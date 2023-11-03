The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow

This performance was recorded live on August 31, 2023. The Word Barn's live recording engineer is Aengus Anderson; sound engineer is Scott Heron.

This week on Live from the Word Barn, we’ve got a full set from Massachusetts-based ensemble Whiskey Treaty Roadshow; featuring five singer-songwriters: Tory Hanna, Billy Keane, Chris Merenda, Greg Daniel Smith and David Tanklefsky.

Over the past several years, Whiskey Treaty Roadshow has made a reputation touring throughout the Northeast playing Americana, rock and roots music.