art show and music) at St. Lawrence Arts, Portland Maine ~ 5-7pm ET ~ https://stlawrencearts.org/ https://stlawrencearts.org/about-st-lawrence-arts/art-shows/tom-pirozzoli-art-exhibit/

Senie Hunt Project at Area 23, Concord NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ http://thearea23.com/

Jake Davis & The Whiskey Stones and OldHat Stringband at the Word Barn 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm EDT ~

603-244-0202 https://thewordbarn.com

Jud Caswell and Lisa Redfern at Cadenza, Freeport ME ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.cadenzafreeport.com/

The Gaslight Tinkers at the Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8-11pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/315320430712510/

Magpie ( Greg Artzner and Terry Leonino ) with Spook Handy - Troubadour Acoustic Concert Livestream ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1131116650973832/

Friday May 27 through Sunday, May 29, 2022

Wilco (and more) at Solid Sound Festival at Mass MOCA, North Adams MA ~ ~ https://wilcoworld.net/shows/ ~ multi-genre festival, also available as livestream

Campfire Festival Livestream from Passim ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.passim.org/live-music/

Saturday, May 28, 2022

Oshima Brothers at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Barnstar! at the Word Barn 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 8pm EDT ~

603-244-0202 https://thewordbarn.com

Matt Nakoa, Park Theater, Jaffrey, NH; 7:30 p.m. https://theparktheatre.org/

Onward at Cadenza, Freeport ME ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.cadenzafreeport.com/

Acoustic Jam at Area 23, Concord NH ~ 2pm ET ~ http://thearea23.com/

Saturday, May 28 through Sunday, May 29, 2022

GoldenOak and more at Sandy River Music Festival, Farmington ME ~ details TBA ~ https://www.songkick.com/festivals/3424490-sandy-river-music-fest/id/40282416-sandy-river-music-fest-2022 ~ Line-up: Mallett Brothers Band, Jason Spooner, David Mallett, Pete Kilpatrick Band, GoldenOak, Eleanor Buckland, and Love By Numbers at Narrow Gauge Drive-In.

April Verch at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Sunday, May 29, 2022

Breanna Elaine at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/ https://stage33live.com/2022/05/breanna-elaine/

Antje Duvekot and Ellis Paul at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html https://ellispaul.com/

Alex Cuba, Live Under the Arch at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm and 8pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/live-under-the-arch/

Kan Tu Blues Band at Marty’s Driving Range, Mason NH ~ 3pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/693918505174287/

Emma’s Revolution Livestream ~ 4pm EDT ~ https://emmasrevolution.com/concerts

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Julian Lage at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Thursday, June 2, 2022

Peter Mulvey at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Julian Lage at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Irish Session with Randy Miller and Matt Harris at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 5pm EDT ~ https://www.novaarts.org/ https://www.facebook.com/events/413684090194419/

Tony Holiday with Barrence Whitfield at the Stone Church Music Club, Newmarket NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/311300681090424/

Friday, June 3, 2022

The Rakes with The Kukuleles at Wilton Folk Cafe, 25 Gregg St., Wilton NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://wiltonlibrarynh.org/

Lucy Kaplansky at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Beechwood and Boomsoss at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Richard Lewis at High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 4pm EDT ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html https://www.facebook.com/High-Street-Coffee-House-483811878767123/ ~ To sign up for open mic, email Liz at highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com. Call Chris at 603-520-9196 with questions.

Elisa Amador at the Word Barn 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm EDT ~

603-244-0202 https://thewordbarn.com

Robert Sylvain and Friends”Memere’s Notebook” at Saco River Theatre, Bar Mills, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ http://www.sacorivertheatre.org/events

Anni Clark at Cadenza, Freeport ME ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.cadenzafreeport.com/

Friday, June 3 through Sunday, June 5, 2022

Bennington NH Rhubarb Festival (Musical Lineup TBA) ~ times TBA ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/500167268242910/

Granite Meltdown at Marty’s Driving Range, Range, Mason NH [mixed genres, but may contain some music that Folk Show fans like) ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/558682562108127

Saturday, June 4, 2022

Enter the Haggis at The Chocolate Church, Bath Maine ~ 7:30 pm ET~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2020-2021-event-data/2022-06-04-enter-the-haggis

Lucy Kaplansky at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/

Ringo Starr & Avett Brothers at Bank of NH Pavilion, Concord NH ~ ~ 16 S. Main St 603-225-1111, https://banknhstage.com/

Livingston Taylor and Chelsea Barry at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://livingstontaylor.com/calendar/day/2022-06-04

Richard Lewis at High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html https://www.facebook.com/High-Street-Coffee-House-483811878767123/ ~ To sign up for open mic, email Liz at highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com. Call Chris at 603-520-9196 with questions.

Roomful of Blues at Rex Theater, 80 Hanover Street, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603-668-5588 https://www.palacetheatre.org/rex-theatre/ https://rextheatre.org

Jentri Jollimore Album Release w/ Milan McAlevey at NOVA Arts,Keene NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1020435198897177

The Collins Band at Cadenza, Freeport ME ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.cadenzafreeport.com/

Ash and Eric with Tyler Allgood at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/

New England Irish Harp Orchestra at Franklin Opera House, Franklin NH ~ 2pm ~ https://www.franklinoperahouse.org/ ~ https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=134071

Brattleboro Women’s Chorus at the Retreat Center, 45 Farmhouse Square, , Brattleboro VT ~ 4pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/827287155342012/827287162008678/

Sunday, June 5, 2022

Diane Cluck Livestream ~ 5pm EDT ~ https://dianecluck.info/tour-events

Carsie Blanton at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Greenwich Village Folk Festival Livestream ~ 7-10pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/983657419004323/ ~ Roy Zimmerman, the soulful Reggie Harris, the Village’s iconic Dave Massengill, new traditionalist (and co-founder of Red Molly) Carolann Solebello, Canadian star Bob Bossin (The String Band), Village rocker (and writer of numerous rockabilly hits) Marc Jonson, the heartfelt (and co-writer of country hits) Pierce Pettis, New England’s beloved Lui Collins, San Franciscan (and writer of numerous Shawn Coivin covers) Jim Bruno, and newcomer Kyle Hancharick, who’s already written for Ellis Paul and others.

Tony Soul (Blues) at Marty’s Driving Range, Mason NH ~ 3-6pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1011345073107958/

Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Pat Wictor Livestream ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/402221854888608/

Thursday, June 9, 2022

Willy Porter at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ 603-526-6899 https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

SUSTO at the Word Barn 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm EDT ~

603-244-0202 https://thewordbarn.com

Jonathan Richman at The Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/

Andy McKee (Guitarist) at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/list/

Ellis Paul, Tina Ross “Inside the Song” Livestream ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1056863164924172/

Thursday, June 9 through Sunday, June 12, 2022

Thousand Island Bluegrass Festival, Clayton NY ~ https://www.thousandislandsbluegrass.com/festival-2017.html ~ even though the URL says 2017, the 2020 edition of the festival is live and is described on the webpage ~ Band Line Up: Nothin' Fancy, Larry Efaw and the Bluegrass Mountaineers, Remington Ryde, Cedar Ridge, MoonShine Falls, Blue Country, Mark Miklos

Friday, June 10, 2022

Adam Ezra Group, Park Theater, Jaffrey, NH; 7:30 https://theparktheatre.org/

Seth Walker at the Word Barn 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm EDT ~

603-244-0202 https://thewordbarn.com

Jesse Clark (guitar) at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Heather Maloney, Live Under the Arch at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/live-under-the-arch/

Friday, June 10 through Monday, June 13, 2022

Connecticut Sea Music Festival (replacement for the Mystic Seaport Festival), Essex CT ~ http://ctseamusicfest.org/about/2022-festival ~ 2022 Featured Performers: Celeste Bernardo, Marc Bernier, Jerry Bryant, Vienna Carroll, Judy Cook, Deb Cowan, Craig Edwards, April Grant, Dick & Carol Holdstock, The Jovial Crew, Geoff Kaufman, David Littlefield, Kate McCann, Janie Meneely & Rob van Sante, Deirdre Murtha, Lynn Noel, John Roberts, Rum Soaked Crooks, Don Sineti & Americana, The Vox Hunters

Saturday, June 11, 2022

Fortune’s Favor (feature) at Second Saturday Coffeehouse, Ashland NH ~ 6:30pm ~ https://secondsaturdaycoffeehouseashland.com/calendar-2022

Ash & Eric (Formerly The Promise is Hope) at Old Sloop Presents, Rockport MA ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.ashandericmusic.com/tour https://bandsintown.com/e/103023569

Ellis Paul at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Tall Heights at the Word Barn 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm EDT ~

603-244-0202 https://thewordbarn.com

Hiroya Tsukamoto at The Last Church on the Left, Portland ME ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/ https://www.facebook.com/lastchurchontheleft/

Peter Albert at Cadenza, Freeport ME ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.cadenzafreeport.com/

Sunday, June 12, 2022

Ellis Paul and Friends at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/ https://ellispaul.com/

Monday, June 13, 2022

Lael Neale at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Thursday, June 16 through Sunday, June 19, 2022

Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival at Litchfield Fairgrouns, Litchfield ME ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/ ~ see website for details and performers.

Friday, June 17, 2022

Gaelic Storm at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Third Friday Bluegrass Jam at the Parish Center for the Arts, 10 Lincoln Street, Westford MA (host Mark Abare of The Hearing Room) ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3089291424652783/

O. Starling, Doug Farrell, and Anne Sandstrom Songwriters in the Round at 1 Broadway, Lawrence MA ~7pm ~ https://onebroadway.org/

Friday, June 17 through Sunday, June 19, 2022

Pinewoods Swing Into Summer Dance Weekend at Pinewodds Dance Camp, Plymouth MA ~ https://swingintosummer.org/ https://www.facebook.com/events/1013283216208065/ ~ details TBA

Saturday, June 18, 2022

Duke Robillard at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Kristin Hersh (of Throwing Muses) w/ Fred Abong at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ doors 7pm, sheo 8pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1080469175849290/

Dave Mallett at Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath, ME ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ ~ Outdoors at the Maine Maritime Museum

Sunday, June 19, 2022

Darling Hill at House Concert, Greenville NH ~ 6pm ET ~ http://hippyhollow.com/

Anna Tivel and Jeffrey Martin at the Word Barn 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ 603-244-0202 https://thewordbarn.com

Mount Eerie at The Chocolate Church, Bath Maine ~ 7:30 pm ET~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Nelson Checkoway (Blues) at Cadenza, Freeport ME ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.cadenzafreeport.com/

The Mighty King Snakes (Blues) at Marty’s Driving Range, Mason NH ~ 3-6pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1076669589863149/

Wednesday, June 22 through Sunday, June 26, 2022

Emma’s Revolution Livestreams from the Unitarian Universalist General Assembly, Portland OR ~ See website for times ~ https://emmasrevolution.com/concerts

Thursday, June 23, 2022

Steve Poltz at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Jeff Christmas at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Ash & Eric (Formerly The Promise is Hope) at House Concert, Rockport MA ~ 4pm EDT ~ https://www.ashandericmusic.com/tour

Gaelic Storm at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Thursday, June 23 through Sunday, June 26, 2022

Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival, Tunbridge VT ~ https://jennybrookbluegrass.com/ ~ see website for details and times.

Friday, June 24, 2022

Marc Cohn at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway at Green River Festival, Greenfield MA ~12 noon EDT ~ https://www.mollytuttlemusic.com/tour

Gaelic Storm at Lowell MA Summer Music Series ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/ https://lowellsummermusic.org/concerts/gaelic-storm/

Willie J Laws and Roberto Morbioli at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH (Return of The Italian/Texas Guitar Battle) ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/469474658236196/

For the Sake of the Song: An Evening Celebrating the Songs of Townes Van Zandt at the Word Barn 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ 603-244-0202 https://thewordbarn.com

Dan Pelletier at Cadenza, Freeport ME ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.cadenzafreeport.com/

Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June 26, 2022

Northlands Festival, Swanzey NH ~ see website for details ~ https://www.northlandslive.com/ ~ Two stages, camping. Possibly 25% folk/americana/Roots, including The Yonder Mountain String Band

Old Songs Festival, Altamont NY ~ https://festival.oldsongs.org/ ~ see website for details

Green River Festival, Franklin County Fairgrounds, Greenfield MA ~ https://www.greenriverfestival.com/ ~ 35th year, fabulous lineup, see website for details.

Saturday, June 25, 2022

Jocelyn & Chris at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Asleep at the Wheel at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Northeast Corridor featuring JP Schlegelmilch at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/545300063774780/

Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Eyes of Age (mixed genres) at Greenfield NH Common ~ 6:30pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/627026498524197

Wednesday, June 30, 2022

Amythyst Kiah at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://bandsintown.com/e/1025039649 https://www.amythystkiah.com/tour

Friday, July 1, 2022

Heather Masse and Jed Wilson at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Saco River Theatre, Bar Mills, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ http://www.sacorivertheatre.org/events https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/

Saturday, July 2, 2022

Decatur Creek at High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html https://www.facebook.com/High-Street-Coffee-House-483811878767123/ ~ To sign up for open mic, email Liz at highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com. Call Chris at 603-520-9196 with questions.

Erick Baker, Live Under the Arch at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/live-under-the-arch/

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Cadenza, Freeport ME ~ [time TBA] ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/tour/ https://www.cadenzafreeport.com/

Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Mary Lattimore (harp) with Ornament at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

John Gorka at the Word Barn 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ 603-244-0202 https://thewordbarn.com

Thursday, July 7, 2022

John Gorka at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Decatur Creek at High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 4pm EDT ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html https://www.facebook.com/High-Street-Coffee-House-483811878767123/ ~ To sign up for open mic, email Liz at highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com. Call Chris at 603-520-9196 with questions.

Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Thursday, July 7 through Sunday, July 10, 2022

27th Annual Basin Bluegrass Festival, Brandon VT ~ https://basinbluegrassfestival.com/ ~

Friday, July 8, 2022

Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, July 9, 2022

Bennett & Perkins with Taylor Whiteside, with Lynda Cohen and Bob Grappel at Appalachian Mountain Club Highland Center, Route 302, Crawford Notch, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynda-cohen-performing-arts-series-at-crawford-notch-free-concert-series-tickets-249745885667 http://www.bennettandperkins.com/

Willie J. Laws Band at ABLE NH’S Annual Blues BBQ at Camp Allen , Bedford NH ~ 5pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/499959168285153/

The Kruger Brothers at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Saturday, July 9 through Sunday, July 10, 2022

New Bedford Folk Festival, Zeiterion Performing Arts Center, New Bedford MA ~ https://www.newbedfordfolkfestival.org/ ~ see website for performers and details

Sunday, July 10 through Friday, July 15, 2022

Festival on the Green, Middlebury VT ~ https://www.festivalonthegreen.org/ ~ evening performances daily

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

SÉAN MCCANN at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/sean-mccann/

Thursday, July 14, 2022

Bennett and Perkins and Roomful of Blues at Arts Jubilee, outdoors at Cranmore Mountain, North Conway, NH ~ time TBA ~ http://www.bennettandperkins.com/p/upcoming-shows.html

Sean McCann of Great Big Sea at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Della Mae at Fruitlands Museum, Harvard MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://dellamae.com/

Thursday, July 14 through Sunday, July 17, 2022

Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival at Walsh Farm, Oak Hill NY ~ https://greyfoxbluegrass.com/festival/ ~ Alison Brown (Thurs), Balsam Range (Fri), Barbaro (Sat), Bela Fleck My Bluegrass Heart (Fri), Charm City Junction (Thurs), Circus No. 9 (Sat), Compton & Newberry (Fri), Country Current / U.S. Navy Band (Sat/Sun), Crying Uncle Bluegrass Band (Fri), Del McCoury Band (Fri), Della Mae (Sat), Donna The Buffalo (Fri), Dry Branch Fire Squad / Host Band (TFSS), Dustbowl Revival (Fri), Fireside Collective (Sat), Gangstagrass (Fri), Gibson Brothers (Thurs), Giri & Uma Peters (Sat), Grain Thief (Fri), Jerry Douglas / Artist-in-Residence (Thurs/Fri/Sat), Jim Gaudet & Railroad Boys (Thurs/Fri), Mark Schatz & Bryan McDowell (Fri), Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper (Fri), Mr. Sun (Sat), Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy (Fri), Peter Rowan & Los Texmaniacs (Sat), Quickstep Featuring John Kirk & Trish Miller (T/F/S), Rhonda Vincent and The Rage (Thurs), Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley (Sat), Robin & Linda Williams (Thurs), Sam Bush Band (Fri), Serene Green (Fri), Sierra Hull (Thurs/Fri), Steep Canyon Rangers (Fri), Steve Earle & The Dukes (Sat), Stillhouse Junkies (Thurs), The Hillbenders (Thurs), The SteelDrivers (Thurs), The Wildmans (Sat), The Travelin’ McCourys (Fri), We Banjo 3 (Sat), Yonder Mountain String Band (Sat)

Friday, July 15, 2022

Jonathan Edwards at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Third Friday Bluegrass Jam at the Parish Center for the Arts, 10 Lincoln Street, Westford MA (host Mark Abare of The Hearing Room) ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3089291424652783/

Windborne with Ken and Pat Rolston from Folk Project New Jersey ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/311136314489132/

TEOA at The Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/

Alison Brown at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Liz Frame and the Kickers, Live Under the Arch at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm and 8pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/live-under-the-arch/

Holly Brewer at the Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2913725952091618/

Della Mae at Highland Arts Center, Greensboro VT ~ see website for time and details ~ https://dellamae.com/

Saturday, July 16, 2022

Chris Smither at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Bela Fleck -My Bluegrass Heart at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boardinghouse Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://event.etix.com/ticket/v/15840/lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park

Tinsley Ellis (Blues) at The Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/

The Steel Wheels at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Sunday, July 17, 2022

Mary Lattimore w/ Michael Roberts at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/801846037871281/

Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Bela Fleck at the Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://coloniallaconia.com/tickets-events

Thursday, July 21, 2022

The Steel Wheels at the Spinning Room, Granite Mill, Harrisville NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Chris Pierce at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ see website for time ~ https://www.themusichall.org/

Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24, 2022

Finger Lakes Grassroots Festival of Music and Dance at Trumansburg NY ~ https://www.grassrootsfest.org/

Friday, July 22, 2022

Noel Paul Stookey at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

The High Kings at Lowell MA Summer Music Series ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/

Bitter Pill at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/bitter-pill-22/

Friday, July 22 through Sunday, July 24, 2022

Newport Folk Festival, Newport RI ~ https://newportfolk.org/ ~ all tickets sold out as of April 5, but you can join a waiting list.

Saturday, July 23, 2022

Twisted Pine at Appalachian Mountain Club Highland Center, Route 302, Crawford Notch, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynda-cohen-performing-arts-series-at-crawford-notch-free-concert-series-tickets-249745885667

Sunday, July 24, 2022

Taylor O’Donnell at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ see website for time ~ https://www.themusichall.org/

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Sierra Ferrell at Turner Farm, North Haven ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour https://www.eventbrite.com/e/island-summer-songwriter-series-featuring-sierra-ferrell-tickets-264690916657

Thursday, July 28, 2022

Takenobu at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Ani DiFranco at the Pines Theater, Look Park, Northampton MA ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/725565478613396/

Cherish the Ladies at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

PETER MULVEY & MARK ERELLI at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/mulvey-erelli/

Friday, July 29, 2022

Peter Mulvey and Mark Erelli at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31, 2022

Lowell Folk Festival, Lowell MA ~ https://lowellfolkfestival.org/ ~ Cherish the Ladies, Dale Ann Bradley, Diunna Greenleaf and Blue Mercy, Los Pleneros de la 21, Nava Persian Trio, The Pedro Giraudo Tango Ensemle, and many more TBA. see website for details and performers.

Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, Goshen Fairgrounds, Goshen CT ~ ~ https://www.facebook.com/FalconRidgeFest/posts/4884312581626361 ~ details TBA ~ We are happy to officially announce our 2022 fest plans RETURN TO FALCON RIDGE Hybrid Fest 2022 Goshen Fair Grounds - Goshen CT July 29, 30 & 31 - 34 years of Folk Music & Dance

[Starting Thursday, July 28]

Brantling Bluegrass Festival, Sodus NY ~ http://www.brantlingbluegrass.com/

Ossipee Valley Music Festival, Hiram ME ~ http://www.ossipeevalley.com ~ Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway, Sierra Ferrell, Sierra Hull, Della Mae, Twisted Pine, The Quebe Sisters, Damn Tall Buildings, Corner Hous, Ellis Paul, and many more..

Oldtone Bluegrass Festival, Cool Whisper Farm, 1011 Co Rd 21, Hillsdale, NY ~ https://www.oldtonemusicfestival.com/ ~ Roochie Toochie & ,The Ragtime Shepherd Kings ,The Deslondes ,Bill & The Belles ,Hubby Jenkins ,Jackson & The Janks ,The Daiquiri Queens ,Big Jon Atkinson ,The Tennessee Stifflegs ,More TBA!

Saturday, July 30, 2022

Peter Mulvey and Mark Erelli at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Shane Hennessy at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Takenobu at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/takenobu/

Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Crys Matthews at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Tuesday, August 2 through Thursday, August 4, 2022

Sweet Chariot Festival, Swan’s Island, ME ~ https://www.sweetchariotmusicfestival.com/ ~ Performers: Sailboat, Nick Apollonio, Jennifer Armstrong, Bill Burnett, Annegret Baier, Stan Collinson, Doug Day, David Dodson, Ritt Henn, The Jenkins Family, Geoff Kaufman, Eric Kilburn, Bob Lucas, Chloe Manor, Daisy Nell, Lisa Redfern, Kahlil Sabbagh, Buckley Smith, Ginger Smith, Dean Stevens, Chris Westhoff, Denny Williams, Suzy Williams, Isla (Deborah Packard and Peter Cairney), The Morningsiders, Bailen, the Band, Larry Kaplan

Bowdoin International Music Festival at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 2pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Thursday, August 4, 2022

Seth Warner Band Tribute to Lyle Lovett at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Club Sandwich, 12 Main Street Sandwich NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/tour/ https://clubsandwich.ticketleap.com/hiroya/

Friday, August 5, 2022

Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

David Mallett at Saco River Theatre, Bar Mills, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ http://www.sacorivertheatre.org/events

Lowdown Brass Band and Stop the Presses at the Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 9pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2913725952091618/

Saturday, August 6, 2022

Blues on the Range at Marty’s Driving Range, Mason NH ~ 12 noon ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/294770979284069/

Eyes of Age at New Boston Farmers’ Market, New Boston NH ~ 10am-1pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/628812038393221/

Gawler Family Band at Appalachian Mountain Club Highland Center, Route 302, Crawford Notch, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynda-cohen-performing-arts-series-at-crawford-notch-free-concert-series-tickets-249745885667

Songwriters in the Round: Dan Blakeslee, Kate Redgate, & Chad Verbeck, Live Under the Arch at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm and 8pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/live-under-the-arch/

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Mary Chapin Carpenter at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Mary Chapin Carpenter at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, August 12, 2022

Susan Werner at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Friday, August 12 through Saturday, August 13, 2022

Peacham Acoustic Music Festival, Peacham VT ~ Details TBA ~ http://www.pamfest.com/

Podunk Bluegrass Music Festival, Goshen CT ~ https://podunkbluegrass.com/

Saturday, August 13, 2022

Mary Chapin Carpenter at Look Park Theater, Northampton MA ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1466745920389272/ https://www.marychapincarpenter.com/

Susan Werner at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Gloucester Blues Festival, Gloucester, MA ~ 11am EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/515188009965003/

Jerry Douglas Band at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Sunday, August 14, 2022

Mary Chapin Carpenter at State Theater, Portland ME ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.marychapincarpenter.com/ https://go.seated.com/tour-events/7c02a3fe-0bcc-4a6c-96a2-96d411aaab2c

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Bob Milne (Boogey-Woogey piano) at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Thursday, August 18, 2022

Bob Milne (Boogey-Woogey piano) at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Friday, August 19, 2022

EANDA BAND: ANGER, HARTMAN, WALSH, GILCHRIST, POOL at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ see website for time ~ https://www.themusichall.org/

Friday, August 19 through Sunday August 21, 2022

Green Mountain Bluegrass Festival, Manchester VT ~ https://www.greenmountainbluegrass.com/ ~ Watchhouse, The Punch Brothers, Sarah Jarosz, Leftover Salmon, Hawktail, Michael Daves, Caitlin Canty, Jacob Joliff Band, Twisted Pine, and more...

Saturday, August 20, 2022

Bitter Pill outdoors at Berwick ME Town Hall, as part of a “bring your own lawn chair” music series ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1605358663164929/ https://www.lawnchairsberwick.com/

Clem Snide at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Madeleine Peyroux at Lowell MA Summer Music Series ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/

Beg, Steal or Borrow at Appalachian Mountain Club Highland Center, Route 302, Crawford Notch, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynda-cohen-performing-arts-series-at-crawford-notch-free-concert-series-tickets-249745885667

Dave Mallet Band at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Bella White at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ see website for time ~ https://www.themusichall.org/

Sunday, August 21, 2022

The Kennedys at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Ladysmith Black Mambazo at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Wilco on the Green at Shelburne VT ~time TBA ~ https://wilcoworld.net/shows/

Thursday, August 25, 2022

Ladysmith Black Mambazo at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Wilco at Bank NH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~time TBA ~ https://wilcoworld.net/shows/

Thursday, August 25 through Sunday, August 28, 2022

Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival at Litchfield Fairgrounds, Litchfield ME ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/ ~ see website for details and performers.

Saturday, August 27, 2022

Paula Cole at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Hiss Golden Messenger and Aiofe O’Donovan at Lowell Summer Music Series ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/

Sunday, August 28, 2022

Lenny Solomon at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Indigo Girls at Lowell MA Summer Music Series ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/

Friday, September 2, 2022

Le Vent du Nord at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Saturday, September 3, 2022

The Alt with John Doyle, Nuala Kennedy, Eamon O’Leary at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Sunday, September 4, 2022

Bad Sandy at House Concert, Greenville NH ~ 6pm ET ~ http://hippyhollow.com/

Monday, September 5, 2022

Bread and Roses Heritage Festival, Campagnone Common, Lawrence MA ~ details TBA ~ https://www.breadandrosesheritage.org/

Friday, September 9 through Sunday, September 11, 2022

Oldtone Lite Bluegrass Festival, Cool Whisper Farm, 1011 Co Rd 21, Hillsdale, NY ~ https://www.oldtonemusicfestival.com/ ~ Tuba Skinny,Down Hill Strugglers,Jesse Legé & Bayou Brew,FERD,Dumpster Debbie ,More TBA!

Thursday, September 15, 2022

Ari Hest at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ see website for time ~ https://www.themusichall.org/

Friday, September 16, 2022

Cowboy Junkies at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, September 16 through Sunday, September 18, 2022

NH Highland Games at Loon Mountain NH ~ http://nhscot.org/

Saturday, September 17, 2022

Cowboy Junkies at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Kyle Carey at Saco River Theatre, Bar Mills, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ http://www.sacorivertheatre.org/events

Sunday, September 18, 2022

Steve Hartmann with High Tea at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Friday, September 23, 2022

Beausoleil avec Michael Doucet Farewell Tour at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, 2022

Sierra Ferrell, Gary Clark Jr., Old Crow Medicine Show, Trampled by Turtles, Yola, The Jerry Douglas Band, Aoife O’Donovan, and more at Fresh Grass Music Festival, North Adams MA ~ https://freshgrass.com/ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour https://tickets.massmoca.org/7658/7659

Portsmouth Martime Music Festival at Portmouth NH ~ http://pmffest.org/ ~ Headliners: DAVID COFFIN is known to most of you for his years of work as one of New England’s leading traditional musicians or his forty years with Revels. He is now also a TikTok star, due in part to a viral video of him performing in Market Square at a previous PMFF. Learn more at https://davidcoffin.com/

VIENNA CARROLL is a singer, playwright, actor, and historian from New York City, interpreting African-American history and song. Her play, “Shallow Brown,” was previewed at the Mystic Sea Music Festival Symposium in 2018, and we look forward to hearing her powerful voice filling the streets of Portsmouth. Visit https://viennacarroll.com/ for more details.

CLIFF HASLAM has hosted the legendary Monday chantey sings at the Griswold Inn in Essex, Conn., for decades. His resonant English voice graced our festival in 2015, and we are excited to have him back as a headliner. See his Web site at https://cliffhaslam.com/

Saturday, September 24, 2022

Genticorum at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Saturday, October 1, 2022

Donna the Buffalo at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Roomful of Blues at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1199450444166215/

Saturday, October 8, 2022

Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at Peterborough NH Players Theatre ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/cheryl-wheeler-and-kenny-white-10822

Tiffany Williams at House Concert, Greenville NH ~ 6pm ET ~ http://hippyhollow.com/

Hot Club of Cow Town at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Jonatha Brooke at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ see website for time ~ https://www.themusichall.org/

Sunday, October 9, 2022

Tiffany Williams at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Saturday, October 14, 2022

Tim O’Brien and Chris Smither at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Altan at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Friday, October 21, 2022

Slaid Cleaves at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, October 22, 2022

Lilli Lewis at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Della Mae at Shalin Liu Arts Center , Rockport MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://dellamae.com/

Sunday, October 23, 2022

Della Mae at the Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://dellamae.com/

https://coloniallaconia.com/tickets-events https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8752490/della-mae-laconia-colonial-theatre

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Pierre Bensusan at the Spinning Room, Granite Mill, Harrisville NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, October 28, 2022

Janis Ian End of the Line Tour at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Ellis Paul at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ see website for time ~ https://www.themusichall.org/

Sunday, October 30, 2022

Ed Smyth at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Saturday, November 12, 2022

WÖR at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

The Small Glories at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/

Sunday, November 13, 2022

The Small Glories at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Sunday, November 20, 2022

Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Saturday, November 26, 2022

Erica Brown and The Bluegrass Connection at Saco River Theatre, Bar Mills, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ http://www.sacorivertheatre.org/events

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Garnet Rogers at Bass Hall. Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/garnet-rogers-113022

Sunday, December 11, 2022

Tom Pirozzoli at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/