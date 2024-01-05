© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: Chatham Rabbits

By Rick Ganley
Published January 5, 2024 at 11:53 AM EST
Chatham Rabbits- Sarah and Austin McCombie- at The Word Barn September 14, 2023
Chloe Pacocha
/
Courtesy
Sarah and Austin McCombie of Chatham Rabbits, at The Word Barn on Sept. 14, 2023.

This week, we’re featuring beloved roots music from North Carolina, as heard in Exeter, New Hampshire.

Chatham Rabbits is a husband-and-wife duo favoring rustic, minimalist acoustic arrangements — with banjo and guitar — that showcase deftness and authentic songwriting.

Sarah and Austin McCombie have great stories to tell, and they give us a peek into the inspiration behind their music.

This set was recorded on a chilly September evening in the Word Barn meadow.

Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
