Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: The Wolff Sisters

By Rick Ganley
Published November 17, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST
From left to right: Kat Wolff, Rachel Wolff & Rebecca Wolff pose outside of the The Word Barn in Exeter, NH
Lee Hetherington
From left to right: Kat Wolff, Rachel Wolff & Rebecca Wolff pose outside of the The Word Barn in Exeter, NH

This performance was recorded live on September 21, 2023. The Word Barn's live recording engineer is Aengus Anderson; guest sound engineer is Curtis Cadoret.

This week on Live from the Word Barn, we’ve got an hour with a band The Boston Globe said lives “at the crossroads of Americana, roots, and ’60s rock ‘n’ roll, where The Band might meet Brandi Carlile and take her out for a beer.”

The Wolff Sisters is comprised of Rebecca (lead vocals & guitar), Rachael (lead vocals & electric guitar), and Kat Wolff (lead vocals, keys & harmonies).

The trio hail from just outside Boston, and tour the country while paying homage to their roots in New England. This set captures the band in September of 2023 in the Word Barn Meadow, just as summer fades into autumn.

Lee Hetherington

