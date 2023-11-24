Live from the Word Barn: The Midnight Wrens

This performance was recorded live on Oct. 21, 2023. The Word Barn's live recording engineer is Aengus Anderson; guest sound engineer is Curtis Cadoret.

Out of New Hampshire’s Seacoast suburbia, The Midnight Wrens blend threads of Americana, funk, jazz, and folk into soothing, sometimes gravelly, original songs.

Laced with colorful harmonies and heartfelt lyrics, The Midnight Wrens’ songwriting is eclectic and adventurous as it wanders down familiar roads with diversions into improvisational grooves.

