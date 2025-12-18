Homegrown NH: Deck the halls safely for your pets

If you have a particularly curious cat or dog (or toddler), who you fear may sample the plants you bring home for the holidays, make sure that the plant in question is not known to have toxic effects.

Just how poisonous they are depends on the size of the animal and how much is ingested. If eaten, many holiday plants have the potential to cause abnormal behavior or vomiting and diarrhea.

Poinsettia, which is probably the most popular holiday plant of all, can irritate the skin, mouth, and stomach due to its milky sap, but its toxicity is largely over-rated.

According to one estimate , a 50-lb child would have to eat more than 500 poinsettia leaves to approach a dose that could cause trouble.

Keep a wary eye if you’re decorating with holly and mistletoe. American Phoradendron serotinum mistletoe is less toxic than the European species, Viscum album, but could cause gastrointestinal upset. Holly berries are more toxic. Even as few as two berries for a child can cause abdominal pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and diarrhea.

If a child or pet eats leaves or berries from a holiday plant, check in with poison control , your pediatrician, or your veterinarian.

Common toxic plants to avoid include:



Azalea (Rhododendron)

Yew (Taxus)

Boxwood (Buxus)

Amaryllis

Cyclamen

Kalanchoe

Peace lily (Spathiphyllum)

English ivy

Chrysanthemum

Gardenia

Fortunately, there are still a number of plants and decorations that aren’t poisonous. Some good choices are:



Christmas cactus

African violet

Phalanopsis orchid

Bromeliad (Neoregalia)

Rose

Boston fern

Peperomia

Prayer plant (Calathea)

Spider plant

Swedish ivy

Polka dot plant (Hypoestes)

Be aware that even if a plant is considered non-toxic, it could still cause vomiting or gastrointestinal upset for dogs and cats, but it should not be life-threatening. It is always best to keep plants out of reach if possible.

See you in the garden!

If you have a question for us, you can send us an email or voice memo to Homegrown NH@NHPR.org .