Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn: Liz Frame & The Kickers

By Rick Ganley
Published October 3, 2024 at 12:43 PM EDT
Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

Liz Frame's voice and songs have been compared to the likes of Patsy Cline, Linda Ronstadt, Dolly Parton and Lucinda Williams. Liz came to the Barn meadow with her band, the Kickers — John Webb on lead guitar, Marjorie Senet on guitar and vocals, Jake Davis on bass, Max Chase on keys, and Jarrett Osborn on drums- for this great set, recorded August 22, 2024.

Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
