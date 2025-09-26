© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Environment
Homegrown NH will air each week during Weekend Edition Saturday at 8:35 a.m.
Homegrown NH

Homegrown NH: Ways to expand your garden in the fall

By Emma Erler,
Jessica Hunt
Published September 26, 2025 at 3:58 PM EDT
A gardener takes seeds from a spent coneflower.
Jessica Hunt
/
NHPR

Take the opportunity in the fall to enjoy the cooler temperatures and expand your garden by planting and dividing your perennials and saving some seeds.

Fall is a great time for planting perennials, giving them a chance to get established without the heat of summer.

It is recommended that some perennials, such as peonies, be planted in the cooler temperatures of fall.

You can buy peonies potted in the spring, but if you order them from a catalog, they'll often be delivered as bare root stocks in the fall, according to Emma Erler, host of Homegrown NH and lead horticulturist with Kirkwood Gardens at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center.

“Putting them in the ground in the fall is perfect because they will grow a wonderful root system and typically bloom that very first year,” she says.

While you may be leaving seed heads for the birds, grab a few seeds for yourself as well.

I have a lot of fun starting perennial plants from seed, particularly from native plants,” Erler says. “I collect as much seed as I can in the fall on a dry day, when those seed heads are totally ripened, meaning the flowers have gone by quite a while ago. Then I'll keep that seed in a cool, dry place until I'm ready to start it the next season, either indoors or directly in the garden.”

It’s also a good time to take the opportunity to increase the number of perennials in your garden by digging them up and dividing the root ball.

“Lots of things can be divided in the fall,” Erler says. “Think irises, daylilies, and hostas.”

See you in the garden!

Homegrown NH is a collaboration between Squam Lakes Natural Science Center and NHPR.

Homegrown NH Gardening
