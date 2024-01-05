Live from the Word Barn: Chatham Rabbits

This week, we’re featuring beloved roots music from North Carolina, as heard in Exeter, New Hampshire.

Chatham Rabbits is a husband-and-wife duo favoring rustic, minimalist acoustic arrangements — with banjo and guitar — that showcase deftness and authentic songwriting.

Sarah and Austin McCombie have great stories to tell, and they give us a peek into the inspiration behind their music.

This set was recorded on a chilly September evening in the Word Barn meadow.