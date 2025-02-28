© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR's local news and you could win a trip to Ireland! ☘️
Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: Molly Parden, Eliza Edens, and Louisa Stancioff

By Rick Ganley
Published February 28, 2025 at 10:50 AM EST
Louisa Stancioff, Molly Parden & Eliza Edens
www.thewordbarn.com/
Louisa Stancioff, Molly Parden & Eliza Edens

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

Songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Molly Parden, Eliza Edens, and Louisa Stancioff come together to bring haunting alternative folk-pop to the Barn stage. The trio accompany each other on guitar, bass, fiddle, and backing vocals to conjure up mesmerizing music, with Dave Kelly joining on the drum kit.

The Word Barn in Exeter, NH, was created to promote the sharing and cultivation of the arts in an open and welcoming setting, and contribute to an already existing and thriving arts community.

NHPR and The Word Barn have teamed up to record live music each week, so we can bring this art directly into your car, kitchen, or headphones. No cover charge.

Tags
Live from the Word Barn NHPR Music News
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.