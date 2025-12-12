Homegrown NH: Gift ideas for gardeners

Gardening gifts symbolize hope by fostering connection to nature, growth, and future harvests. Homegrown NH host Emma Erler, horticulturist at Kirkwood Gardens, has some practical ideas.

Pruning basics

Erler recommends investing in quality tools like pruners with replaceable parts. These will cost anywhere from $40-$100.

“I’m still using my Felco #2s that I got 15 years ago,” she says, “but there are many good manufacturers like Bahco or ARS.

Another essential tool is a folding pruning saw, which runs about $30-$80 based on brand and quality. Erler says a 6-10” blade will be more than enough for most beginners.

“A complete pruning arsenal will include pruners, loppers, and a folding saw,” she says, “but if I could only have two of these, pruners and a saw will get the job done.”

A knife that works like a multitool

A soil knife, also known as a garden knife or hori hori, is a combination of a hand trowel, pruner, and weeder all in one. They can cost from $20-$50.

“I like the ones with a serrated edge which can be used to cut small roots,” says Erler. “My soil knife is one of my most used tools, from weeding to planting.”

Jessica Hunt / NHPR

Tubs and two kinds of gloves

Erler recommends a flexible garden tub made of rubberized plastic.

“These are great for hauling just about anything in the garden and are quite durable,” says Erler. “I’d opt for a 10-plus gallon size.”

A pair of gardening gloves will always be welcome. Erler likes two different kinds: thin nitrile and heavy leather gloves.

“Nitrile gloves are perfect for most gardening tasks like weeding, pruning, and planting” she says. “Leather gloves are great to have for heavier duty jobs, like hauling brush, using power equipment, or pruning roses.”

If you’d rather not buy gear…

Though some local nurseries close in the winter, they will be happy to sell you a gift certificate for spring shopping! A gift certificate is always a welcome gift, and someone who has been gardening a long time will know exactly what they want or need.

Gardeners like going to gardens, so plan a trip to visit a public garden. There are many wonderful gardens around the country, some so extensive you could spend a whole day visiting.

n NH, consider visiting the John Hay Estate at the Fells in Newbury, Distant Hill Gardens in Walpole, Bedrock Gardens in Lee, Fuller Gardens in North Hampton, and of course, Kirkwood Gardens in Holderness.

See you in the garden!

