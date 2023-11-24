© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a sustaining gift and pay it forward with a gift of meals to the NH Food Bank.
Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: The Midnight Wrens

By Rick Ganley
Published November 24, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST
Formed in 2017, The Midnight Wrens include singer-songwriter and guitarist, Tom Powley (Percy Hill, The Ammonium Maze), singer Sue Fitzgerald, bass player Jon Hawes (Mike Love, The Ammonium Maze) guitarist Bryan Killough (Groovechild), drummer Andy Herrick (Assembly of Dust) and musical mercenary keyboardist Duncan Watt.
Courtesy of Tom Powley
Formed in 2017, The Midnight Wrens include singer-songwriter and guitarist, Tom Powley (Percy Hill, The Ammonium Maze), singer Sue Fitzgerald, bass player Jon Hawes (Mike Love, The Ammonium Maze) guitarist Bryan Killough (Groovechild), drummer Andy Herrick (Assembly of Dust) and musical mercenary keyboardist Duncan Watt.

This performance was recorded live on Oct. 21, 2023. The Word Barn's live recording engineer is Aengus Anderson; guest sound engineer is Curtis Cadoret.

Out of New Hampshire’s Seacoast suburbia, The Midnight Wrens blend threads of Americana, funk, jazz, and folk into soothing, sometimes gravelly, original songs.

Laced with colorful harmonies and heartfelt lyrics, The Midnight Wrens’ songwriting is eclectic and adventurous as it wanders down familiar roads with diversions into improvisational grooves.

Tags
Live from the Word Barn NHPR Music News
Stay Connected
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.