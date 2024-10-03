Live from the Word Barn: Liz Frame & The Kickers

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

Liz Frame's voice and songs have been compared to the likes of Patsy Cline, Linda Ronstadt, Dolly Parton and Lucinda Williams. Liz came to the Barn meadow with her band, the Kickers — John Webb on lead guitar, Marjorie Senet on guitar and vocals, Jake Davis on bass, Max Chase on keys, and Jarrett Osborn on drums- for this great set, recorded August 22, 2024.