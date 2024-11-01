Live from the Word Barn: Willie Watson

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

Willie Watson came to the meadow at the Word Barn in the summer of 2024 in anticipation of a new release- what he calls his first true solo album. The founding member of Old Crow Medicine Show takes center stage for a special evening featuring new songs and some audience requests.

The Word Barn in Exeter, NH, was created to promote the sharing and cultivation of the arts in an open and welcoming setting, and contribute to an already existing and thriving arts community. NHPR and The Word Barn have teamed up to record live music each week, so we can bring this art directly into your car, kitchen, or headphones on a weekly basis. No cover charge.