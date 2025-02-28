Live from the Word Barn: Molly Parden, Eliza Edens, and Louisa Stancioff

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

Songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Molly Parden, Eliza Edens, and Louisa Stancioff come together to bring haunting alternative folk-pop to the Barn stage. The trio accompany each other on guitar, bass, fiddle, and backing vocals to conjure up mesmerizing music, with Dave Kelly joining on the drum kit.

The Word Barn in Exeter, NH, was created to promote the sharing and cultivation of the arts in an open and welcoming setting, and contribute to an already existing and thriving arts community.

NHPR and The Word Barn have teamed up to record live music each week, so we can bring this art directly into your car, kitchen, or headphones. No cover charge.

