Live from the Word Barn

The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow

By Rick Ganley
Published November 3, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT
The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow performing Live from The Word Barn's meadow on August 31, 2023
Jason Kolnos
This performance was recorded live on August 31, 2023. The Word Barn's live recording engineer is Aengus Anderson; sound engineer is Scott Heron.

This week on Live from the Word Barn, we’ve got a full set from Massachusetts-based ensemble Whiskey Treaty Roadshow; featuring five singer-songwriters: Tory Hanna, Billy Keane, Chris Merenda, Greg Daniel Smith and David Tanklefsky.

Over the past several years, Whiskey Treaty Roadshow has made a reputation touring throughout the Northeast playing Americana, rock and roots music.

Whiskey Treaty Roadshow is a collaborative band that brings together Massachusetts singer-songwriters in the vein of Americana, rock and roots-folk music.
Ben Anderson
