The Word Barn in Exeter, NH, was created to promote the sharing and cultivation of the arts in an open and welcoming setting, and contribute to an already existing and thriving arts community. NHPR and The Word Barn have teamed up to record live music each week, so we can bring this art directly into your car, kitchen, or headphones on a weekly basis. No cover charge.

This week on Live from the Word Barn, Vienna Teng delights audiences by combining beautiful piano playing, soaring vocals, and loop boxes.

Since her debut in 2002, Vienna Teng has built a devoted following across generations and continents. This show features special guest Amber Rubarth.

