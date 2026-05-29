Homegrown NH: Try a 'hügelkultur' garden bed

Homegrown New Hampshire host Emma Erler, lead horticulturist with Kirkwood Gardens, says hügelkultur (pronounced HOO-gul-culture) has been around for centuries in Europe.

It is becoming more familiar to Americans as we become more interested in exploring alternative, sustainable methods of agriculture.

“Hügel” is the German word for hill or mound, and “hügelkultur" is a term for a unique way of growing plants in rounded, above-ground beds made from layers of decomposing wood and other plant debris. They are meant to approximate the growing conditions found in healthy ecosystems.

Wood forms the base – anything from fallen trees and large branches to old firewood. The wood is covered with additional layers of organic material, like leaves or compost. As the woody material at the bottom of the pile decays, it becomes increasingly porous and retains water. It eventually turns into a rich growing medium.

Why build a hügel

Hügel beds are easy and inexpensive to create, using materials that might otherwise be hauled away, making them a good option for home gardeners.

Planting can be done while the ground is still frozen. The microbial activity and decomposition in a fresh hügelkultur bed naturally warms the dirt so you can put transplants and seeds into the ground earlier than in beds in the ground.

The mounded profile allows more planting area than a traditional raised bed.

Hügels will need to be replaced, however. A well-made hügel will last about five years, but eventually it will sink as the wood decomposes, and it will need to be replaced. But material from an old hügel can be used as mulch.

How to make a hügel

Mounds are best made in the fall for spring planting but can be created any time. If you make a hügel in spring, use well-rotted compost.



Layer the largest pieces of wood, followed by smaller branches, twigs, and wood chips.

Next add alternating layers of green and brown materials similar to making compost.

Top it off with several inches of compost and soil, then mulch.

Water the mound thoroughly. A freshly-made hügel will need regular watering until the wood begins to decompose in following years.

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See you in the garden!