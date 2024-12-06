Live from the Word Barn: Little Wishbone

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

Catch one of the greatest string bands in all the land! Little Wishbone features members of Green Heron and Old Hat String Band playing old-time, folk n’ fiddle, bluegrass and country tunes. This New Hampshire seacoast string super-group brings the back porch to the Barn stage.

The Word Barn in Exeter, NH, was created to promote the sharing and cultivation of the arts in an open and welcoming setting, and contribute to an already existing and thriving arts community. NHPR and The Word Barn have teamed up to record live music each week, so we can bring this art directly into your car, kitchen, or headphones on a weekly basis. No cover charge.